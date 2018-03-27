Yext: Finally A Bullish Signal

As predicted when originally analyzing Yext (YEXT), the market wasn't likely to see inspiration from the company's quarterly results. However, the digital knowledge management company got a positive signal from a director that should inspire the market now to own the stock near the post-IPO lows.

The basis of my original analysis was that the market wasn't going to favorably receive the stock with the company still losing money. Along with Q4 results, Yext provided a current year outlook for a net loss per share of $0.45 and, not surprising, the stock traded again back towards the lows below $12.

Yext only lost $0.47 per share last year and the expectations are that next fiscal year will still lead to a $0.40 loss. This isn't much in the way of improvements for a company growing revenues in excess of 30% each year. The market will not tolerate ongoing losses of that magnitude, but this is likely to change providing a catalyst for the stock.

The digital knowledge management category is still only in its infancy. Companies are only now starting to turn towards a service that manages digital content in one simple solution so that consumers get structured answers at the exact moment of intent (important when we consider the rise of AI-powered services).

Even in these early stages, Yext delivered these aggregate results for customers in 2017:

589 million page views.

590 million phone calls.

1.45 billion driving directions.

148 billion search impressions.

The Yext Knowledge Engine updates over 100 digital services including popular sites such as Google, Yelp, Facebook and various other search, maps, social media, and intelligent services. One can quickly see how maintaining the digital content for all those sites for a chain store that has multiple locations is a very difficult job best left to the experts.

For this reason, Yext appears poised to continue growing revenues at a solid clip. Following the trend of beating EPS estimates by $0.01 to $0.02 per quarter would produce a year where the EPS loss quickly dips below $0.40. Such progress towards breakeven is what's needed for a stock rally.

Too Cheap

A director already answered the question of whether the stock is too cheap. Director Andrew Sheehan purchased 1 million shares at $12. By spending $12 million on the stock, the market got a clear bullish signal.

When viewing traditional valuation measurements such EV/revenues multiples, Yext is a cheap stock in the cloud and enterprise software sector. Stocks from the recently bought out MuleSoft (MULE) to identity solutions from Okta (OKTA) to cloud communications from Twillio (TWLO) all trade at much higher multiples.

YEXT EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

At an expected revenue growth rate of 32%, Yext has a similar growth rate as this group of stocks. The stock shouldn't trade at a discount to the group.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yext is becoming increasingly cheap as the year progresses. The stock offers consistently strong growth in a developing sector with growth rates similar to the other examples provided that trade at higher EV/revenue multiples. Use the large insider purchase as an example of when to buy the stock and don't look back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YEXT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.