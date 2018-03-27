Navios Meltdown: Fully Predictable

Another one bites the dust. What are we shorting now? What's next for Navios? What about Navios Partners?

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) lost 38% during Monday's (26 March) trading and is down a further 2% after hours as this report was submitted.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Quote Page

This Disaster Was Fully Predictable

When I was working on a national-level Distracted Driving Task Force in my collegiate days, one of the rally cries was that many 'traffic accidents' (especially those due to drunk driving and distracted driving) aren't really "accidents." They are quite often predictable and preventable.

The same is often true for investments that crash and burn, there are often dozens of warning signs first. Perhaps an analyst writes bearish coverage and the stock slightly dips as savvy investors take the exit door? Unfortunately, many others pretend things are just fine. Those high dividends must be sustainable, marketing conditions don't really matter! Eventually, reality strikes as the proverbial car wraps itself around a pole.

This wasn't a "surprise." Although sadly, with the stock down 40% clearly the market was surprised. That's sad - almost pathetic.

Image Credit: WKRN News

Why Did NAP Cut Payouts?

The short answer is that Navios Midstream Partners was paying an unsustainable distribution and these things simply aren't perpetual. More specifically, NAP's payouts were based on the assumption of excellent crude tanker market rates into perpetuity. When market rates didn't cooperate, NAP leaned on its above-market contracts and heavy support from financially-strapped parent Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA).

When market conditions worsened, NAP eventually blew through bank covenants, forcing them to reserve additional cash. Eventually, market conditions got so bad that NAP was forced to scrap one of their old vessels, even though they still had another 10 months of charter coverage.

Slow Motion Train Wreck: Fully Predicted

This company was a slow-motion train wreck, first publicly flagged by our public coverage in November 2016 close to $12/unit, and again covered in February 2017 close to the same levels. Unfortunately, the stock was simultaneously landing on yield screeners and had a heavy retail following at the time.

Source: Seeking Alpha, NAP Analysis List

We made the clear case that NAP's distribution was unsustainable and the stock was eventually poised to plummet. Both times a few investors realized it was time to exit the stock, but the pricing mostly held up.

Chart Source: Yahoo Finance

Throughout 2017, a new contributor, Morningsidepark, picked up the mantle, writing 9 bearish reports between 8 May 2017 and 22 March 2018. This researcher hit on every bearish point, quite frankly covering the bearish case even better than we had. Even "Double Dividend Stocks" moved on, dropping NAP from public coverage after a final bullish report on 6 May 2017. For anyone doing due diligence on Seeking Alpha, the message was clear.

Huge kudos to Morningsidepark for trying their best to warn investors. I'm sure a good number of investors are very grateful for this coverage today. However, despite the best efforts of our combined coverage, NAP had only dropped around 10% over the past year. Unfortunately, the majority simply weren't listening to the warning signs.

Now What About NAP?

Alright. We get it. But NAP is already crashing to the lower-$5s. What do we do now? In February 2017, when I wrote my full-length NAP warning report, I suggested NAP was fairly valued close to $7/unit, over 40% downside at the time. However, a year has passed since then and weak market conditions have given way to terrible market conditions. We track all shipping companies as part of our coverage on Value Investor's Edge and we've been relentlessly bearish on NAP as its valuations have slid further.

Our current estimate for NAP's adjusted net asset value ("NAV") is close to $4/unit and higher quality peers such as DHT Holdings (DHT) and International Seaways (INSW) trade around 80% of NAV. Based on peer comps NAP could be worth as little as the lower or middle-$3s.

There was some terrible management here, but the majority of the market decimation is simply due to the combination of abysmal markets and wildly unsustainable payouts. If investors wish to play the tanker market, it's possible to still exit NAP and check out peers such as DHT or International Seaways. (Note: J Mintzmyer is currently long INSW, but has no short position in NAP).

I don't believe there's a convincing argument to buy NAP shares here. Furthermore, parent NNA is in tight financial straits. They can't provide financial support and in fact they're playing borderline abusive with NAP, dropping a 2009-built VLCC "Nave Galactic" for $44.5M, when our research from VesselsValue suggests the vessel is worth closer to $39M. Ouch!

Source: VesselsValue

Furthermore, there's serious trouble coming down the pike for NAP. More trouble? Yes... Recall the recent vessel demolition, the 2001-built "Shinyo Kannika?" A sign of the times indeed. NAP has 3 more rustbuckets, at least two of which are actually older than the Kannika. Oh boy... Once again Morningsidepark has provided exceptional commentary on this situation.

Source: VesselsValue

Other Navios Companies? NM, NNA, NMM?

We don't like NAP. It's a sell-and-run-away even at these prices. What about NNA? That's a difficult one. Super cheap. I'm not long, but I wouldn't short. Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), very similar situation although surprisingly not as cheap as the parent company's liabilities are staggering. They recently had to pay 11.25% for secured notes.

However, there is one firm with the Navios name that I believe has been beaten up unfairly - Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), which is a dry bulk play with a handful of containerships on very lucrative charters through 2023. NMM carries an adjusted NAV in the mid-$3s, yet trades at $1.79, and is down 30% in the past 3 months. If the dry bulk market continues to improve, this one could double over the course of 2018. Depends on rates, but unlike NAP (worth $4, traded at $11), this is the polar opposite (worth $3.50, trades at $1.80). I don't blame investors from shying away from the Navios name, but a 50% discount is extreme.

The Next Short Opportunity?

What about for readers just catching this now? Wow, NAP was such an obvious short with full hindsight applied! Too bad we missed this one, what's next? Recall the primary reason NAP plummeted was due to terrible market conditions combined with ludicrous payouts, which led to a weak balance sheet. Could there be another similar situation?

We currently have an active short in the same market (crude tankers), which arguably has a worse balance sheet and a worse cash flow situation. I believe this company has an adj. NAV of around $1.85, yet the stock trades at $4.59.

The name is massively overvalued compared to peers, not unlike NAP previously. The company trades at nearly 2.5x NAV while primary peers trade between 0.8x and 1.1x NAV. Heck of a short? We believe so.

Source: Seeking Alpha, FRO Analysis Tab

Our research on Frontline (FRO) was released over the past month. The market yawned. In fact, the name has actually gained in pricing. Excellent entry point? I believe so, and I'm set to increase my short exposure.

Source: Google Finance

FRO has cut their dividend last year, so there's not the slamming catalyst of NAP; however, there's an even better situation - a pair trade opportunity. Peers DHT Holdings and Nordic American Tankers (NAT) have similar exposure to VLCC and Suezmax tankers respectively. FRO sits at 2.5x adj. NAV whereas those two sit at 0.9x and 1.0x respectively.

Investors could theoretically reduce the majority of the market risk by going long one side and shorting the other. Alternatively a name like International Seaways is cheap, much higher quality, and although not as great of an overlap, could be a reasonable pair. (Note: J Mintzmyer is currently long INSW and short FRO; no position in DHT or NAT...yet).

Prior Short-Side Success

Navios Midstream Partners is just the latest domino to fall. Although we're probably best known for our bullish coverage, we've notched numerous high-profile shorts in the shipping community. Some of our highlights include Nordic American Tankers down from $15 to $3, Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) down from $21 to $3, Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) down from $14 to $6, Global Ship Lease (GSL) down from $5.50 to $1.50...

Past performance doesn't guarantee future success, but of course these things are much more obvious with hindsight applied. NAP was incredibly obvious wasn't it? How about Frontline vs. Peers?

Conclusion

Seeking Alpha was designed to offer numerous viewpoints and input from industry experts as part of a 'crowd-sourced' investment network. There's very valuable stuff on this website, and I believe investors should be extra discerning before they make an investment - long or short. Read what the community and what the experts are saying. Take the risks extra seriously. Together we can do much better and avoid ridiculous blow-ups like we saw today.

This wasn't an accident. This wasn't a surprise. This entire situation was predictable (and preventable had the past 9 reports from Morningsidepark been heeded).

Need Higher Quality Research & Income? Crash and burn scenarios like Navios Midstream Partners are terrible. Unfortunately, in today's yield-seeking environment, these situations are far too common. At Value Investor's Edge, we offer curated income plays, 6-12% yields. We stick to quality names and we flag avoid/short opportunities. With situations like NAP, we are often several quarters ahead - NAT, GSL, TOO, CPLP, SSW are a shortlist of income stocks that crashed on cuts or restructures, we've avoided all of them. We stick to deep value and sustainable income. We're offering a two-week free trial until the end of March. Come check us out risk-free. Please send me a message at anytime for more information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSW, NMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short FRO. I may add to my short position and might also go long DHT and/or NAT as a hedge. I might also add to my long positions in INSW or NMM.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.