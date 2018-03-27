Walgreens Vs. CVS - Free Cash Flow Yields 8% And 9% Respectively, While Front-End Retail Drags On Returns

Walgreens (WBA), the once-iconic retail drug store company, in the 80s and 90s received a higher market multiple than those of its competitors. This was based on mid-teens organic earnings growth; what was thought to be superior management; and a seemingly better brand and consistent but prudent retail drug store expansion that drove the stock higher for the 70s, 80s and 90s.

At the same time, CVS (CVS) was considered the No. 2 drugstore retailer, and was growing by large acquisitions, thus the market accorded CVS the lower multiple. CVS was always thought to be the Avis (NASDAQ:CAR) of the drug-store duopoly (this goes back to the early 80s advertising duel between Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) and Avis, when Hertz ran around saying "We're No. 1," while the Avis motto was, "We try harder").

Now, in 2018, the roles are reversed. CVS change the game in 2006, with their all-stock purchase of Caremark, the giant PBM, a move that can now be seen as a pretty intelligent one as the retail drug store businesses are slowly disintermediated away.

Unless you've been living on another planet, most Seeking Alpha readers probably get that retail is a tough business to be in today. Both WBA and CVS still have significant parts of their business model tied to prescription pickups in retail store fronts, which drive higher-margin, front-end, "convenience" purchases like bread, milk, mascara, greeting cards, etc.

That business is slowing going away.

latest qtr WBA CVS Rev % retail 73% 43% Op pft % retail 76% 67% Retail op pft margin 6.1% 10% Wholesale / PBM op pft mgn 3.9% 4.34%

Source: latest financials

Walgreens' was a growth stock darling for the last 20 years of the 20th century and then - like many growth stocks - it hit its peak in the high $40s in the early 2000s. It didn't recover that old high for many years despite the business not really changing that much.

Today, with Walgreens' international segment (i.e. UK Boots Alliance) international retail is 10% of total revenue and 12% of WBA's total operating profit as of the November '17 quarter.

WBA has "diversified" geographically, so to speak, with the UK exposure. Still, they - as far as I can tell - don't yet have the footprint that CVS has in the PBM and wholesale business.

Street consensus is expecting $1.55 from WBA on Wednesday morning on $32.2 bl in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 9% and 14% respectively.

Table 1

Here's a look at WBA by the numbers:

Q2 '18est Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Q4 '17 2020 EPS $7.11 $6.75 $6.72 2019 EPS $6.39 $6.15 $6.06 $6.05 2018 EPS $5.78 $5.61 $5.54 $5.52 2020 est EPS gro rt 11% 10% 11% 2019 est EPS gro rt 11% 10% 9% 10% 2018 est EPS gro rt 16% 12% 11% 11% 2020 P.E 9x 11x 10x 2019 P.E 10x 12x 11x 13x 2018 P.E 11x 13x 12x 14x 2020 rev est ($'s bl's) $143.1 $143 $142.9 2019 rev est $138.2 $138.2 $132.3 $128.4 2018 rev est $130.2 $129.7 $125.1 $122.9 2020 est rev gro rt 4% 3% 8% 2019 est rev gro rt 6% 7% 6% 5% 2018 est rev gro rt 10% 10% 6% 5%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus est's as of 3/26/18

WBA's fiscal 2018 ends August, 2018.

Readers can see the nice upward revisions to fiscal 2018 estimates for WBA, and yet it has meant absolutely nothing for the stock price. WBA was trading around $73 at the time of the last earnings report in early Jan '18, and is now more than 10% lower despite upward revisions to the numbers.

Here is one fly in the ointment:

Table 2

Operating margin history:

Op mgn compression WBA 4-qtr avg (1-yr) 4.78% 12-qtr avg (3 yr) 5.23% 20 qtr avg (5 yr) 5.39%

Source: earnings reports, Street research

Table 3

Valuation comparison

WBA CVS 3-yr avg EPS gro rt 12% 5% 3-yr avg P.E 12x 10x 3-yr avg rev gro rt 7% 4% Price-to-sales 0.61x 0.37x Price-to-book 2.75x 1.82x Price-to cash flow (P/CF) 10x 9x Price to free-cash-flow (P / FCF) 12x 11x Dividend yield 2.42% 3.24% Dividend as % of FCF 30% 34% FCF yield 8% 9% Capex as % of Operating cash flow 22% 24% Morningstar "moat" narrow wide Morningstar fair value estimate $73 $72 Finbox io fair value estimate $86 $90

Source: valuations spreadsheet as well as Mstar and Finbox websites

Conclusion:

Literally a book could be written about what has happened in the retail drug store business in the last 20 - 30 years, but let me summarize in a few bullet points:

1) Retail store growth and square footage and scrip growth was the business model for most of the back half of the 20th century with "convenience front-end shopping" driving profit margins for the business. Consolidation of mom and pop pharmacies happened in the 80s and 90s aiding CVS's growth.

2) The changes in healthcare, like in-store healthcare and changes in the insurance business are driving new changes in the business and retail drug stores have had to morph from retail business to more vertically integrated healthcare business. CVS led the transformation with Caremark, while WBA is acquiring the 75% it doesn't own of AmerisourceBergen, not to mention Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), which had a PBM of its own.

3) Both stocks have appeared very cheap for the last year to 18 months.

Healthcare changes that seem designed to continue to take costs out of the healthcare food chain are forcing changes on the retail drug store chains.

The more obvious pressure is from the brutally competitive retail consumer's price sensitivity, which is forcing retail drug store to become ever more promotional and erode their margins, as Table 2 demonstrates for WBA.

Ultimately, I dont know how the retail front end businesses of WBA and CVS survive. That's especially if home delivery of scrips gains traction, like it has done with apparel and just about every kind of retail product. And yet people still need prescriptions to live, and live comfortably.

Both stocks always look cheap, and yet they can never seem to gain real traction.

Like a lot of the consumer staples today, both WBA and CVS are pretty reasonably valued, but also like a lot of retail these days, they have looked that way for some time without much upside.

Currently no positions are owned for clients, despite the seemingly attractive valuations. Do the companies spin off the retail stores? Do the two giants continue to vertically integrate within healthcare and deal with those changes later? Do both companies approach the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)-Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) venture and ask, "How can we fit in here in terms of what your future will look like?" I don't know how the front-end margins don't continue to contract, even with strong flu seasons.

Maybe we are nearing a bottom for the sector.

