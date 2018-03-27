Depomed Distances Itself From Nucynta

It now has an uncertain business model that may or may not work.

The opioid crisis has gained national attention over the past year and lawmakers are fighting back. President Trump called it a "national crisis" and is looking for ways to tamp down the number opioid prescriptions. Mallinckrodt (MNK) tried to sell its unit that makes opioids, but found no buyers. However, Depomed (DEPO) successfully sold the commercial rights to its pain drug Nucyna to Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) for a $10 million up front payment and future royalties:

Collegium will record revenues and assume all responsibilities associated with the commercialization and distribution of NUCYNTA. Depomed received the $10 million upfront and will receive from Collegium royalties on all NUCYNTA sales. For up to 4 years, Depomed expects to see minimum royalties of $135 million per year payable quarterly. In years 5 and after, we will receive a royalty of 58% of sales after the first $233 million and between 25% and 17% of net sales above $233 million.

Nucynta is indicated for extreme pain and comes with a high risk of dependence and addiction. In Q1 2016 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") provided guidelines for primary care physicians to prescribe opioids. The guidelines resulted in fewer prescriptions and lower dosages, which hurt Nucynta sales.

The company's Q4 revenue was off 24% Y/Y, with Nucynta falling the most. Nucynta still represented over 60% of Depomed's sales. The $135 million expected minimum royalty from Collegium equates to about $34 million quarterly. This pales in comparison to the $60 million in sales Nucynta generated in Q4. The caveat is that Depomed can cut the sales staff and certain overhead for Nucynta. It also allows the company to partially distance itself from its involvement in the opioid crisis.

Depomed wants to pivot from Nucynta and grow its neurology and pain franchise. It wants to relaunch a 90 representative sales force this year, and promote Gralise (nerve pain) and Zipsor (treats pain, migraine and arthritis in oral form) in 2018. The goal is to make the new franchise EBITDA positive by the second half of 2018. In effect, Depomed wants to sell investors on an entirely new and unproven business model. This is easier said than done.

Depomed Is Highly-Indebted

At Q4 the company had cash of $128 million. This is paltry considering the fact there could be potential legal pay outs for the role Depomed (and others) played in the opioid crisis. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) released a 23 page report shedding light on the efforts of drug makers to shape public opinion and to fuel demand for such opioids. Depomed was mentioned in the report.

Depomed reported positive EBITDA in Q4 despite the free fall in revenue. Its run-rate EBITDA is around $109 million. It cut R&D to the bone - declining from an annual run-rate of $37 million to $5 million. R&D costs will likely increase substantially going forward. It also has a $627 million debt load that equates to 5.8x run-rate EBITDA. Moody's rates Depomed's debt at B3 which is highly-speculative non-investment grade. The company's high debt load amid an uncertain business model makes its future even more perilous.

Conclusion

The stock has been practically flat Y/Y, but a lot is riding on the company's new business model. A high debt load amid an uncertain business model makes DEPO a sell.

