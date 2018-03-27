Is Colgate-Palmolive A Buy At 52-Week Lows?

Investors need to reset their own expectations, and realize that shares are not very exciting - even at 52 week lows. The stock needs to at least fall under $60 before careful consideration is warranted.

However, the lack of growth is becoming an issue. Management has reigned in dividend growth, and cut its long term revenue growth expectation in half.

Colgate-Palmolive is a high margin, high market share company that generates a ton of cash flows. This makes up for some of the growth struggles.

Colgate-Palmolive has fallen all the way from a 52 week high in late January, to a 52 week low just two months later.

Blue chip consumer staple manufacturer Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has had a rough go of it over the past couple of months. Sinking from 52 week highs, it has now it new one year lows in just over two months. Does the dip represent a potential buying opportunity for investors? A dividend aristocrat with more than 50 years annual dividend increases, Colgate-Palmolive has a steady, high quality business model. However, the dividend doesn't yield a significant amount on current share prices, and the dividend growth rate has been quite (below) average in recent years. The growth of the business relies heavily on margin expansion, and market share growth. Management has reduced revenue expectations moving forward, and investors should consider the mature state of Colgate-Palmolive's core business before considering an investment.

Colgate-Palmolive's slide to recent lows began when its fourth quarter earnings report saw organic sales that missed analyst estimates. Colgate-Palmolive's struggle to grow in key areas has become a trend. A bit of volatility has hit the markets over the past couple of months. With a soft quarter acting as the catalyst, Colgate-Palmolive has seen a fairly quick swing from its 52 week high, to its 52 week low.

Sales Have Slowed Down, Cash Flows Have Stalled

When a stock hits a 52 week low, a light bulb often times goes on in an investor's head. The idea of a stock hitting its lowest share price in a year implies that the stock is a good value. But to truly know this, we need to look at the core drivers of a business's performance to assess and then determine where the stock is going, and if there is a correlation between business fundamentals and share price performance.

The big issue with Colgate's fundamentals is that the business performance has essentially leveled off across the board.

source: Colgate-Palmolive

Organic sales growth has slowly decreased over time. After seeing mid to high single digit growth throughout the 2000s, sales dropped off slightly in 2016, and then drastically this past year.

Meanwhile, operating profit and free cash flow has completely stalled out, and has been stuck in the mud for the better part of the last nine years.

source: Colgate-Palmolive

source: Colgate-Palmolive

This obviously poses a problem for Colgate-Palmolive over time. As a dividend aristocrat with more than 50 years of consecutive dividend raises, the stagnated operating profits and cash flows mean that the dividend payout ratio has continually risen for years.

Still A High Quality Business

This isn't to say that Colgate-Palmolive is currently in any type of "trouble" from an investment stand point. In fact, far from it. There is a reason Colgate-Palmolive is considered a top notch "blue chip" company. Even after years of cash flow stagnation, the dividend only consumes 55% of free cash flow.

source: Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate's ability to generate high margins - and increase those margins over time - has allowed for the company to turn its revenues into cash at a high rate. Colgate-Palmolive turns roughly $0.20 of every dollar in sales into operating cash flows. In addition, the company generates an approximate 37% cash return on invested capital. These are remarkable numbers for a consumer staples company. I typically target companies that have a 10%+ revenue to cash conversion, and a 12%-15% ROIC. Colgate-Palmolive absolutely smashes these thresholds.

When we peel back the layers to the business, we see where these numbers come from. Colgate-Palmolive absolutely dominates the toothpaste (core business) market across the world.

source: Colgate-Palmolive

The Colgate brand family essentially IS the Oral Care segment of Colgate-Palmolive. This is the core business at Colgate-Palmolive as it makes up about half of all revenues for the company. Colgate-Palmolive possesses strong market positions throughout its brand portfolio.

source: Colgate-Palmolive

Its Palmolive brand is number one worldwide in liquid hand soap. It is also number two in bar soap, and liquid body cleansing. Its pet brand Hill's is a staple in veterinary clinics. The strength of these brands as market position leaders is a factor in Colgate's ability to continually grow its position in the market. Colgate-Palmolive also aggressively spends on advertising as well.

source: Colgate-Palmolive

With about $1.5B in advertising spend this past year, that equates to about 10% of revenues. That is just a tick below Coca-Cola's advertising spend (about 11% of revenues), who is known for its marketing. This high spend rate on marketing is a key cog in Colgate's growth cycle. For years Colgate's strategy has been to "stick with what works" by heavily advertising its core brands to continually take market share and expand margins.

Asia-Pacific Provides Room For Growth

As mentioned above, the strategy for growth is pretty simple for Colgate-Palmolive. The company essentially wants to continue to heavily advertise its strong brands, and gain market share as middles classes expand in emerging markets.

source: Colgate-Palmolive

The Asia-Pacific region is the expected runaway leader in middle class expansion over the next 20 years. Ironically, Colgate-Palmolive performed poorly in this region in 2017, as organic sales in the Asia-Pacific were -0.5% year over year.

source: Colgate-Palmolive

One of the wild cards for American companies attempting to succeed in the Asian market, is that first hurdle in achieving successful market penetration. China being the largest entity within the Asia-Pacific region, is a strategic target for successful market expansion. China can be tricky as both government and cultural factors can be difficult to navigate. Colgate-Palmolive has succeeded here however, both in initial penetration and growth. From the mid 1990s to today, market share in China has more than doubled to 30.4%. Even though share has slightly eroded over the past five years, this region is poised to help boost growth as China's middle class looks to rapidly expand over the next couple of decades.

Circling Back To The Original Problem To Look Forward

So what do we have in Colgate-Palmolive? A high margin, well run company that generates a strong return on invested capital. This is known in other terms, as a "cash cow". The ability for Colgate-Palmolive to throw off so much cash has enabled it to do some positive things such as increase its dividend and keep its balance sheet relatively healthy. When we look at the company as a potential investment however, we need to circle back to the beginning of this article and look at the growth issues that the company is working through. Despite the positives, the lack of growth will eventually become a bigger problem.

My biggest issue with Colgate-Palmolive from an investment standpoint, is answering the question of "how much more can we expect from the Colgate brand?". I think that management had this question in mind as well when it revised its longterm expectation of organic growth rates from 4%-7%, to 2%-4%. Essentially this is cutting the growth expectation in half. If you look at the markets number by number, it really shouldn't be that much of a shock. For example, Colgate-Palmolive has a 73% share of the toothpaste market in Brazil. How much higher can you realistically go? There is a definite sense of diminishing returns at work.

This "ceiling" for the core business of Colgate-Palmolive may be why management has drastically reigned in the dividend despite having the cash flows to continue growing it. Colgate's 10 year dividend growth rate is 8.6% versus 5.4% over the past five years. Its three year rate drops again to 3.8%. Its most recent raise saw growth jump back up to 5%, but I see that as a benefit of a newly lowered tax rate rather than a sustainable trend.

With the Colgate brand accounting for half of the company's revenues, the rest of the brand portfolio has to perform that much better to move the needle on an overall scale. With the constant margin and competitive pressures that consumer staple companies constantly face, investors should realize that this is a very tall task.

Ultimately, Colgate-Palmolive may need to look at a bolt-on acquisition type of strategy to kickstart its growth in a meaningful way. It certainly has the cash generating abilities, with 45% of its cash flows leftover after dividend payments. With about $5B of net debt on the balance sheet (versus $3B in annual operating cash flows), Colgate-Palmolive has the clean balance sheet needed to work out a deal.

Are Shares A Buy?

When you talk about a company with growth issues, the emphasis should move to valuation, because it becomes that much more important. Over the past decade, Colgate-Palmolive has traded at a median valuation of almost 24X earnings. That valuation had a lot to do with the brand quality, and high conversion rate of sales to cash flow. However, the sales aren't growing at the rate that helped build Colgate-Palmolive's reputation anymore. Therefore, you have to reset your expectation.

Analysts forecast EPS for this year to come in at approximately $3.13 per share. This would place shares at just under 22X earnings. Against historical averages, this would indicate a value. However, I don't think an investor has any margin of safety given the growth concerns that are present.

Analysts see Colgate-Palmolive somewhat figuring itself out in the long run, and have projected earnings to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next five years thanks to continued margin expansion and international growth. This isn't eye-popping growth, and all else equal, the dividend would pump up returns another 2.3% giving you total returns in the 10-11% range. This is again assuming that projections are hit.

Even though shares are at 52 week lows, I see a stock that will perform roughly in line with historical market returns over the long run (assuming growth projections are hit). Still, the high profitability and brand strength of Colgate-Palmolive deserves some respect. If shares fell under the $60 mark, things would start to get interesting. Should investors get an opportunity to buy around the $55 mark, that would genuinely set them up for some nice returns over the coming years. Sure we are talking about prices that haven't been seen in a few years, but sometimes that is how long it takes for the right pitch to come along. As the case with baseball, don't go chasing.

