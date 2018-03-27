Transdigm: Continuing Uniquely Accretive Acquisitions

Transdigm (TDG), a specialty supplier of aftermarket aerospace parts, has historically been one of the best performing companies in the world, as I outlined in a previous article. The company creates immense value through a mix of high organic EBITDA growth, a leveraged capital structure, and accretive acquisitions. You can find an in-depth look at the business from my last article; this one will discuss what has changed in the time since that article and how two recent acquisitions impact intrinsic value.

What's Changed?

Since my last article, not a lot at the company has changed. Since Transdigm operates in a steady and its parts are used over decades, the competitive aspects of the business have stayed remarkably similar. The company is still operating in the same markets, seeing roughly expected single-digit organic revenue growth, operating at similar margins, and generating growing cash flow as a result. Pro forma revenue increased from ~$3.4 billion to $3.55 billion over the past 1.5 years, increasing pro-forma EBITDA around 5%.

On the capital allocation front, Transdigm used the cash that it generated along with additional debt capacity from organic EBITDA growth to pay a $22 special dividend to shareholders last year. The one area where things were somewhat disappointing is that the company only closed on $100 million of M&A, acquiring three product lines that it folded into its business units. That acquisition was accretive but small. As I mentioned in my last article, a purchase of Transdigm shares at that point made sense without M&A, with any future M&A was likely to be very accretive to shareholders.

New Acquisitions

Last week, after a bit of a dry spell, the company announced two acquisitions totaling $575 million. The acquisition amounts are not huge compared to its enterprise value of $27.8 billion; however, the value creation for those acquisitions is quite material.

The first acquisition, for $50 million, will bring in revenue of $90 million per year. Transdigm has repeatedly shown the ability to bring EBITDA margins of acquired businesses up to around 50%, so we can assume that the company can generate $45 million in EBITDA from this business.

The second acquisition, for $525 million, will bring in revenue of $85 million per year. The multiple on revenue paid is around 10x of what was paid for the first business, which calls for comment. Transdigm usually pays around 2-3x revenue for its acquisitions, which means that the first acquisition came in unusually cheap. No complaints here. From the press release linked to above, Transdigm states that Extant "exclusively licenses or acquires proprietary aftermarket-focused products from leading aerospace and defense OEMs. Extant then supports these products over the significant remaining useful lives of the aircraft on which the equipment is installed."

This is a shift from their usual model of buying OEMs with significant aftermarket content. I'm assuming that Transdigm thinks that they can use Extant as a platform to buy rights to different aftermarket parts from OEMs and manufacture them in house, which would produce lots of incremental cash flow. Even if that is not the case, Transdigm should still be able to generate significant EBITDA from this business - since 80% of revenues are in the aftermarket (from the press release), and since aftermarket margins are much higher than OEM margins, I estimate that they can generate $50 million in EBITDA from this acquisition.

Looking at them together, I estimate that these two acquisitions will add roughly $95 million to EBITDA. I think of a conservative fair value multiple on EBITDA at around 15x. That gets you to $1.4 billion in market value, which compares incredibly favorably to the purchase price of $575 million. The difference, $850 million, accrues straight to the shareholders.

Updated Valuation

Before these acquisitions, I estimated pro-forma TTM revenue at $3,549 million (this is a bit higher than actual TTM revenue of $3,538 million after taking the pro-forma effects of a small acquisition into account). Using the company's midpoint of its guided EBITDA as defined margin of 49.7% and applying this to the TTM revenue, I get TTM EBITDA of $1,764 million. In order to estimate fair value, I put a 15x multiple on the EBITDA (for an explanation refer to my last article), which gives the equity a value of $281.

After the acquisition, my EBITDA estimate goes up by the aforementioned $95 million and net debt increases by $575 million, which moves the estimated value of the equity at 15x EBITDA to $296, or a 5% increase over the valuation before the acquisitions.

Conclusion

Transdigm has been one of the best performing companies of the last decade, largely as a result of its numerous, majorly accretive acquisitions. While the company showed that it can generate intrinsic value growth without acquisitions over the past two years, investors should remember that any acquisitions, even small ones, can add immense value to shareholders over time.

At a current price of $309, Transdigm shares trade a bit above 15x EBITDA. While shares can trade cheaper in times of distress, which means that I'm not a buyer in bulk at these levels, Transdigm has proven its ability to compound intrinsic value at high rates over time. This is a high grower at a reasonable valuation, and I'm happy to continue to be an owner of this business.

Disclaimer: I am a registered investment adviser. However, this commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.