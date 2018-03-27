Huntington Ingalls Industries: Valuation Risk But Great Moat

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is one of the smaller major defense contractors with only a $12B market cap compared to industry behemoth Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) with an almost $100B market cap. HII is also a pure-play shipbuilding defense contractor with the vast majority (87%) of its coming from the US Navy. Of the major defense contractors, HII is one of the cheapest trading at a forward P/E of around 15. But the company’s cyclical nature can make simple valuation metrics like the P/E ratio look distorted.

Monopoly Market Position

The company has a very enviable position with a near monopoly in some areas of shipbuilding and an oligopoly in others. For the construction and refueling of nuclear aircraft carriers the company is the prime contractor. From their 10-K:

We continue to be the exclusive prime contractor for nuclear aircraft carrier refueling and complex overhaul (“RCOH”). Each RCOH takes nearly four years to complete, with the work accounting for approximately 35% of all maintenance and modernization during an aircraft carrier’s 50 year service life.

The company is also one of only two capable of building nuclear powered submarines. Again, from the company’s 10-K:

We are one of only two companies in the United States capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy… In February 1997, we executed a teaming agreement with Electric Boat Corporation ("Electric Boat"), a division of General Dynamics Corporation ("General Dynamics"), to build Virginia class (SSN 774) fast attack nuclear submarines cooperatively. Under the present arrangement, we build the stern, habitability and machinery spaces, torpedo room, sail, and bow, while Electric Boat builds the engine room, control room, and pressure hull structure. Work on the reactor plant and the final assembly, test, outfit, and delivery of the submarines alternate between Electric Boat and us.

For the rest of the company’s products there are only four (or five if you include the US Government) competitors. The graphic below from the Shipbuilders Council of America shows the concentration of military shipbuilding amongst the four non-government companies.

It’s worth noting that competition for contracts for larger vessels is reduced to just General Dynamics. Austal and Marinette Marine Corp would not be competing for contracts for larger ships such as the DDG-51 because Austal’s production facility as well as Marinette Marine’s production facilities do not appear to be capable of handling vessels that size. While there may be foreign defense contractors with shipyards capable of handling the construction of larger ships we doubt that this is much of a threat. There is no way the defense department would ever award contracts for the most advanced ships such as nuclear submarines or the DDG-51 to foreign yards and we doubt contracts for smaller less advanced ships would be awarded in large quantities to a foreign yard. (What happened with the USAF’s next gen tanker contract should serve as enough evidence on the likelihood of foreign company’s receiving large defense contracts.)

Capital Intensive Business

The biggest issue for investors in HII is probably the capital intensive nature of the business. The company has a fixed number of shipyards and a fix number of facilities. If the pace of Navy (and Coast Guard) shipbuilding and re-fit and repair work accelerates the company needs to spend substantial amounts expanding its capital base to handle the new work. This constant need for capital expenditures not only causes lumpy free cash flow and margins but also keeps a lid on the company’s ultimate level of profitably and returns on capital. To be fair to HII most major defense contractors have similar issues with substantial variable cost bases (some estimates are as high as the mid 90s for the industry as a whole) but HII is probably the most extreme example. The graphic below form the company’s latest investor presentation shows the cap ex cycle over the last decade and a half.

The latest defense budget projections call for a substantial increase in shipbuilding, repair, and refit work (shown below in a slide from HII’s latest investor presentation).

All of that increased revenue for HII will be offset by increased cap ex in the short term. The company is projecting substantial increases in cap ex through at least 2020 with cap ex rising to 5-6% of revenue in 2018.

However, the capital intensity of HII’s business isn’t all bad. The length of time it takes to recover upfront costs (shipbuilding takes a long time) and the capital intensity of the business helps keep potential competition at bay. While it caps upside in the company, it also caps downside as it tends to lead to a stable, long-term revenue base.

Valuation

Valuing HII can be tricky because of the variations in capital expenditures. If we build a reverse DCF with a 10% discount rate, five year variable growth period, and a long term 3% growth rate HII’s current stock price implies about a 13% short term growth rate. Clearly fairly optimistic and wildly out of step with HII’s long term revenue growth rate of 2.1% annually over the last five years. However, if we adjust FCF to account for the currently elevated level of cap-ex and project cap ex spending to average out to its 15 year average of about 3.17% of revenue ($236M) it reduces the five year high growth rate to 7.3%.

Still well above the previous five years but perhaps doable given the Trump administration’s desires to increase military spending and a compliant Republican dominated Congress that would be happy to go along with that. However, even with that in mind the CEO still doesn’t see top line growth going above 3%. In an answer to an analyst’s question about the Trump administration’s military spending plans he said the following:

We stand ready to increase production to support a larger fleet and if that perspective work occurs, we could envision a sales growth rate of approximately 3% over the next five years. This comes with the usual caveats regarding the adequacy of future budget request and a need for the Congress to resolve the final two years of sequestration and provide timely appropriations.

Given the prospect for anemic top line revenue growth the company will need to expand operating margins significantly in order to generate the free cash flow necessary to justify its current stock price. For very long term investors the company’s near monopoly market position makes it a great business to own even if the valuation is a bit rich at present.

Disclosure: I am/we are long lmt, gd.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.