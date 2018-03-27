Recent Sale: Mastercard

Mastercard (MA) was recently trading at its highest valuation since 2008. Even after a bit of weakness, MA looks overvalued relative to its own history and its primary competition in the market, Visa (V). With volatility running rampant in the markets alongside a distinct downside momentum as of late, I think taking profits from overvalued positions makes sense. This is especially the case when they don’t do much in the way of contributing to my passive income stream. Market volatility is creating attractive opportunities in a variety of sectors/industries that I follow and I’m beginning to place a much higher value on cash. This is the type of market that gives more active managers the ability to outperform and I think that even conservative, income-oriented investors can use this abnormally high volatility to their benefit. With all of this in mind, on Friday, I trimmed my MA stake, selling the shares I bought in December of 2016 for $102.47 in a tax advantaged account for $175.12, locking in gains of approximately 71%.

Selling Some, But Not All

I’m holding onto the MA shares that I hold in my taxable brokerage account for two reasons. One, I have a cost basis of $74.15 on those shares and I don’t want to pay taxes on the 132% unrealized gains that I’m currently sitting on. Typically, I don’t like letting the tail wag the dog in terms of taxes; however, this leads me to my second reason: Mastercard is undoubtedly a very high quality name and I prefer to trim my exposure, rather than eliminating it altogether, because while I feel strongly that MA is overvalued, which will likely lead to underperformance moving forward, I also acknowledge that I don’t have a crystal ball and the market is oftentimes irrational for very long periods of time. MA could easily continue to expand its multiple due to its relatively reliably double digit growth prospects. What’s more, over the very long term, valuations in the short term may not matter all that much anyway; if MA is able to produce double-digit annual top-line growth for 15-20 years or so, it won’t matter much whether or not the stock is trading for 35x earnings today and the outsized risk that present day investors are facing due to MA’s massive premium will be well worth the rewards.

Raising Cash To Defend Against Macro Concerns

With that last bit in mind, I’m going the other direction with ~50% of my MA stake due to the fact that I’m in a risk-off mode when it comes to the markets. I'm focusing more on my income stream and less on speculative growth, which hasn't boded very well for a handful of my holdings with low yields and high multiples.

I’ve felt for a while now that we were likely nearing the end of the current bull market run. However, tax reform changed my tune; I thought that maneuver was an extremely bullish sign for 2018 at least, likely reducing the risk for recession and extending the late cycle environment for another 12-18 months or so. Well, in recent weeks, the roller coaster we’ve seen in Washington D.C. took another unexpected turn with the tariff/trade war talks emanating from the White House.

As bullish as I was on tax reform, I’m worried that these anti-free trade measures will counteract many of the positive aspects I expect to see. It’s still very early on in the “trade war” talks and by now we’ve all seen that our current POTUS likes to use outlandish threats to begin the bargaining process before eventually backing down and settling for something closer to the middle. So, in the end, I think the market could be reacting to a whole lot of nothing. However, if a trade war with China escalates, I think there is a decent chance that it gets out of control and goes further than anyone planned for. This is the risk that the market reacted to late last week, selling off 1,100 points during Thursday and Friday. The way I see it, no one wins in a trade war, and as an investor, when there is trouble brewing between the world’s two largest economies, I think it’s correct to adjust risk in the markets.

MA, Grossly Overvalued?

Lowering my equity risk profile is what led me to Mastercard. MA checked a handful of the boxes that I’ve been looking at for potential sale targets. Like I said in the intro, MA is trading at its highest valuation in years. In late 2013, the stock traded up above 30x earnings, but it’s exceeded those levels recently. The only time since the company’s IPO in 2006 that MA shares have been more expensive than they are today is a brief period of time in mid-2008.

Back in 2008 when MA touched a 40x multiple, the company was posting bottom line growth above 60%. MA has posted double-digit EPS growth every year since its IPO, but the pace that analysts expect moving forward is nowhere near those 2008 levels. Tax reform is expected to be a massive boon to MA’s bottom line with analysts expecting ~30% growth in 2018; however, after these one-time benefits are factored in, EPS growth is expected to fall back to the 15% annual range. I think that the market has priced in 2018’s expected tax related boon already, but looking further down the road, I think it’s difficult to justify a 35x P/E ratio with ~15% annual growth.

When I bought MA, I expected to see ~15% annual growth, but I paid ~23x earnings for shares. This results in a PEG ratio that I’m comfortable with. A PEG above 2.0 is not a fundamental ratio that I want to see. What’s more, while Mastercard has never been known for its dividend yield, but rather its dividend growth, the recent upward trajectory of the share price has driven the yield down to nearly imperceptible, at 0.58%. Not only is MA’s yield very low, but dividend growth has been slowing as of late. MA’s last dividend increase was 13.6%; that figure ought be outstanding for the vast majority of DGI names, but it represents a continued downtrend in annual dividend growth for MA. Now obviously MA couldn’t continue with the 50-100% dividend growth that the company was posting a few years back, and with such strong EPS estimates moving forward, I expect for this downdraft even out in the low double-digit range. But even so, a 10-15% annual dividend growth on a ~0.6% yield still means that investors are going to have to wait decades for meaningful dividend income on a relative basis to the broader market (the S&P 500 yields ~1.9% at the moment).

Comparing Mastercard to Visa

When thinking about selling Mastercard, I obviously looked at the stock’s valuation relative to its primary peer in the market, Visa. MA has outperformed Visa on a relative basis over the last year, up 52.78% compared to Visa’s 31.28% appreciation. When looking at past and future growth, these two companies look relatively similar. In 2016 and 2017 respectively, MA posted 10% and 21% EPS growth. In these same two years, Visa produced 8% and 23% EPS growth. As you can see in the two F.A.S.T. Graphs posted below, the market has assigned an outsized premium to MA relative to V.

The fact that Visa’s top-line growth has been better than MA’s in recent years adds to my cynicism regarding this relative premium. Over the past 5 years, Mastercard has grown its revenues from $7.39B to $11.94B, representing a 45.79% overall gain during that period of time. This is great, but over the same 5 years, Visa has grown its top-line from $11.77B to $18.35B, or an overall gain of 55.86%.

At the end of the day, while I still believe that both of these companies operate wonderful businesses, I don’t think the outsized premium that the market has assigned to MA is justified. By trimming my position, I’m not condemning MA’s operations in anyway; I hope to buy these shares back, but I won’t do so until their premium has diminished, widening my margin of safety. Right now, Morningstar’s fair value estimate is $156, S&P Capital IQ’s fair value calculation is $155.56. Assuming MA is able to hit its ~$6.00 EPS estimates for 2018, those price targets would represent a 26x forward multiple. MA’s long-term normal P/E ratio is 25.9x. I agree with these fair value estimates and I’d be willing to re-purchase the shares that I sold on Friday in the $155 area (which represents ~11% downside from where I sold). Time will tell if I have that opportunity or not, but in the meantime, I’m happy to increase my cash position.

