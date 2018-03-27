Red Hat: King Of Consistency

In addition, 24 out of 25 of Red Hat's largest deals that were up for renewal ended up renewing at greater than 120% ACV.

Red Hat closed out fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 earnings with a huge beat to expectations, adding another quarter to its consistent string of earnings beats.

You can always count on Red Hat (RHT) to knock it out of the park. The open-source Linux company, far from being a staid old software vendor with new initiatives like JBoss and Kubernetes driving increased TAM and soaring growth, continues to outperform against analysts' expectations. The company's annualized revenue run rate has crossed the $3 billion mark for the first time in Q4, making it even larger than the likes of Workday (WDAY) and Autodesk (ADSK). And despite that monstrous run rate, Red Hat still exited the quarter with a growth rate of 23%, an acceleration over last quarter - certainly a huge indicator of a company with momentum on its side.

Red Hat's stock has followed suit over the past few months as well. After-hours trading Red Hat was up more than 5% as investors cheered the strong results and guidance. Year to date, shares of Red Hat are up 33%, far eclipsing the broader market as well as other stocks in the technology sector.

Aside from top-line growth, Red Hat's bottom line has made leaping strides as well. In particular, the company is forecasting operating cash flow of $1.035-$1.045 billion in FY18, crossing the billion-dollar mark for the first time (though the 12% growth rate is a bit lower than historical performance). As a maturing software company, Red Hat has struck a beautiful balance between top-line growth and profit expansion.

Yet, despite the parade of good news, I have trouble endorsing Red Hat as a stock to buy. Owing to its Q4 post-market rally, Red Hat shares have crossed the $160 mark for the first time - an almost unthinkable number a year ago, especially when you factor in the fact that the market has undergone two corrective shocks in early February and late March. At that share price, Red Hat has a market cap of $28.5 billion and an enterprise value of $26.7 billion.

Against the company's revenue guidance and OCF guidance in FY18 of $3.425-$3.460 billion and $1.035-$1.045 billion, respectively, Red Hat trades at a current multiple of:

7.70x EV/FY18 revenues

25.72x EV/FY18 operating cash flows

Neither multiple is exactly in "cheap" territory, and Red Hat's robust growth on both the top- and bottom-line fronts are effectively priced into those premiums. At current levels, I think Red Hat is a fantastic company but a so-so investment. At best, the stock is a hold, with my price target at $152 - representing a 24x forward OCF multiple (already a rich valuation).

Sales momentum is on a rocketship

That being said, however, there are a lot of positive nuggets to pick up from Red Hat's quarter that defend a hold/bullish position. The most salient points coming out of Red Hat's quarter, in my opinion, were its metrics around sales activity and deal volumes.

On the company's earnings call, CEO Jim Whitehurst declared Q4 to be Red Hat's best quarter in history for large deals. Here's a rundown of the company's big deal metrics:

Red Hat closed 169 deals over $1 million (up 50% y/y)

Within those deals, 25 were >$5 million

Within those deals, 14 were >$10 million

Within those deals, 2 were >$20 million

The idea that Red Hat earns in excess of $20 million from a single customer is a mind-boggling fact. In addition, the company also noted that of Red Hat's 25 largest deals that were up for renewal, 24 of 25 renewed at greater than 120% of the previous value - indicating the company's huge retention capabilities as well as its upsell momentum.

Note also that the percentage of deals sourced from channel partners (ISVs, resellers, and the like) was 71% this quarter, up two points from 69% in 4Q17. Red Hat's extremely well-oiled machine of resellers is a huge driver behind the company's sustained growth, and it's evident that the company has struck a fortunate balance between direct and channel sales.

Q4 download

Sales anecdotes aside, here's a look at the hard numbers from Red Hat's quarter:

Figure 1. Red Hat Q4 results

Source: Red Hat investor relations

As seen from the table above, Red Hat's revenues grew a blistering 23% y/y to $772.3 million, a respectable two-point beat over analyst consensus of $761.6 million. Note also that this growth rate represents a slight acceleration over Q3's growth rate of 22% - a remarkable accomplishment for a company of Red Hat's scale, which crossed the $3 billion run rate for the first time this quarter.

Subscription revenues (recall that Red Hat primarily derives revenues from subscription contracts to its enterprise-grade Linux distributions) also grew 22% y/y. Note that Red Hat's total gross margins also remained at a sky-high 85% thanks to huge 93% gross margins in subscription revenues - a best-in-class metric for the industry.

Within subscription revenues, Red Hat's new product initiatives - which it refers to as "Application Development-related and other emerging technology offerings" - continued to perform remarkably well, with growth of 39% y/y to $173 million (a slight deceleration from 42% growth in Q3). Red Hat's flagship Linux infrastructure offerings, however (which still form the lion's share of the business), showed a modest acceleration to 17% growth in the quarter, up from 15% in Q3, to a whopping $510 million, though some of the upside was attributed to FX tailwinds.

Note also that Red Hat grew deferred revenue balances by 25% y/y, ending the fiscal year at $2.6 billion - a huge backlog of closed deals waiting to be recognized as revenue. With the company maintaining growth in deferred revenues at a faster rate than its revenue growth, it'll be easy for Red Hat to sustain growth in the ~20s.

On the profit side, Red Hat certainly made good use of its growth and high gross margins. Operating income grew 40% y/y to $131.9 million on a GAAP basis, highlighting just how profitable software companies can be once they've hit Red Hat's kind of scale. Note also that Red Hat's GAAP operating margin of 17.1% this quarter showed 210 bps of improvement over 15.0% in 4Q17, driven primarily by efficiencies in sales and marketing.

Pro forma EPS of $0.91, which nets out Red Hat's stock-based comp and other non-recurring expenses, also marked a substantial beat over analyst expectations of $0.81. And as always, Red Hat continued to grow its operating cash flows, which is the primary metric by which most Wall Street analysts value Red Hat's stock. OCF grew 14% y/y to 362 million in the quarter, though we'd have preferred to see a growth rate more in line with the growth in GAAP operating income.

Final thoughts

There's no doubt that Red Hat has become a behemoth that is not only generating strong top-line growth, expanding its TAM far beyond its traditional Linux playing field with new products like Kubernetes (container management) and OpenStack (virtualized IaaS), and boosting margins and profits with every quarter. The robust commentary on deal closings and clients' renewal enthusiasm further reinforces the idea that Red Hat has become a rare, critical IT asset.

However, there's probably a better entry point into Red Hat shares than $160. It's true that in the long run, you're likely to gain on Red Hat shares as it continues its upward trajectory, but at the moment I'd be patient before rushing in for more.

