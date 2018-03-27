My 4% Dividend Yield Portfolio: Q1'18 Summary And Plans For The Coming Months

Here is the current status of my portfolio and my plans for the months ahead.

The first quarter of 2018 has quickly passed and it is time for me to assess the progress that was made by my 4% dividend yield portfolio.

I generated this portfolio back in November 2014 and continuously reported its status here in SA. The goal of this portfolio is to generate me a dividend cash flow that is constantly growing.

Currently the portfolio includes a total of 24 holdings.

There is no doubt that this recent quarter was tough for the dividend investors in term of overall portfolio's value. The combination of the geo-political tension, the Fed's actions in term of interest rate and shrinking its balance sheet, alongside the improved U.S. employment indicators which could lead to a faster than expected the trend of the rates hike, all caused investors to move to the fences which led to a major pullback in the equity markets.

In my Q4'17 report out I foreseen an aggressive pullback coming, especially in the REIT sector, and therefore I decided to stick to the cash that was coming in through the dividends stream and wait with reinvestments at more convenient levels.

As I look at the trend of the quarterly dividend alongside to the overall portfolio's value, it seems that while the portfolio lost 8% in overall value during this recent quarter, the dividend actually climbed up by 4%. This gives me the confidence that the time to reinvest is getting near.

10 holdings declared a dividend increase in the recent quarter allowing the quarterly dividend to climb by $60 from $1,333 to $1,393. This is a nice boost.

The phenomena that was also see back in mid-2015, where the dividend went up while the stock prices went down, allows an investor to enjoy a 4.6% dividend yield on this portfolio at the current stock prices.

So, what's next?

2018 seems to be a much more volatile compared to 2017 and that could be a great opportunity to enjoy the occasion pullbacks to reinvest the dividends, add more holdings and enjoy an increased cash flow.

As the overall sectors that I am interested in faced a severe pullback, while there are opportunities among the specific stocks, I would prefer to add some ETFs that would enlarge the diversification within the portfolio.

Here are the top-3 ETFs I am focused on:

The first one is iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV). HDV tracks the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index, which allows to enlarge the exposure to Large Cap dividend paying companies. The high weight of Large Cap companies explains its relatively lower volatility as well as the lower return of the ETF compared to the broader market.

The ETF's management fees are relatively low at 0.08% per year and the current dividend yield is at 3.4% based on 2017 distribution.

The ETF grew its yearly dividend distribution at an average rate of 4% in the recent three years and even if it would not grow this year, it is still about 50% higher than the broader S&P500 dividend yield.

The second ETF is PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD). This ETF actually have some of its top holdings list similar to mine (HCP, VTR, SO, O) but I consider it as a good way to enlarge my current holdings through to a single investment vehicle.

SPHD's current dividend yield is currently at ~3.6% and its management fees are at 0.3% per year.

The third ETF is one that I already have in my portfolio: VNQ.

As mentioned earlier, the REIT sector faced a significant pull back during the recent quarter due to the concerns about the raising interest rate. I for one believe, and I have written it here many times before, that an environment of a raising interest rate is not all bad for REITs. A healthy economy is good for business and good for REITs too. An environment of some inflation allows REITs to increase their revenue and by that enlarge their net income.

VNQ is an exposure to the overall REIT sector and sub-sectors and delivers a nice 4.8% dividend yield.

Conclusions:

The portfolio that was aimed to deliver a 4% dividend yield and grow over time continues to produce positive growth in the dividend front. In 13 quarters the dividend went up from $1,000 to $1,393.

The same cannot be said about the value of the portfolio (in fact, by generating the same portfolio at the current levels still produces a 4.6% dividend yield) and I know that there would be those who would claim that this is the major indicator to look at. I for one am laser-focused on the dividends and see the pullback as a great opportunity to add more holdings and to grow my cash flow.

My mantra is: Understand what you are doing, have patience and possess confidence in both decisions and actions.

Happy Investing.

