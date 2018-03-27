Here are five gold stocks with recent insider buying, with buy/hold/sell recommendations available to subscribers.

I think it's more noteworthy when a small junior gold miner has insider buying, rather than a huge senior gold producer.

I see insider buying as mostly a positive sign; it implies that insiders are bullish on company stock and think the price will rise.

5 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying

Insider buying activity has been picking up in the precious metals sector.

What do I mean by insider buying? This is simply when the CEO, CFO, director or any other insider of a company purchases its company's stock. I view insider buying as a positive sign because, in general, I think it means insiders of a company are bullish on the stock and think it will rise. I think insiders typically tend to buy shares of stock when they feel the stock has bottomed.

As I've pointed out before, this is just one factor I take into consideration when doing my due diligence on a company; it's helped me execute successful trades in companies such as Avnel Gold (OTCPK:AVNZF), St. Andrew Goldfields (OTCQX:STADF), and True Gold (OTCQX:RVREF), which were all bought out at a premium and outperformed the benchmark VanEck gold miners index (GDX) and junior miners index (GDXJ).

Gold prices were a bit weaker earlier this month, and not surprisingly, insider buying picked up a bit. Here, I've highlighted the recent purchases.

Insider transactions is public information that can be found on SEC Form 4s in the U.S., and SEDAR filings on Canadian stocks, as well as at CanadianInsider.com.

1. Taseko Mines (TGB)

TGB data by YCharts

Taseko technically isn't a gold stock, as it operates a copper mine, but I felt it was still worth mentioning here, given the heavy insider buying. I think insiders feel the recent sell-off in shares is a buying opportunity.

Here's a summary of recent insider trading activity:

- Russell Hallbauer, President, CEO and director of Taseko, has been the biggest buyer of shares lately. On March 1, he bought 50,000 shares at $1.63, 40,000 shares at $1.78, and 10,000 shares at $1.74.

On March 6, he made several purchases between prices of $1.72 and $1.80, and he bought a total of 62,800 shares in the public market. In total, Hallbauer now owns 2.827 million shares of Taseko directly and 266,169 shares indirectly.

- On March 2, Anu Dhir, director, bought 8,500 shares at $1.75 on the public market.

- On March 1, Stuart David McDonald, chief financial officer, made several purchases of stock at prices between $1.56 and $1.68. In total, he purchased 100,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares of Taseko.

- On March 2, Ronald William Thiessen, chairman of the board, bought 10,000 shares at $1.78; Thiessen now owns 907,695 shares of the company.

Taseko owns 75% of the Gibraltar mine, which is the second largest open pit copper-molybdenum mine in Canada. It's a low-cost, long-life mine, with 688 million tons of proven and probable copper reserves and a 22-year expected mine life.

Taseko also owns some pretty promising projects, mainly, the Florence copper project in Arizona, which holds a post-tax NPV of $680 million at $3/lb copper prices and will likely be put into production by 2021.

2017 was a pretty good year for the company, as it produced $211 million in operating cash flow with copper prices averaging $3.15/lb. I'm also a fan of Taseko's Florence project, which will be a low-cost mine with estimated operating costs of just $1.10/lb.

2. Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF)

LRTNF data by YCharts

Pure Gold has seen heavy insider buying interest lately, from one insider in particular:

- On March 6, Mark O'Dea, director, bought 180,000 shares of Pure Gold at $.54 per share, and he now owns 1.68 million shares of stock, according to insider filings.

Note: In 2015, O'Dea was also buying heavily at True Gold Mining, where he previously served as CEO, before that gold junior was bought out at a premium by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF).

- Management and directors own approximately 3.6% of the company, while major gold miner AngloGold (AU) owns 11.4% and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) owns 7.2%, according to Pure Gold's most recent investor presentation.

Pure Gold is developing Ontario's next gold mine. The project currently contains 1.744 million gold ounces in indicated resources (8.7 g/t) and 296,000 ounces inferred (7.9 g/t), which makes it one of the highest-grade gold projects in the world. A baseline PEA study projected just $51 million in initial capital requirements, given the strong existing infrastructure on site.

Pure Gold also recently announced new drilling results at the recently discovered Wedge target, which included 22.5 g/t gold over 2.0 meters, 9.8 g/t gold over 3 meters and 6.9 g/t over 5 meters.

A definitive feasibility study for the Madsen gold project is underway and will likely be released by Q4 2018. Presumably, O'Dea is bullish on Pure Gold and is buying shares ahead of the release of the feasibility study, which I think is likely to show positive economics.

3. Barrick Gold (ABX)

ABX data by YCharts

Barrick Gold is, by far, the largest gold miner on this list to witness insider buying. Insiders have been using the recent sell-off to scoop up shares. A full list of each insider buy can be found at CanadianInsider.com. Here are a few of the main purchases.

- On March 12, Kevin Dushnisky, director and president, bought 4,310 shares at $15.47 per share. Dushnisky also bought 2,865 shares at $15.83 on March 13, 980 shares at $15.82 on March 13, and 3,845 shares at $15.92 on March 14. He currently owns 126,479 shares, according to filings.

- On March 12, Graham Clow, director, bought 4,000 shares at $15.49 per share, worth $61,960.

- On March 12, Robert Krcmarov, executive VP of exploration and growth, bought 2,000 shares at $15.46.

- On March 12, John Prichard, director, bought 10,000 shares at $15.41 per share, worth $154,100.

- On March 8, John Lawson Thornton, executive chairman of the board, bought 306,000 shares at $11.72, worth $4.63 million, and he now owns over 1.7 million shares of Barrick.

- On March 1, Pablo Marcet, director bought 1,000 shares of Barrick at $15.04, and on Feb. 23, he bought 4,000 shares at $15.68.

Barrick recently provided an important update to the market. The company outlined a number of organic investments which is feels will maximize long-term value. These are four feasibility-stage projects that will produce 1+ million ounces of gold annually starting in 2021. It includes the Goldrush, Cortez Deep South, and Turquoise Ridge projects in the USA.

While production is expected to decline from 5+ million ounces of gold annually to approximately 4.2-4.6 million ounces between 2019 and 2022, costs will remain competitive, with AISC expected to average between $750 and $875 per ounce. Beyond 2022, Barrick says to expect 4+ million ounces of gold output annually.

Barrick also recently reported its fourth quarter 2017 results and announced that its total debt has been reduced by $1.51 billion to $6.4 billion; its goal is to further reduce debt to around $5 billion by end-2018. Barrick is profitable, generating $2.07 billion in cash flow and $669 million in free cash flow in 2018, with gold prices averaging $1,258 for the year.

4. Liberty Gold (OTCPK:LGDTF)

LGDTF data by YCharts

Liberty Gold, formerly known as Pilot Gold, is an exploration company focused on the Goldstrike project in Nevada's Carlin trend. From 1988 to 1995, it was an oxide heap leach mine producing 209,000 ounces of gold and 197,000 ounces of silver, according to the company.

Liberty recently released a maiden resource estimate for Goldstrike, which was formed after 3 years of drilling and data compilation. The project consists of 865,000 ounces indicated (.54 g/t), and 274,000 ounces inferred (.52 g/t).

Liberty's other projects include Black Pine in Idaho, Kinsley in Nevada (both past-producing mines) and the TV Tower and Halilaga projects in Turkey. The company closed a $10.5 million private placement in January, so it's well-funded to carry out its exploration activities in 2018.

Here's a summary of recent insider buys:

- On March 8, Calvin Everett, president and CEO, bought 10,500 shares at $.41 and 500 shares at $.405. On March 7, he also bought 49,500 shares at $.41 and another 1,500 shares at $.405, bringing his total shareholdings to 3,987,000.

- On March 8, Sean Tetzlaff, director, bought 50,000 shares at $.42 per share, bringing his total share count to 90,000.

5. Alamos Gold (AGI)

AGI data by YCharts

Alamos Gold is a mid-tier gold miner that operates four gold mines in North America, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold Mine in Canada, and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Mexico.

The company recently released its fourth quarter 2017 results, and it produced a record 120,300 ounces of gold at cost of sales at all-in sustaining costs of $902 per ounce. This was the first quarter it received contribution from the newly acquired Island Gold Mine, as its takeover of Richmont Mines was completed in November. It also ended the quarter with zero debt and $236.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and equities.

For 2018, guidance calls for gold production of 480,000-520,000 ounces, a 16% increase over 2017 due to the inclusion of Island Gold, with AISC expected to decrease to $920 per ounce. Alamos also owns a number of development projects, including the Agi Dagi and Kirazli projects in Turkey which are in the permitting phase.

Here's a summary of recent buying activity:

- On March 13, David Gower, director, bought 1,500 shares at $6.49.

- On March 13, Gregory Fisher, VP of finance, bought 1,500 shares at $6.43.

- On March 2, Claire Kennedy, director, bought 4,000 shares at $6.84.

- On March 6, Peter MacPhail, senior officer, bought 5,000 shares at $6.80, and on March 7, he bought another 5,000 shares at $6.50.

- On March 7, John McCluskey, president and CEO, bought 20,000 shares at $6.68, and on March 12, he bought 5,000 shares at $6.25, bringing his total shareholdings to 415,618.

