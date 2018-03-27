Should Lofty U.S. Valuations Worry You?

A long-term investor is much better off focusing on making consistent contributions to their portfolio and not timing the market.

Valuations are not unreasonable right now, but are much more sensitive to changing economic conditions.

Stocks perform in line with earnings growth and the dividend yield in the long run.

Is the U.S. Stock Market Overvalued?

Between the U.S. stock market's higher than average valuations, increasing volatility, and uncertainty in fiscal and monetary policy effectiveness, investors' nervous sentiment seems to be well justified. These are, after all, some of the factors that have historically been shown to precede substantially lower 10-year forward returns with statistically significant explained variances. These metrics may even hold true on a forward basis, but they ignore human behavior and the main drivers of market returns and valuations: earnings growth, dividends paid out, and multiple contraction and expansion.

In fact, if we look at historic market returns, much of the short, medium, and long term moves of stocks can alone be explained by earnings growth and the dividend yield.

Source: Vanguard Group

As for multiple expansion and contraction, this can be explained by going through a justified price to earnings ratio calculated from earnings growth, dividend yield, 10-year treasury yield, and payout ratio.

Source: Created by author using data from multpl.com.

The justified P/E ratio might look extraordinarily high, but we should take into consideration that the plowback ratio has gone up over the past 100 years and that interest rates have not been this low since the 1940s and 1950s.

Source: Created by author using data from multpl.com.

If we adjust for a static plowback ratio and 10-year treasury yield, the historical justified ratio would look like:

Source: Created by author using data from multpl.com.

Are market valuations high right now? Yes, if you look at P/E on an absolute basis, but not on a relative basis.

Are Valuation Timing Models Worth Using?

Perhaps, but not for outperforming the market over the long run. A couple of things most investing and trading models ignore is increasing market awareness of such models and investors' behavior adapting to such models. Theoretically, if alpha has been produced by following a simple timing model based on something like the cyclically adjusted price to earnings, investors would jump for joy at this opportunity. Investors would likely adapt their behavior to the timing model, changing the way markets move and eliminating the alpha those very investors were drooling over in their backtest results. A simpler way of explaining this risk is "overcrowded trade."

Should Investors Ignore Valuations?

Valuations should not be ignored, but there is not much the average investor can do to generate alpha over the long-run due to the lack of a sustainable edge. Even funds with a supposed edge, using satellite data, dynamic risk parity strategies, or AI technology, are struggling nowadays due to incredibly intense competition. What an average investor should understand is that higher valuations equals more sensitive market prices on a forward basis and may lead to mediocre short and medium year returns. If an investor is near retirement and has a 100% stock portfolio, they have a much higher chance of losing that nest egg due to a sharp contraction in earnings and multiples.

Higher Valuations Equals Higher Duration

Duration is a popular concept used in bonds, but it is more challenging to calculate and understand when applied to stocks. The basic concept of duration is to find out how long it takes to earn yield to maturity from cash payments. For stocks, the yield to maturity is roughly equal to forward earnings growth and the current dividend yield. If you would like to read more about the concept, some of the best material for stock duration can be found on William Bernstein's blog. Essentially, the formula is as follows:

Breakeven YTM = g + DY0

g = forward earnings growth rate assumption

DY0 = dividend yield today

DYt = dividend yield after a market drop

D = duration

If we plug in a dividend yield of 1.84% with a 6% forward earnings growth we get the following output:

Source: Created by author using data from multpl.com.

The maximum time it should take for markets to achieve a compounded annual growth rate equivalent to its assumed breakeven YTM of 7.84% is 27 years. If we plug in a dividend yield of 2.5% and 6% forward earnings growth rate, the maximum duration shortens to 20 years and looks like:

Source: Created by author using data from multpl.com.

If we take it another step further with a 6% dividend yield and 6% forward earnings growth rate, we get a maximum duration of 8 years:

Source: Created by author using data from multpl.com.

The takeaway? An investing environment with lower valuations equates to a higher dividend yield that can be reinvested in more shares. In this type of scenario, investors can expect a quicker turnaround even if markets drop further due to dollar-cost averaging. Likewise, if an investor consistently contributes to a stock portfolio over their lifetime, the maximum duration of their stock portfolio in today's environment would likely drop to less than 10 years due to inherent dollar-cost averaging.

What Should an Investor Do?

Any strategy that an average investor uses to time and predict market drops will likely lead to lower after-tax returns over the long run. However, an investor with a shorter time horizon would be wise to accept a lower return and add non-stock holdings to their nest egg to mitigate the high duration risk present in stocks today. At the end of the day, investors should keep their allocation strategy and thought process simple.

Remember that stocks will generate a return roughly equal to forward earnings growth and the dividend yield, but will likely experience large short and medium-term fluctuations in today's environment. An investor with a shorter time horizon would be wise to add more defensive, non-stock positions to their portfolio. Whereas, an investor with a longer time horizon should not pay too much attention to current valuations and market drops due to implicit dollar-cost averaging over their lifetime.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.