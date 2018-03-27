Is The 'Smart Money' Mega Bearish On Oil?

However, fears of a large short position by the so called "smart money" have played a role in creating a negative narrative.

2017 was the year when things finally clicked for the oil bulls. OPEC seemed to get their act together and effectively targeted US inventories causing a very significant drawdown.

Source: EIA

Coupled with strong synchronized global growth that increased demand by a hefty 1.5 million barrels per day, the price finally responded. West Texas Intermediate is now close to $66/barrel while Brent and a few other grades are around the $70 mark.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Source: Oilprice.com

While a few bulls have embraced the price change, one lingering worry remains in the background. The massive short position by the Large Commercial Traders. This number shown below in the red line has steadily expanded and now hangs over the market's head.

Source: Barchart.com

The rationale

CFTC classifies traders in its old reporting system in three categories. The small traders (blue line above), the large speculators (green line above) and the commercials or hedgers. The commercials have historically held the title of the "smart money" and when they hedge in force, on either the long or short side, it is believed that prices are about to reverse.

Hence, the current gigantic short position is scaring bulls as they believe there is perhaps something unknown that they are not aware of.

Breaking down the numbers

While on surface this does ring a scary bell, we believe it is important to break down what categories of traders are engaging in different activities and then examine the record. Currently lumped within "commercials" is a category of traders known as SWAP dealers. These dealers as the name implies use swaps designed to capture or hedge price differentials. For example, they may use them to hedge to Brent-WTI spread or speculate on the Gasoline-WTI spread. CFTC itself classifies them as a category that involves speculators or hedgers.

Producer/Merchant/Processor/User A “producer/merchant/processor/user” is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities. Swap Dealer A “swap dealer” is an entity that deals primarily in swaps for a commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge the risk associated with those swaps transactions. The swap dealer’s counterparties may be speculative traders, like hedge funds, or traditional commercial clients that are managing risk arising from their dealings in the physical commodity. Money Manager A “money manager,” for the purpose of this report, is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA); a registered commodity pool operator (CPO); or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC.7 These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients. Other Reportables Every other reportable trader that is not placed into one of the other three categories is placed into the “other reportables” category.

However, these SWAP dealers are lumped in with the Commercials obfuscating the record of the true producers and users.

The Producer/Processor/User Track Record: About as bad as it can get

To see the track record of the actual producers and users of crude oil, we need to look at the disaggregated data from CFTC. This breaks down the same positioning into 4 different categories defined above.

When we examine the true producer/processor/user track record (shown in red above), we can see that it is truly a horrific tool to forecast oil prices.

At the absolute peak in oil prices, this category had the smallest net short position. This did increase slightly at the secondary peak, but they quickly covered most of their short position by August 2014. They then kept increasing their short positions on the way down and at the exact bottom in oil prices had 3X the short position as at the top. Not exactly indicative of anything other than trend following behavior. Their short positions peaked in early 2017 and have declined since then.

SWAP Dealers, the real smart money?

In sharp contrast, the SWAP dealers (green line) were short at the 2014 peak, gradually reduced their short position into the 2016 bottom. That certainly is a much better track record than the Producer/Processor/User category. There has been an explosive increase in their short positions since July 2017. Could this be harbinger of a fall in crude prices?

There are a few reasons we would not derive that conclusion.

The above shows this group nailing one top and perhaps one bottom. While we would love to derive conclusions from such a small sample size, we are not Zerohedge. As CFTC's own definition shows, this category could be made of actual hedgers as well as speculators. This composition could and probably does change over time, making extrapolations of this data rather silly. We believe that part of the expansion in short positions since July 2017 might be the jump in this spread.

The timing is eerily identical and the recent fall in the spread has corresponded with a small unwinding of the SWAP dealer position. It is highly probable to us that the SWAP dealers are being used as intermediaries to hedge the spread on both sides of the Atlantic for producers or refiners who do not want to go into the futures market themselves.

Conclusion

The fundamentals for oil continue to be bullish with large drawdowns in inventory and large increases in demand projected for 2018 and 2019. The SWAP dealer short position certainly bears watching and we would be curious to see whether it unwinds completely if the WTI-BRENT spread collapses. That said, we would not use the large short position as a justification to short oil as the fundamentals are incredibly bullish and outside of 4 or 5 countries, most are struggling to even maintain current oil output.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

