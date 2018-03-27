Banco De Sabadell: Higher Profitability May Lead To A Re-Rating Of Its Shares

Its exposure to non-performing assets is still sizable and further reduction of this legacy issue is key to achieving higher profitability.

Banco de Sabadell is a Spanish bank with a strong position in Corporate and SMEs in its domestic market, and also has good growth prospects internationally.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSY) has a discounted valuation compared to its closest peers and a re-rating is possible due to higher profitability in the coming years, as the bank continues to fix its balance sheet. Sabadell is a Spanish bank with relatively good growth prospects, while profitability is expected to improve through several factors, of which lower exposure to non-performing assets is key, and its valuation discount should narrow in the medium term.

Company Overview

Banco de Sabadell is Spain’s fourth-largest privately held banking group, offering retail, corporate, commercial and private banking, while it also offers insurance products through bancassurance, along with asset management and securities brokerage services.

Sabadell has been listed since 2001 and currently has a market capitalization of about $11.6 billion. It trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market, but investors should be aware that its shares have much more liquidity in its primary listing in Madrid.

Sabadell focuses on plain-vanilla retail banking products and services for corporate and individuals, through a multi-brand and multi-channel distribution network. It has close to 12 million customers and its closest competitors are other Spanish banks, such as Banco Santander (SAN), BBVA (BBVA), Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY) or Bankia (OTCPK:BNKXY).

Sabadell’s largest business is the commercial banking unit, generating about 80% of its revenues. This unit includes its corporate and retail banking activities to individual customers, large and medium-sized businesses, SMEs and retailers. Its other units have relatively small weights within the group, with corporate and investment banking responsible for 10% of revenue, private banking has a weight of 4%, while the asset management unit generates only 3% of revenue.

Geographically, Sabadell has been historically heavily focused to its domestic market, until 2015 when it decided to buy the British lender TSB for £1.7 billion ($2.4 billion). This has diversified somewhat its business, which previously had only a small exposure to international operations. Nowadays, Sabadell’s domestic market accounts for about 75% of revenue, followed by the U.K. (23%), while the rest comes from Mexico. It had operations in the U.S. since 2007, but has recently sold this business for more than $1 billion to Iberiabank (IBKC).

In Spain, Sabadell has a different profile than most of its competitors due to its sizable exposure to corporate clients. This is reflected in its loan book, with about 45% of its lending being to corporates and SMEs and its industry market share reaches 11.6%, while mortgages (the most important retail product) have a weight of around 30% of the bank’s loan book and Sabadell has a market share of 5.7%.

Taking into account that loans to corporates have higher loan yields than retail products, this is an important factor to protect the bank’s margins in the current low interest rate environment in Europe. Indeed, its loans to SMEs and corporates have an average yield of 2.55% at the end of 2017, compared to 2% for mortgages.

Growth & Profitability

Sabadell’s growth has historically been focused on acquisitions, both in Spain and internationally. It bought smaller banks in Spain following the real estate collapse of 2008-09, acquiring Banco Guipuzcoano in 2011 and Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) in the following year, increasing its size and geographical exposure in the country. Internationally, it bought several small operations in the U.S., particularly in Florida, until it decided to sell last year.

However, Sabadell started a new trend among the domestically focused banks in Spain, by acquiring TSB in 2015. This enabled the bank to reduce more significantly its reliance on Spain, a strategy that was followed more recently by Bankinter (OTCPK:BKNIY) and Caixabank, both acquiring banks in Portugal.

Additionally, as part of its expansion plan, Sabadell also started in 2015 operations in Mexico, a country with a low level of banking penetration and good growth prospects over the long-term. Beyond acquisitions, Sabadell’s strategy is focused on cross-selling products to its existing customer base, improve efficiency and strengthen its balance sheet by de-risking its loan portfolio.

Sabadell has made a significant reduction of non-performing assets (includes foreclosed assets and non-performing loans) in the past few years, but they still amounted to around €15.3 billion ($18.8 billion) at the end of 2017. A large part of these non-performing assets (NPAs) are a legacy of past acquisitions, namely from the CAM deal in 2012. Including provisions, net NPAs amount to 3.2% of the bank’s total assets, a significant reduction from 4.6% level at the end of 2016.

This is justified by Sabadell’s reduction of NPAs by €2.2 billion ($2.7 billion) in the year, a larger amount than the bank was expecting to achieve and, on average, at a higher price than its book value. This positive trend of NPAs reduction is supported by rising property prices in Spain and the bank’s adequate coverage ratio. Nevertheless, its non-performing loan ratio was 5.32% at the end of 2017, a level that is relatively high within the European banking sector and shows that Sabadell still has work to do to improve its balance sheet.

Source: Sabadell.

Nevertheless, accelerated reduction of NPAs is likely in the next few quarters, given that Sabadell’s coverage level was further improved to almost 55% following the implementation of IFRS 9 at the beginning of 2018, making future sales of NPAs easier to accomplish. Additionally, Sabadell has recently created a new subsidiary focused on real estate development services, which should help the bank to better manage its real estate portfolio.

Similar to some of its peers, like Caixabank, the reduction of NPAs is a key driver of profitability improvement in the medium term, and is likely that Sabadell will continue to reduce gradually its NPA exposure through asset sales in the coming years. The bank has high sensitivity to asset quality, with a 10 basis points change in the cost of risk ratio amounting to around 12% of its operating profit, showing how much its earnings can improve in the near future.

Therefore, the reduction of NPAs is key to a sustainable improvement in Sabadell’s profitability in the long-term. The bank’s key objective for the next three years is to almost double its profitability level, with a return on tangible equity target of around 13% by 2020 (versus 7.3% in 2017). This is an ambitious target and requires improvement on several factors, including higher revenues, improved efficiency and a stronger balance sheet.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Sabadell has delivered growing revenues and profits over the past few years, boosted by the economic recovery in Spain and acquisitions. Its revenues have increased from higher fees due to its push of managed investment products, while declining loan loss provisions have been an important earnings growth driver as the bank has de-risked its balance sheet and reduced exposure to non-performing assets.

In 2017, its revenues increased by 4.8% to €5.7 billion ($7 billion) boosted by commissions, while its net interest income declined slightly impacted by a lower net interest margin due to the low interest rate environment in Europe. This is justified by stable funding costs as customer deposits are already at very low levels, while asset yields are pressured by strong competition in Spain.

Even though there is rising demand for SME and mortgage loans, which should help to maintain a stable loan book in the near future, this has not been enough to offset the impact of negative interest rates in its top-line. This happens because Spanish banks have a large size of the interest of their loan book measured against short-term interest rates (Euribor rates), making them among the most sensitive in Europe to interest rate changes.

On the other hand, its commissions and fees have reported strong growth over the past few years, due to the shift of customer funds from deposits towards higher-risk products, like mutual funds and life insurance products. In the past year, fees and commissions have increased by 6.5%, being the best performing revenue source, while trading income was stable.

This is not expected to change much in the short term, supported by stable demand for mutual funds due to the prevailing low interest rate environment in Europe. This is expected to make fees a key revenue driver in the next few quarters, which are expected to grow at mid-to-high single digits in 2018.

Another important driver of revenue growth are international operations, where Sabadell has better volume growth prospects. Indeed, in the U.K., TSB has had very strong lending growth in the recent past (11.9% growth in fiscal year 2017), but this may be hard to sustain due to fierce competition and Brexit uncertainty in the U.K. and loan growth is expected to moderate in the next few quarters.

In Mexico, Sabadell has recently launched its retail banking operation, based on a digital model through mobile devices. This extends its activity in the country, which so far was only focused on corporate banking, giving Sabadell good growth prospects in the long term due to the low level of banking penetration in Mexico, given that only about 44% of the adult population owns a bank account.

Regarding its cost base, Sabadell has been able to keep cost growth under control despite the investment in IT, due to its digital transformation and the new platform in the U.K. This led to a higher cost-to-income ratio in 2017, to close to 56% at the group level, while ex-TSB the bank was able to improve efficiency to less than 48%.

Source: Sabadell.

This means that there is a lot of room to cut costs at TSB, given that Sabadell is an efficient bank and can share best practices at its U.K. unit. Indeed, one-off costs related to TSB’s new IT platform are largely completed and therefore Sabadell should be able to improve efficiency at the group level in the next few years targeting a cost-to-income ratio of 47% by 2020, being an important earnings growth driver in the medium term.

Another important factor for higher earnings is Sabadell’s improving asset quality, even though it has made slower progress on this issue compared to its peers in the past few years. In 2017, Sabadell’s provisions for loan losses amounted to €2.2 billion ($2.7 billion), an increase of 53% from the previous year. This increase is justified by the bank’s decision to improve its coverage level, to more rapidly cleanup its balance sheet and achieve a normalized provisioning level by 2020.

Therefore, this means that Sabadell has plenty of room to reduce loan loss provisions in the future, while its peers are already reporting very low levels of provisions. This will boost a lot its bottom-line and improve markedly its profitability.

Despite the steep rise in provisions, Sabadell’s net profit increased to €801 million ($985 million), up by 13% from the previous year. Its return on equity (ROE) ratio, a key measure of profitability in the banking sector, was 6.1% in 2017. This level is slightly lower than its closest peers and below the European banking sector, but its balance sheet cleanup phase is still ongoing and a higher ROE is expected in the coming years.

Going forward, Sabadell’s earnings should continue to show good momentum, supported by some revenue growth driven by GDP growth in Spain, inflows towards mutual funds, higher loan volumes in international operations and improved asset quality through the reduction of NPAs. This is expected to improve the bank’s profitability over the long term, with further upside coming from potential higher interest rates in Europe in the next few years.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, Banco Sabadell has a relatively good capital position taking into account its fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio of 12.8%, at the end of 2017. However, pro-forma for the negative impact of IFRS 9, which implies higher provisions for NPAs, its FL CET 1 ratio stands at 12%. This is a higher level that its closest Spanish peers and broadly in-line with the European banking sector, showing that Sabadell is currently well capitalized.

Indeed, showing that Sabadell does not need to retain much cash given its comfortable capital position, the bank has decided to increase its dividend by 40% related to 2017 earnings, to €0.07 ($0.086) per share. This is a strong signal that Sabadell intends to enhance its shareholder remuneration policy, after several years focused on fixing its balance sheet.

At its current share price, Sabadell offers a very interesting dividend yield of 4.20%, which is above the European banking sector and close to its Spanish peers. However, like many European companies, Sabadell pays only two dividends per year and the Spanish dividend withholding tax rate is 10%, reducing a little its income appeal.

Given that Sabadell has a good capital position and a solid coverage level of NPAs, it has the flexibility to increase its payout ratio over time. Indeed, the bank has increased the dividend payout ratio to 49% related to its 2017 dividend (from 40% in the previous year), being in-line with its target of about 50%. This is still a conservative payout ratio and can be further increased in the next few years, as the bank does not need to build much capital.

However, according to analysts’ estimates, this is not currently expected given that its dividend payout ratio is forecasted to remain stable at 50% over the next three years, with its dividend growth coming completely through higher earnings. Nevertheless, Sabadell’s dividend should go up by more than 14% per year, during the next three years, to €.104 ($0.128) per share by 2020, showing that the bank’s fundamentals are expected to improve markedly in the near future.

Conclusion

Banco Sabadell is showing a good operating momentum and its growth prospects are good, due to its internationalization strategy and efforts to improve efficiency and its balance sheet. Further reductions of NPAs are critical for achieving higher ROE, which should justify a higher valuation of its shares.

Sabadell’s current valuation is at discount both to the European banking sector and its closest Spanish peers. The bank is trading at 10.6x earnings and 0.71x book value, while the European sector trades at 1.2x earnings and 1x book value. Moreover, its Spanish peers trade, on average, at close to 11x earnings and 0.9x book value, showing that Sabadell’s current valuation is quite undemanding.

As the bank continues to reduce the amount of NPAs in its balance sheet, its profitability should increase significantly, justifying a higher valuation. Even though a discount to the European banking sector seems justifiable, compared to its Spanish peers the discount should narrow to a large extent, possibly leading to a re-rating of its shares in the medium term and upside potential of 20-25% seems to be realistic.

