This 11.0%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Is A Speculative Buy On The Drop

That being said, the mortgage REIT has a thin margin of dividend safety, and it has slashed its dividend payout before.

The mortgage REIT has better-than-average leverage stats (less risk), and shares now sell for a discount to BV.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is a "Speculative Buy" at today's price point, but only for investors with an above-average risk tolerance. AG Mortgage Investment Trust's shares now sell for a discount to accounting book value, but the margin of dividend safety is very thin. An investment in MITT yields 11.0 percent.

Mortgage REIT valuations have come back to earth lately, creating much better risk-reward ratios for income investors that seek investments at the high end of the risk spectrum. Mortgage REITs are typically high-risk, high-yield income plays, but they often also cut their dividends when core earnings turn out to be insufficient. When bought at the right price, though, mortgage REITs can make for appealing income vehicles.

Source: StockCharts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - Snapshot

AG Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust that invests primarily in agency-quality residential mortgage-backed securities. The REIT's investment portfolio also includes residential and commercial real estate investments. Agency RMBS make up the majority of the mortgage REIT's investment portfolio, accounting for ~62 percent of total portfolio value.

Source: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Investor Presentation

AG Mortgage Investment Trust relies on leverage to makes its business work. The REIT takes on low-cost debt and invests the money into higher-yielding mortgage securities.

Here's an overview of AG Mortgage Investment Trust's investment yields, borrowing costs, and net interest margins over the last seven quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

That said, though, AG Mortgage Investment Trust is not as risky as other mortgage REITs as its leverage stats are significantly lower than those of its peers.

Source: Achilles Research

Thin Margin Of Dividend Safety

Not as safe as I hope it would be. The mortgage REIT pays essentially out all of its core earnings, leaving very little room for error. In the last seven quarters, AG Mortgage Investment Trust paid out ~99 percent of its core earnings, suggesting a very thin margin of dividend safety at this point.

Source: Achilles Research

AG Mortgage Investment Trust also slashed its payout multiple times in the last several years, so if the mortgage REIT's core earnings decline, another dividend cut is very much within the realms of possibility.

MITT Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

AG Mortgage Investment Trust's shares are priced at a 12 percent discount to accounting book value. The discount to book value has widened lately as investors moved out of dividend stocks with high yields. Purely from a valuation point of view, I consider AG Mortgage Investment Trust's shares attractively priced.

MITT Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

AG Mortgage Investment Trust offers income investors a high 11.0 percent dividend yield that - at least for now - is covered with core earnings. That said, though, the mortgage REIT slashed its dividend payout before, and it is likely to do so again if core earnings drop off.

On the other hand, the mortgage REIT has better leverage stats than its peers and sells for a larger discount to book value. I'd consider a speculative long position at this point based on the mortgage REIT's discount to BV, but investors need to closely monitor AG Mortgage Investment Trust's dividend coverage going forward. Limit position size to 1-2 percent of total portfolio value. Speculative Buy for income.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.