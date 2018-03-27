ConocoPhillips - Why Give It A Miss?

Headquartered in Houston Texas, United States, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is the world’s biggest independent exploration and production company. Although the company’s financial performance has improved in 2017 and its stock price has risen by more than 20% in the second half of 2017, I firmly believe that it’s better to remain away from COP as its fundamentals are heavily dependent on energy prices. ConocoPhillips has its operations in 17 countries and unlike other energy majors like British Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell, it focuses solely on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion and beta value of 1.51, which implies that its stock is more volatile than the market. COP was trading at $57.74 at the time of writing this article, after witnessing a growth of 2.19% over its previous trading day. This stock has an average trading volume of 6.02 M shares for last three months and an average trading volume of 8.52 M shares for last ten days.

Sell off underperforming assets and reduce debt- Not a bad move at all.

ConocoPhillips’s total oil production witnessed a year-on-year decrease of 12% in 2017. However, this was due to disposition of its Canada and San Juan transactions in 2017. The company sold several of its under- performing oil and gas assets in Western Canada to Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) for $11 billion in cash (after customary adjustments). This was a smart financial move made by ConocoPhillips, as its stock witnessed a surge of almost 9% on the day this deal was announced. Decisions like these helped the company reduce its debt to around $19.7 billion by end of 2017, as it paid $7.6 billion of its balance sheet debt during the same period. It must be noted that ConocoPhillips generated around $16 billion cash from its asset disposition activities. In today’s complex and uncertain working environment, focusing on low- cost of supply projects is a key to success for any major Oil and Gas Company like ConocoPhillips, which has struggled to maintain its profitability in the past.

In February 2018, ConocoPhillips also announced a 7.5% increase in its quarterly dividend and a 33% increase in its 2018 -share buyback plan. The company’s annual average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent (NYSE:BOE) increased by 40% in 2017 at $46.1.

Image Source: 2017 Annual Report

Looking at the above chart, it can be seen that ConocoPhillips posted a net-loss of $855 million in its operational activities in 2017. Although the losses went down in 2017 mostly due to high oil and gas prices and increase in number of asset dispositions, the company was still far away from reporting an annual profit.

Takeaway for Investors

Image Source: 2017 Annual Report

In 2017, ConocoPhillips’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $2,715 million, whereas cash provided by operations witnessed a year-on-year increase of 61% during the same period. According to company’s management, this cash will be sufficient to carry out future capital spending programs, dividend payments, and share buybacks.

Image Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Update

In my opinion, although an increased cash in hand amount is good for the company, investors must note that this cash was primarily obtained by sale of assets, and not by increasing oil production/ revenues. Although ConocoPhillips seems to be headed in the right direction (as far as its year-on-year financials are considered), it can be clearly seen that it’s financial performance is heavily dependent on future energy prices. Oil prices are currently above $60 per barrel levels, but what happens when prices begin going down? The company’s operations and cash flows will take a major hit. I firmly believe that at its current price level, long term investors must consider giving this stock a miss. Instead, they should accumulate stocks like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and British Petroleum (NYSE:BP).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.