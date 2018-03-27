Dominion Midstream: Betting On Ability To Borrow

When I last took a pass on Dominion Midstream (DM) back in late 2016 (here on Seeking Alpha) my concerns revolved around the lack of information availability related to Cove Point. Disclosures have improved to some extent, but the company remains too closely tied to Dominion Energy compared to other midstream players with top-tier corporate sponsors (Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and Phillips 66 (PSX) for instance). Compared to many of these firms that are further along in the dropdown cycle, Dominion Midstream remains more expensive despite weaker disclosure practices, such as a lack of its own conference calls, independent roadshows, or investor presentations. If Dominion Energy wants its nascent master limited partnership (“MLP”) to succeed, it will have to do a much better job of appealing to both equity (and soon corporate debt) investors. Without significant improvement, cost of capital will continue to remain the primary concern on a go-forward basis.

Framing The Relationship

General partner (“GP”) Dominion Energy (D) had more than 70,000 miles of natural gas transmission and storage pipelines at the end of 2017, as well as more than one trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. That asset slate is exclusive of lines used to service customers and it is a figure will grow incrementally after the SCANA Corporation (SCG) deal closure. That’s a highly unusual amount of owned midstream assets for what many view as a company engaged in regulated utility businesses, and nearly all of that would be better suited if held in the MLP structure. Dominion Energy is hopefully working its MLP toward owning a swath of those assets, and it retains a vested interest in the company’s success by owning the entirety of the GP interests as well as incrementally more than half of the limited partner (“LP”) units.

Coming out of the recession, Dominion Energy has been cutting its more volatile assets (sale of electric retail marketing business), underinvesting in some (merchant generation, natural gas marketing), and investing in more traditional utility assets (such as via the purchase of Questar). Despite those efforts, on the net the balance sheet has been bulked up versus down over the past five years: total debt has ballooned from $23,033mm in 2013 to $37,324mm at the end of 2017. With sell-side analyst estimates holding firm at $8,200mm in EBITDA for the combined of Dominion Energy and Scana Corporation in 2018, it is easy to see why Dominion Energy had to go the all-stock route on that merger. Consolidated gross debt/EBITDA leverage is deeply high 4.5x to end last year and it was not too far off tripping some of its financial covenants on its parent debt (debt to capital ratio). While not all of the balance sheet debt is held at parent level debt (and thus would not cause default issues), Dominion Energy has been aggressively going into the equity markets to raise capital to bring down leverage even after the merger. In January, the firm made use of its at-the-market (“ATM”) facility to raise $500mm, as well as lowering its guidance for 2018 capital spending meaningfully, in order to quell creditor concerns. Further upcoming cash pressures include various concessions made to appease regulators to get the recent merger through, ranging from $1,700mm write-off of Scana Corporation nuclear development costs as uncollectible to $1,300mm in direct customer cash payments to reducing customer bills by 5%, all combine to pressure the combined entity going forward.

Note: Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) is consolidated on-balance sheet of Dominion Energy currently, but that is just a fraction of overall corporate debt, particularly considering the $300mm Term Loan guaranteed by Dominion Energy.

Dominion Midstream Partners Balance Sheet, Cove Point

Dominion Midstream Partners is a natural extension of Dominion Energy’s move towards improving corporate focus on utility assets and deleveraging. The formation of the master limited partnership (“MLP”) in 2014 was done for the explicit reason to allow management to raise cash while also maintaining control via being the general partner. It’s the best of both worlds: lower parent debt, retain control. By far, Dominion Energy would much rather dropdown assets versus tapping equity. Management had spoken of dropping down $7,000-8,000mm from Dominion Energy to Dominion Midstream from 2016-2020, but is meaningfully less than halfway done with that goal. Billions remain on the drop-down slate, but cost of capital has made that untenable. With a current 8% yield and a stated management commitment to raising the distribution on a 22% annual run-rate through 2020, the cost of equity capital is very high; too high to fund dropdowns via secondary offerings.

While leverage is low, a lot of current debt on the Dominion Midstream Partners balance sheet matures in short order. The company’s $300mm term loan, backstopped and guaranteed by Dominion Energy, expires in 2019. $255mm in unsecured notes, with current coupons at approximately 5.8% and 6.5%, come due this year. The company’s ability to borrow in the corporate credit market is relatively unproven currently – especially after recent the FERC ruling discussed later – which has fueled doubts in the market’s mind. Many MLPs are dealing with this same self-perpetuating cycle: higher costs of capital reduce or eliminate how accretive dropdowns are, causing sell-offs which only leads to higher costs of capital. Significant shifts in sentiment are needed for many MLPs still nascent in their growth path. While the expectation is for Dominion Energy to continue to backstop its MLP – and it is incentivized to do so - its duty is to shareholders first. Given that the express purpose is to deleverage, certain avenues (e.g., Royal Dutch Shell’s multi-billion dollar lending facilities to Shell Midstream) are expressly off the table.

For Dominion Midstream, future growth (however it is set to be funded) is all set to revolve around Cove Point, a liquified natural gas (“LNG”) import/export facility, as well as associated owned pipelines, located in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. Cove Point is a great asset; direct access is present to both Marcellus and Utica shale plays; areas that are the driving force behind natural gas production growth here in the United States. Once a regasification, storage, and transportation facility, the facility has been shifted over towards bidirectional via construction of liquefaction assets. Total cost to Dominion Energy, not including initial value of retained land and structure (quite a bit was retained), was a staggering $4,100mm.

As it stands today, Dominion Midstream only owns a preferred equity interest and general partner interest in Cove Point; Dominion Energy retains the common interest (which is on the dropdown agenda). Importantly, Dominion Midstream has right of first offer on any sales by Dominion Energy related to Cove Point. The preferred equity structure entitled Dominion Midstream to undistributed net operating income (“NOI”) so long as the facility remains profitable. The switch to liquefaction was a risk as outlined in my original coverage but all seems well, with the facility currently ramping up. Twenty-year contracts in place with two customers who have a 50/50 split of nameplate capacity: ST Cove Point (joint venture between Tokyo Gas (OTCPK:TKGSY) and Sumitomo) and Gail India (OTC:GAILY). EBITDA, on a facility-level basis, should track in the $650mm range. Counterparty risk appears minimal in my view, although such concentration always creates skepticism. The primary question facing the company is whether or not lenders will lend against these future cash flows and at what rate. While I can speculate, it is hard to tell when Dominion Midstream remains unrated by ratings agencies and has not yet attempted to reach out to the corporate markets. I will say that the lending market is tighter than it would have been one year ago, particularly for LNG.

Any future cash flow growth attributable to shareholders will come up at a cost. Dominion Midstream is now well into the top rung of its incentive distribution rights (“IDR”), which means Dominion Energy is entitled to 50% of all incremental distributions over and above $0.02625/unit; bottom-line cash flow growth is stacked against unitholders as the company hopes to dropdown interests in Cove Point. For example, under these assumptions:

$1,000mm borrowed @ 5%

9x EBITDA rate on dropdown

$13mm run-rate on depreciation expense

That $111mm in EBITDA translates to just $48mm in DCF which would be split 50/50 with unitholders and Dominion Energy via its IDRs. That’s just $0.18/share accretion to the dividend, which is not enough to meet Dominion Midstream goals on dividend growth. Will the debt markets be able to absorb billions in annual debt-funded dropdowns? That’s a tough question to answer.

Not helping issues, the recent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) ruling disallowing income tax recovery on cost-of-service rates for MLPs, is expected to lower EBITDA substantially (~11% on a consolidated basis backwards-looking at 2017) outside of Cove Point. Assets the company owns outside of Cove Point use cost-of-service rate-setting on its Iroquois, Questar, Dominion Energy Carolina Gas Transmission (“DECGT”) assets. This will immediately lower EBITDA expectations for 2018, potentially impacting the ability to borrow.

Takeaway

Dominion Energy is in the driver’s seat but does not have all the levers available to it that other general partners do. If the company cannot price dropdowns effectively, the management team can (and should) go elsewhere. This is particularly true outside of Cove Point where Dominion Midstream does not control the general partner interests (finding another buyer there would be difficult). Could this be another roll-up acquisition target back into Dominion Energy? Potentially, but that would likely be equity-funded.

There are lot of questions at place here. On a current $316mm run-rate on EBITDA, the firm is trading at 20x those levels. While free cash flow conversion from that EBITDA makes the company worth quite a bit on a multiples basis, the market I believe is still pricing in some bullishness. With all the deals out there in the MLP space, particularly among companies with a much cleaner structure (no IDRs, proven access to debt markets, no FERC impact), I just don’t see a reason to take a gamble on this one until the outlook becomes more clear.

