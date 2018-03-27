Predicting Calumet's Coming Financials

Calumet's Past Year

Calumet Specialty Chemicals (CLMT) CEO, Timothy Go, characterized its financial health in a recent conference call, "I am pleased to report that we have successfully turned the corner." In spite of continuing minor issues with a new ERP system, the company's report revealed a treasure trove of information about its future. The company not only turned the corner, but also provided a vision into the next few years.

On Self-Help

The vision begins with a reasonable understanding of the Self-Help benefits. Go began Calumet's Self-Help program shortly after his appointment. He invited employees to identify changes, projects which add revenue or lower costs. In the past, figuring out actual Self-Help cash generation seemed a mystery. It left us asking questions: Is it revenue actually generated during the year or revenue normalized for a year? Was it a one-time or additive benefit?

The quarterly slide presentation included a little more depth for the 2018 benefits appearing to reflect mostly additive activities. Calumet projected a range between $40-$50 million. The list includes: new and upgraded refining projects at San Antonio and Great Falls, growth in Branded Products and savings from improved purchasing practices. In our view, on average, the company will actually achieve about half or $25 million in 2018. It appears that the Self-Help benefits cover most of the expected yearly growth.

Finally, in the conference call, "The main takeaway for our investors is continuous improvement will remain a part of our culture. We expect to provide you with a new long-term goal beyond 2018 down the road as we believe there is a lot more we can do to become a truly high performing organization."

On Specialty

Several important pieces of information helps us to better understand the future Specialty business. With the volatility in crude oil prices and its possible major affect on Specialty margins, the following slide found in the presentation shows that at least so far, Calumet has managed to control margins. We view this as critical, especially with the likelihood of continued crude oil price increases this summer.

Last year's Specialty performance is a good starting point for the future. For 2017, this business produced $195 million in EBITDA plus approximately $20 million for the lost Harvey EBITDA equaling $215 million, an increase of $25M YoY. In September last year, Hurricane Harvey shutdown transportation and manufacturing in Dickinson, Texas for the entire month of September and part of October. The Specialty EBITDA report for the September quarter was $20 million lower than June. When comparing other June and September quarters to each other, the two were similar. In our view, we didn't see a lot of evidence for lost September revenue showing up in December. We believe that a significant portion of the $50 million 2018 Self-Help benefits will come from Specialty.

On Fuels

With the sale of Superior and the huge spread increase in WTI/WCS beginning in late December of last year, predicting 2018 fuels EBITDA from 2017 numbers is a difficult task. Calumet's Great Falls refinery crude input is solely WCS. As this spread increases, the profitability of the Great Falls refinery increases roughly by the same amount. Before December of last year, the spread between the two ranged from $10 to $20/barrel averaging approximately $15. It is significantly higher today. For example on the March 21, the spread was $32. For the Great Falls refinery at full operating rates of 25,000 barrels per day, an increase of $15 generates an additional $30 million of EBITDA per quarter.

The factor involved in determining the profitability for other refineries is the GC (Gulf Coast) 2-1-1 crack spread. Our belief from past experience is that the two higher cost refineries (Shreveport and San Antonio) break even with GC 2-1-1 near $17. During the 1st quarter, GC 2-1-1 spreads were significantly lower than $15. More recently, this spread increased to near $17. We suspect that at least in the 1st quarter of 2018, both of the Gulf Coast refineries will be a slight drag on fuel EBITDA.

The company offered fuel's EBITDA information in a pro-forma slide without Superior. The EBITDA dropped from $140 million to $45 million. The windfall from Great Falls could increase the fuels 2018 EBITDA to more than $150 million. The range of possible 2018 fuels EBITDA will nevertheless be wide. We are expecting a more middle range result, $100 million.

On Capital

The capital plan in 2018 was guided at $80-$90 million virtually unchanged from last year. Go added this comment about 2019 capital, "This approach to capital discipline will remain critical as we have a heavier maintenance schedule and turnaround activities to complete over the next 2 years." Capital expenditures for 2019 are expected to be similar with 2018.

On RINs

The RINs obligation dropped to 80M without Superior of which the company believes it can blend half away. Although management made no comment about small refinery exemptions, our belief is that at least half of the $40 million left will over time remain exempted leaving a possible $20 million in average cash costs.

On Cash and Debt

Calumet ended the year with $525 million in cash. Approximately $63 million more is expected from the asset sale. The difference in accounts receivable between 2016 and 2017 of $160 million probably means that the company will have access to at least $100 million of additional cash some time during 2018.

The company called the $400 million 11.5% debt with an expected completion in the beginning of 2nd quarter. The total cost for the early retirement is expected to be $475 million. Yearly interest expenses without the $400M going forward will drop to roughly $125 million.

In total, the cash balance after the bond repurchase could be as high as $225 million.

Possible Financial Performance for 2018, 2019 and Beyond

The following table below summarizes our EBITDA estimate for 2018.

Year Specialty EBITDA (Million) Self-Help EBITDA (Million) Fuel's EBITDA (Million) Total EBITDA (Million) 2018 $215 $25 $100 $340

The EBITDA could be significantly higher with all the unknowns in fuels. We included only $55 million of additional EBITDA for the unusually high WTI/WCS spread.

The next table summarizes our 2018 free cash flow estimate.

Year Total EBITDA (Million) RINs (Million) Capital (Million) Interest (Million) Free Cash Flow (Million) 2108 $340 $20 $85 $125 $110

With $110 million of free cash flow, the total cash balance increases to $335 million at the end of the year. It is enough to purchase the $325 $7.75% bond saving an additional $25 million a year in interest.

The following table below summarizes our EBITDA estimate for 2019

Year Total EBITDA 2018 minus WTI/WCS Windfall (Million) 2019 Portion of 2018 Self-Help (Million) 2019 Self-Help Estimate (Million) Total 2019 EBITDA (Million) 2019 $285 $25 $20 $330

For 2019, Self-Help adds the other half of 2018 Self-Help plus in our view another $20 million. The $45 million worth of additional self-help is virtually the same as the $55 million from the abnormal WTI/WCS spread. In rough terms, 2019 EBITDA could be the same as 2018 even if the abnormal WTI/WCS spread disappears. Obviously, if this spread continues for several years, the yearly EBITDA will be much larger.

The 2019 free cash generated is shown in the next table.

Year 2019 EBITDA (Million) Capital (Million) RINs (Million) Interest (Million) Total Free Cash (Million) 2019 $330 $85 $20 $100 $125

The estimated 2019 free cash represents close to $1.5 per unit.

The major change in expenses beyond 2019 is capital expenditures. In our view, capital will drop from $85 million to $50 million adding $35 million to future free cash.

Calumet hasn't yet commented on Self-Help past 2018 except that significant amounts exist. What is clear is that even without M&A, nor a lot of Self-Help past 2019, or an unprecedented WTI/WCS spread continuing, Calumet's financial footing is solid.

On the Dividend

Calumet continues to remind us that a dividend isn't coming until the net-debt to trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio drops below 4. The company wrote, "Historically, the company had suggested that 4x leverages wasn't appropriate goal but we'd like to be a little more conservative and we look to target a lower number." With the $100 million from elevated accounts receivable plus the $63 million still due from the asset sales and our adjusted Specialty 2017 EBITDA, the pro-forma ratio now stands at 5.5. By the end of the year, the ratio drops to 3.9. By the end of next year, the ratio, without significant higher than normal WTI/WCS spreads, falls to 3.2. We believe that Calumet will began paying a dividend in the first or second quarter of next year.

The beginning dividend amount might by as high as a $1 ($80 million). If the dividend begins early next year, the end of year net-debt to EBITDA ratio will be slightly higher than our estimate of 3.2.

Concluding Thoughts

Our modeling purposefully leaves out Self-Help past 2019. It uses a very conservative short lived benefit for the unusual WTI/WCS spread (ends sometime this year) and excludes debt for M&A. Yet with this conservative approach, the company will still generate close to $2 a share by the end of 2019. With more realistic assumptions, the company could be generating closer to $2.5-$3 a share in yearly free cash.

The stock price at $7 is extremely cheap. We expect it to increase to above $15 by as early as late this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.