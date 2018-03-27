Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF: Time To Buy

With gold prices breaking higher amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment, adding long exposure to Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NUGT) could be an attractive play going forward. I wrote an article earlier in the month advocating for NUGT exposure, which looks to be paying off as of late. Gold prices have held up well the last few months amid rising interest rates and increasing volatility in equity markets. Equity market volatility remains, but interest rates have begun to fall lower as investor sentiment weakens. NUGT's leverage factor and liquidity make it the perfect play to gain long exposure to a potential rise in gold prices over coming months.



Gold

The price of gold looks to have reached a bottom in recent years after significant declines from 2011 through 2016. Rising interest rates and bullish economic sentiment weighed on the metal after it spiked higher following the financial crisis.

Investors tend to favor owning gold during periods of equity market volatility, as well as when the U.S. dollar is declining, stoking inflation fears. Equity market volatility triggers gold buyers as they would rather own the physical commodity than leave their funds invested in seemingly overvalued stocks. Moreover, a declining U.S. dollar causes goods and services to become more expensive. Gold is a way of hedging a decline in the dollar.

Volatility

Equity market volatility has picked up in recent weeks due to a number of factors. One, equity markets simply became overbought. Enthusiasm regarding pro-growth policies, as well as new tax reform led investors to pile into equities. When potential inflation fears led to a tumble in bond prices, equity investors similarly headed for the exits en masse.

This drove volatility measures higher. The VIX, a volatility index on the S&P 500, had been at historically low levels throughout 2017. The increase of trade war talk and geopolitical strife in the White House pushed volatility measures up towards elevated levels.

With the persistence of equity market volatility this year, investors are finally beginning to park funds in gold and gold mining stocks. Expect continued volatility to lead more investors out of stocks near record levels, and into the relatively beaten down precious metal.

Interest Rates

Interest rates have spiked over the last year due to a stronger U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at a more aggressive pace than the market had originally anticipated. This rapid increase in interest rates limited gold's ability to move higher as the non-yielding asset underperforms during such periods.

Since February however, market uncertainty and rising volatility have led interest rates to stall out. Intermediate rates are trending sideways, which signals that investors are uncertain over the long-term health of the U.S. economy at current time. This has allowed gold to move higher, and signals that the underlying economic environment may be showing signs of stress.

The Trade

Adding NUGT to your portfolio as a low, to negatively correlating asset class makes sense in the current environment. NUGT is a 3x leveraged product, meaning that you don't need a large position to generate strong returns. Additionally, if you have the appropriate stop-loss points, you can heavily skew the risk/reward ratio in your favor.

Additionally, NUGT is a liquid, high average volume security. The ETF has over $1B in assets, as well as an average daily trading volume of nearly 7M shares. Considering these two factors, it allows you to both enter and exit with ease, while setting appropriate stop-loss levels. If gold continues to break out higher, gold miners should similarly rise as their margins stand to gain from increased gold prices. I won NUGT, with a stop-loss level at $23.5.

Additionally, you can go out and purchase LEAP options on NUGT as it has a very liquid market across all of its options issues. For example, you can purchase exposure to January 2019 $26 strike LEAPS for roughly $6.3. Although the implied volatility is elevated, you have to remember that this is an option on a triple leveraged product. Also keep in mind that it is possible to lose your full options premium, so weight the position appropriately.

Source: Think or Swim

Conclusion

I am now buying shares of NUGT as a way to hedge against both rising equity market volatility and a more uncertain economic landscape. Gold prices are trading higher as equity market volatility remains elevated amid trade war rumors and stretched valuations. Investors are also pushing interest rates lower amid the uncertainty, which is benefiting the price of gold. I am looking to buy both stock and options in NUGT due to its leverage and liquidity. Should gold prices continue to break higher, NUGT should benefit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.