Texas Roadhouse Needs A Moment To Rest

Management is committed to opening 30 restaurant locations each year, and the success of that strategy is key to Texas Roadhouse's success.

On Oct. 18, 2017, I began following Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). This is an update of my analysis and includes the financial data from the 2017 fiscal year. The financial statements from 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 are utilized for evaluating the stock value and analyzing the corporate growth strategy.

Restaurant Expansion

At the end of 2016, Texas Roadhouse owned and operated 517 restaurants. They wholly owned and operated 431 restaurant locations, their franchise partners operated 73 locations, and international franchise partners operated 13 locations in 5 countries. Texas Roadhouse planned to open 30 new locations in 2017. The company opened 27 restaurants and purchased 4 locations from two of their domestic franchise partners. The franchise partners opened five additional locations, one domestic location in West Virginia and 4 international locations, bringing the total number of new Texas Roadhouse, or Bubba's 33, restaurant locations to 32 for 2017.

2016 +/- 2017 Texas Roadhouse 431 31 462 Franchise Partners 73 -3 70 International Franchise Partners 13 4 17 Total Texas Roadhouse Locations 517 32 549

For 2018, Texas Roadhouse looks to open an additional 30 restaurants; seven of those will be Bubba's 33 branded. Out of the 30 planned restaurants, they have contracts in place for 29 of those locations. It is expected that the franchise partners will open as many as six locations. Therefore, Texas Roadhouse should achieve, and likely exceed, their expansion goals for 2018.

Texas Roadhouse has grown its revenue by 11% to 14% each year over the past six years. A majority of this growth, 62% on average, comes from expansion. Given the success of their expansion strategy, opening approximately 30 stores each year, it is reasonable to expect similar growth results for the foreseeable future.

Company Expansion Franchise Expansion Total Expansion Total Company Restaurants Texas 2 0 2 63 Florida 7 -3 4 30 Ohio 3 0 3 30 Pennsylvania 2 0 2 23 New York 1 0 1 18 North Carolina 1 0 1 18 Virginia 1 0 1 15 Missouri 2 0 2 14 Tennessee 2 0 2 13 Massachusetts 1 0 1 10 Georgia 2 -1 1 7 Maryland 1 0 1 7 New Jersey 1 0 1 7 Connecticut 1 0 1 5 Arkansas 1 0 1 4 Mississippi 2 0 2 3

The chart above shows the states where Texas Roadhouse increased their locations. I sorted the chart by the number of restaurants in each state for emphasis. The most intriguing thing about Texas Roadhouse's expansion in 2017, is the aggressive expansion in to the Florida market. Texas Roadhouse purchased three franchise restaurants and opened four new restaurants in Florida during 2017. That brings the total number of company owned restaurants in Florida to 30.

Existing Restaurant Sales

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Guest Traffic 3.60% 2.10% 5.40% 3.20% 1.00% 1.30% Per person average sale 0.90% 1.40% 1.80% 1.50% 2.40% 3.40% Same Location Sales Growth 4.50% 3.50% 7.20% 4.70% 3.40% 4.70% Menu Inflation 0.80% 1.00% 2.00% 1.80% 1.50% 2.20%

Texas Roadhouse has a strong understanding of their consumer base. While the growth rate of the average per person sale has been decreasing by 23% since 2012, the growth has closely matched menu inflation. This could indicate that the regular customer base purchases the same meal items on each visit. Menu inflation then becomes the only variable effecting how much regular customers pay per visit.

In March 2018, the company intends to implement a menu price increase of 0.8%, which matches the menu inflation for 2017. This may indicate an aggressive pricing strategy by Texas Roadhouse to benefit from the 2018 pay increases. Strategically, if they overshoot the customer's price tolerance, Texas Roadhouse has three additional quarters to keep menu inflation flat, while their customer base adjusts to their pay increases. If Texas Roadhouse undershoots their customer's price tolerance, then they can continue increasing menu prices during the subsequent quarters, driving per person average sales growth.

The only weakness in the Texas Roadhouse growth model is the variance with their guest traffic growth. Guest Traffic growth has been between 1% and 4% over the past six years. This unpredictability affects the company in two ways. First, the variance could increase volatility in the stock price because guest traffic volatility causes the company to hit or miss their projections unpredictably.

Second, 62% of the company's sales growth comes from their growth strategy. Once they approach market saturation, and/or, decrease their growth strategy, the company will rely more heavily on their same location sales, which will increase the overall volatility of the sales growth. Increased volatility decreases the value of this stock. However, as long as there are markets for the company to expand into, their growth will consistently continue.

Momentum and Technical Analysis

Looking at the weekly results of Texas Roadhouse over the past five years, they traditionally have a pattern of hitting the top of the Bollinger band, and then retreating to near the bottom, before resuming their upward trend. The graph would suggest that Texas Roadhouse recently peaked at $62.43 and is now on its gradual decline to the bottom of the Bollinger band.

Valuation

The overall growth rate, from my 2017 analysis, has dropped from 14.10% to 13.48%. Utilizing a cost of capital of 11.08% and employing a Monte Carlo simulation, in order to account for variation in the growth model, I value Texas Roadhouse at about $41.69, with a range between $38.93 to $44.56. My residual income model, using the same cost of capital, provides a value of $50.10.

I calculate an exponentially weighted beta that tracks momentum. The exponentially weight data shows that the correlation between Texas Roadhouse and the S&P 400 Mid-cap Index is 22% greater than the aggregate data. I calculate the beta as 1.009, which is used in the cost of capital calculation in the valuation above. TXRH has a 36-month beta of 0.79 and a 60-month beta of 0.83. The aggregate R-squared is 0.26 while the exponential R-squared 0.392. This data shows that, in the current environment, Texas Roadhouse's stock price is being more influenced by market volatility than by idiosyncratic volatility. This opens the stock up to a larger decrease in value in the event of a market correction, as more of their current value is derived by market sentiment and less by fundamentals.

Conclusion

The management of Texas Roadhouse have implemented a successful expansion strategy that allows the company to grow revenues by 11% to 14% each year. It is reasonable to expect consistency over the next five to ten years. I highly recommend Texas Roadhouse based upon its management and growth strategy. However, the current bull market has pulled Texas Roadhouse's stock price out of its acceptable range. Once the price approaches the 200-day simple moving average, which is just below $52.00, it will then be time to reevaluate. If a market correction occurs, Texas Roadhouse's stock price will probably stabilize between $44 and $50. If the Bull market continues, then Texas Roadhouse's stock price will continue to benefit after it nears the lower range of the Bollinger band.

