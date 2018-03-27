STAG Industrial: Why Not Consider The 6.7%-Yielding Preferred Stock?

The preferred stock has proven to be much less volatile than the REIT's common stock during the latest market drop.

STAG Industrial, Inc.'s (STAG) preferred shares are an attractive alternative to the REIT's common shares. This article will discuss the advantages and disadvantages that come with an investment in STAG Industrial's preferred stock layer. An investment in the Series C preferred stock comes with a dividend yield of 6.7 percent.

I recently penned an article on STAG Industrial titled "Should You Buy 6.1%-Yielding Stag Industrial?" in which I recommended the REIT's common shares for income investors. That said, though, I think the real estate investment trust's preferred shares offer income investors a better value at today's price point, especially if the market remains choppy.

Specifically, I will discuss STAG Industrial Inc.'s 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAG.PRC). The call date for the Series C is 3/17/2021.

What Are The Advantages Of STAG Industrial's Preferred Stock?

Generally speaking, I like to invest in preferred stocks when the markets are rough and unpredictable because preferred stocks carry less risk than common stocks. In the event of a crisis, preferred stockholders benefit from a higher degree of capital protection since preferred stocks rank higher in the capital structure than common shares.

Given this higher degree of principal protection, preferred shares tend to be much less volatile than common shares.

Here's how the volatility of STAG Industrial's preferred stock compares against the common stock. While STAG Industrial's common stock price slumped lately in-line with the broader market, the preferreds have done just fine.

Source: TickerTech.com

In addition to better downside protection (which serves investors well in a volatile market), the Series C preferred stock has an attractive dividend yield. The Series C sells for $25.50 at the time of writing, meaning they are priced at a two percent premium to liquidation preference value. Based on a quarterly dividend of $0.4297/share, the preferred stock pays investors a 6.74 percent yield which exceeds the yield of the common stock of 6.17 percent by 57 basis points.

What Are The Disadvantages Of STAG Industrial's Preferred Stock?

There are three major disadvantages to consider: 1. Investing in the preferred stock means there is no dividend growth for investors. Management has regularly raised its common stock dividend, but preferred stock investors only get fixed dividends; 2. The preferred shares provide downside protection in a soft or declining market where the common shares can be expected to drop in price. On the other hand, a rising market benefits the common shares, not the preferreds; and 3. STAG Industrial's common shares pay dividends monthly whereas the Series C preferred stock only pays dividends quarterly.

Your Takeaway

STAG Industrial's Series C, despite its disadvantages, is an appealing alternative to the REIT's common shares. The Series C preferred stock offers no dividend and no capital upside, but it provides income investors with better principal protection which has a lot of value in a declining market. Importantly, the Series C currently yields more than the common shares, allowing investors to secure a 57 basis point higher yield. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.