U.S. Banks: Trade War Is A Risk But Don't Overlook The Positives

As such, while a possible trade war is a significant tail risk, we believe that investors should not overlook the improving fundamentals of the US banking sector.

According to the latest survey, optimism among CEOs of large US companies has reached a record high.

However, the sector’s loan growth has recently accelerated, and we expect US banks to deliver a strong Q1, thanks to better trading revenues and rising rates.

The United States has recently introduced tariffs on steel and aluminum. Additionally, last week, the Trump administration announced its plans to impose a levy on up to $60B of Chinese goods. China has already responded to those measures, even though the Chinese government targets a much smaller amount of up to $3B of US imports.

These actions have raised fears of a new trade war, which would hurt global economic growth. According to Bloomberg Economics, if the United States raises import costs by 10%, and the rest of the world retaliates, the cost by 2020 would be 0.5% of global GDP or $470B - roughly the size of Thailand's GDP!

Unsurprisingly, global trade tensions triggered a sharp sell-off in US banks and financial companies. Being highly sensitive to economic growth, banks are a classic case of high-beta stocks. As shown below, although the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) is highly diversified, it has a five-year market beta of 1.08x. This means that the ETF overperforms in a bull market and underperforms in a bear market.

While a possible trade war is a significant tail risk for US banking stocks, we believe that investors should not overlook several positives.

First off, according to the latest data, loan growth in the US has accelerated. As shown below, the sector's credit portfolio grew by 2.5% y/y in March. While a 2.5% annual growth rate looks moderate at best, we note that it has improved markedly since the second half of 2017.

Second, the recent spike in volatility should be a tailwind for trading revenues. Notably, Daniel Pinto, the head of JPMorgan's (JPM) investment banking division, said that trading revenues are expected to increase by 'mid to high single digits' in the first quarter of 2018. According to Dealogic, US banks with a strong FICC franchise (Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities) should have an especially good Q1, given that Global Rates issuances were up 12% y/y and 127% (!) q/q.

Third, Business Roundtable, a Washington-based research group, has recently published a survey showing that optimism among CEOs of large US companies has reached a record high. That bodes well for credit growth.

Finally, while we are not big fans of technical indicators, it is worth noting that VFH has reached its 200-MA, which should provide a support for the ETF. In addition, the so-called RSI also indicates a strong buy signal, according to classic technical analysis.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a major catalyst for US banking stocks, has failed to break the 2.80% level, which, as shown below, looks like a strong resistance line.

Final thoughts

We also believe that the Vanguard Financials ETF is a better instrument to play a rebound in US banking stocks as it is more weighted towards banks than the iShares US Financials ETF (IYF). As shown below, Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) have larger weights in IYF. In other words, the Vanguard Financials is a higher-beta ETF compared to the IYF.

It is worth noting that there are differences between the VFH and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), which is also a popular financials-focused ETF. As shown below, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has a much larger weight in the XLF compared to the VFH. Additionally, the VFH has a lower expense ratio than the XLF.

