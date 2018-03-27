No, Tesla's Cars Will Not Be Fully Autonomous By The End Of 2019

AI is still in its infancy - it can't compete with the human brain, which is many orders of magnitude more efficient, flexible, and adaptable.

Will Tesla's cars be able to handle all modes of self-driving by the end of next year? Elon Musk certainly seems to think so.

Elon Musk, whose track record of failed forecasts makes fortunetellers look good by comparison, recently made one of his silliest predictions yet: that advances in AI will enable Tesla's (TSLA) autonomous cars to handle "all modes of driving" by the end of 2019. By all modes, he means drivers will be able to literally sleep at the wheel as their cars take them to their destination.

As a machine learning practitioner, whenever I see Musk make such wild prognostications about AI, two things come to mind. Either 1) this guy doesn't understand this technology very well or 2) he does and is purposely overhyping it to attract investors. Whatever the case may be, this article will attempt to clear up some common misconceptions about what AI can and can't do. I'll try to keep this as non-technical as possible.

Artificial neural networks are just spreadsheets on steroids. - Computer Scientist John Launchbury

When most people think of AI, they think of movie AI - conscious machines that are stronger, faster, and more intelligent than their human counterparts. You've seen these machines endlessly in movies such as The Terminator, The Matrix, and Ex Machina. This type of AI has remained in science fiction for good reason. We can't pull it off yet. And won't for a very long time, if ever.

What current AI can do is perform very simple tasks such as Facebook's (FB) facial recognition, Google's (GOOGL) language translations, and Netflix's (NFLX) movie recommendations. While these technologies do exhibit some human-like intelligence, there's no consciousness behind them. They're literally nothing more than sophisticated pattern recognition algorithms.

These algorithms, more commonly called artificial neural networks, are very loosely based on our primitive understanding of how neural connections in our brains work. A neural network with multiple "hidden layers" is called "deep," which is where the now popular term "deep learning" comes from. To gain some intuition about how deep learning works, take a look at this picture:

What you see is a simple fully connected feed-forward neural network with one hidden layer with four neurons. Inputs go in, predicted outputs come out. The differences (or errors) between these predicted outputs and the actual outputs in the training data are used to update the weights of the interconnections. This cycle of weight updates keeps repeating until the errors get reduced as much as possible. That's really all there is to it.

Now obviously, the neural networks that power Tesla's self-driving technology are larger and have more complex architecture than the simple example presented here; nevertheless, they still learn the very same way - by refining their link weights.

In fact, this widely used deep learning technique - technically called "back-propagation" - hasn't changed much since the 1980s. It has numerous limitations compared to the way the human brain learns. Geoffrey Hinton, the father of the current AI boom, has even suggested that we should "throw it away and start again." I couldn't agree more. Here are just a few examples in which deep learning underperforms the brain:

Neural networks typically require millions of training examples (e.g., dog/cat pictures) before they start working correctly (e.g., can classify dogs/cats), while a human can learn something new with just a few exposures. In other words, the brain is many orders of magnitude more efficient at learning.

Neural networks are easy to fool, which is a huge safety issue with self-driving cars. Changing a couple pixels on an image of a stop sign, for example, can trick a state-of-the-art convolutional neural network into labeling it as a speed limit sign. A human driver would never make such a goofy mistake.

Unlike neural networks, humans are able to flexibly adapt to novel situations, an important advantage in chaotic environments - just think about driving in heavy traffic with many cars, traffic lights, pedestrians, etc.

Humans are general purpose learning machines. We can drive trucks, cook food, write Seeking Alpha articles, manage companies, and program computers. Neural networks, on the other hand, can only do one thing at a time. They must be completely retrained for each new task.

The ultimate point is this - until we're able to close the wide gap between AI and human intelligence by developing more efficient, flexible, and adaptable learning algorithms, Musk's dream of fully autonomous driving will remain just that, a dream. Optimistically speaking, developing such algorithms will take not years but many decades. According to one of the world's foremost experts in this field, Yann LeCun, right now we're still "a long way from machines that are even as intelligent as rats."

Which is bad news for Tesla and its investors, as both the Model 3 and the new Semi are being hyped-up as the future of fully autonomous driving. When this future proves to be far more distant than expected, demand for these vehicles will likely plunge. Given this huge risk, it's uncertain whether Tesla will ever even become free cash flow positive, let alone generate enough cash to justify its current $50+ billion market cap. Bulls are advised to bring an umbrella because the weather in Longville isn't looking too good.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm short TSLA via puts.