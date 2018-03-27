China Digital TV Holding: A Painful Revisit

Management has not taken action on the low stock price and does not respond to shareholder concerns.

The NYSE affirmed the determination to delist the ADSs of the company beginning of November 2017 after a failed appeal.

Investment thesis

I wrote an analysis of China Digital TV Holding (OTCPK:STVVY) about nine months ago, and due to recent developments, I thought that it was about time to do a follow-up and see what has changed since I did the original write-up. The stock has performed very poorly, and even though it is painful to revisit my original investment thesis, I think it is of utmost importance to do follow-ups on my previous work to try to learn and improve as an investor.

I will highlight some important events which have occurred in the last nine months and explain in more detail why I decided to cut my losses and sell my position in the company. The main reasons, in brief, are the negative developments with a definitive delisting from the NYSE, management not showing any interest in taking action on the low stock price or communicating with concerned shareholders, several directors recently resigning from the company, and a continued poor operational performance with substantial cash-burn.

Delisting from the NYSE

As already covered in my previous article on the company, on May 18, 2017, the company issued a press release stating that it had received notice from the New York Stock Exchange, that the NYSE had suspended trading immediately and commenced proceedings to delist CDTV Holding's shares from the NYSE.

On July 5, 2017, the company issued a press release announcing that it had appealed the decision by the NYSE to delist the company's shares from the NYSE. The NYSE held an appeal hearing on October 12, 2017. On October 18, 2017, the NYSE committee issued a decision that affirmed the determination of the exchange to delist the ADSs of CDTV Holding. The delisting was executed at the opening of business on November 6, 2017.

To invest in an OTC-listed company with Chinese operations is not very appealing to most investors, and I think that this hurts the prospects of the stock. If management had put more effort into regaining compliance with the listing requirements, it would have been advantageous to the shareholders.

The low stock price of the ADS

When I published my original article on the 11th of July, 2017, the ADS of the company was trading at $0.31. The stock price has seen a steep decline since then, and today, the ADS trades at $0.18. Since there is typically a yearly fee charged for ADSs, the low stock price is certainly a concern to holders of the ADS. According to the company's latest 20-F filing, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas may charge an annual fee of $0.02 per ADS for the operation and maintenance costs in administering the facility. Considering the current price of the ADS of $0.18, the annual fee represents about 11% of the value of the ADS. This is a very high price to pay to own the ADS, and the stock would need to perform extremely well in order to justify this fee. To me as a holder of the ADS, a reverse split of the ADS, for example, 100:1, would make a lot of sense. I reached out to the IR function of the company to raise this concern several months back, but I have not received any response. This in itself is a red flag and signals that management is not overly concerned with looking out for the holders of the ADSs.

Resignation of directors

On the 2nd of March, the company announced the results of its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. The articles of association of the company were amended and restated, which included a change of the minimum number of directors to two.

To me, it wasn't clear why this change was made until the company issued a press release disclosing the following on the 16th of March:

The current CFO Mr. Zhenwen Liang was appointed by the board as a director of the company effective immediately.

Zengxiang Lu, Songzuo Xiang, Jianyue Pan, and Michael Elyakim have resigned from their positions as directors of the company effective from March 23, 2018.

The only comment from the company with regards to the departure of the four directors came from Mr. Jianhua Zhu, chairman of the board: "I appreciate their contributions and dedication to China Digital TV over the past several years."

I don't know what the reasons behind the resignations are, but I view it as a negative sign that the co-founder Zengxiang Lu resigned together with Michael Elyakim, the representative of the third largest shareholder, Aurec Capital Limited, which is an Israel-based investment company.

Operational developments

The latest reported quarter is the third quarter of 2017, and the company continued to operate at a loss. Revenues were down 5.6% quarter-over-quarter and the net loss was about $1.6 million. I don't see a clear path to profits for the company, and I expect to see further cash burn. On a positive note, the company still has a strong balance sheet with cash of about $28.3 million. The cash burn is substantial, however, considering that the company had $35 million of cash on the balance sheet when I did my initial write-up less than nine months ago.

Conclusion

I initiated my position in the company with the expectation that the company would trade close to its net current asset value within the next 12-18 months. Even though only a little more than eight months have passed since I did my initial analysis, I felt that the recent developments in the company warranted a revisit of my investment thesis.

In my original investment thesis, I wrote: "In combination with a cash-rich balance sheet and a low price to net current asset value valuation, the down-side seems well protected and there is room for a significantly higher valuation." With a market cap of about $10.8 million, the company is still trading at a significant discount to the cash value on its balance sheet. The cash balance has fallen by about 20%, whereas the stock price has fallen by about 42%. In hindsight, the cash-rich balance sheet and the low valuation clearly weren't able to protect the down-side to the degree I had hoped.

Given the negative developments with a definitive delisting from the NYSE, management not showing any interest in taking action on the low stock price or communicating with concerned shareholders, several directors recently resigning from the company, and a continued poor operational performance with substantial cash-burn, I don't feel comfortable keeping the stock in my portfolio. I realized a loss of about 45% selling my shares last week.

What I think I learned from this investment failure:

Be extremely careful in investing in companies delisting from major stock exchanges to trade on the OTC market. I've done investments in companies about to delist three times, and all of these investments have been failures.

When management/IR doesn't respond to shareholder concerns, it is clearly a red flag which should lead to serious questioning of the investment thesis at an earlier stage.

Be wary of the costs associated with trading ADSs, particularly if the share price is low.

