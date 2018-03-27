Anthem Will Dominate Certain Markets

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Keith Tapper as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Bottom Line:

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has been beaten down recently due to a failed merger, regulatory uncertainties and a misunderstood business model. Current valuation presents a good-to-reasonable entry point for the value-driven investor as the company sharpens its focus on markets competitors have abandoned, financials and regulatory pressures wane, and management builds shareholder value. Early-stage industry-wide risks related to deregulation, but Anthem's management will be able to lead through the fog.

Anthem is a recommended BUY with a 60% upside; $228 to $363.

Company Background:

Anthem is one of the largest US health benefits companies serving 40.6 million Americans, or about 12.5% of the population. The company is segmented into commercial and specialty business, government business and other and offers network-based managed care plans to large and small employers, Medicare and Medicaid and to individuals. Its managed care plans offer preferred provider organizations, health maintenance organizations, point-of-service plans, indemnity plans and combination plans like consumer-driven health plans, hospital-only, limited benefits products and radiology benefit management. The Company provides a spectrum of managed care services to self-funded customers and provides dental, vision, life and disability insurance.

Recent performance pulled from Anthem's 10-Q filing reflected membership growth of 1 million members, or a 2.6% YOY increase to 40.6 million members. Total revenue increased to $22.5 billion (+11% YOY); total expenses increased to $21.0 billion (+10% YOY); and net income increased to $1.0 billion (+43.7% YOY). Q1 2017 medical loss ratio increased to 83.7% (+1.9% YOY); selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense ratio decreased to 14.3% (-1.5% YOY); and EBITDA increased to 6.7% (+0.2% YOY).

On an annual basis, 2016 performance reflected membership growth of 1.3 million members, or a 3.4% YOY increase to 39.9 million members. Total revenue increased to $84.8 billion (+7.2% YOY); total expenses increased to $80.3 billion (+7.8% YOY); and net income decreased to $2.5 billion (-3.5% YOY). Annual 2016 medical loss ratio increased to 84.8% (+1.5% YOY); selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense ratio decreased to 14.9% (-1.1% YOY); and EBITDA decreased to 5.4% (-0.5% YOY). As of December 31, 2016, cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $4.1 billion (+92.8%); total assets increased to $65.1 billion (+5.5% YOY); liabilities increased to $40.0 billion (+3.4%).

Below is an illustration of Anthem's business.

Source: Anthem 10-Q filing

1. Valuation and Fundamentals:

Anthem's current valuation is cheap relative to its peer group despite improving fundamentals. This is likely due to the confluence of its failed merger with Cigna (NYSE:CI), a misunderstood assessment of its market share, and room for improvement in its profit margins and earnings. With the former depressing the share price, the latter sets stage for outperformance in long term. As shown below, Anthem currently trades with a trailing PE of 19.4 and a forward PE of 15.5. It seems odd that these ratios reflect the same as Aetna (NYSE:AET), which has a high debt to equity ratio. As noted above, policy changes will drive Anthem's net margin higher in 2017 and beyond, since fees and assessments have gone down.

Additionally, an aggressive share buyback program has reduced the number of shares from 2007 by more than half, as noted in below table.

A deeper dive into the group's fundamentals reveals some opportunities for improvement, discussed below in management section. However, the current share price of $178.00 (at time article was written) seems to be below the $249.40 that discounted cash flow model (attached) would suggest without expected changes to taxes and fees that are all but certain. Reducing the tax rate to 15% and removing the Health Insurance Provider Fee exposure, the share price target rises to $363.79 without consideration for risk and variant perception (see section 6). However, this also foregoes impact of levers for growth available to Anthem (see section 5), which hedge the downside risk in the long term.

2. Policy and Regulatory Headwinds:

The political and regulatory uncertainties that depressed healthcare insurance stock prices in late 2016 have developed into a boon for the industry in terms of tax reform, changed attitudes/enforcement of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and deregulation of risk. Due to its size and book of business, Anthem will benefit from these changes in the following ways:

Corporate Tax Reform: The proposed reduction in US Corporate tax rate from 35% to 15% will represent a significant increase to Anthem's net income. Based on 2016 annual figures, this would have generated between $902 million and $1.4 billion increase in net income. (Exhibit 1) For Q1 2017 alone, this represents $278 million in additional net income.

Moratorium on Health Insurance Provider Fee (HIPF): Elimination of the 2017 $13.9 billion HIPF may represent annual savings in SG&A of up to $842.3 million, based on Anthem's 6.06% US market share. Based on the tax note mentioned above, this change may grow annual net income increase of up to $716 million annually, based on 2016 figures. Risk Deregulation: Regulation for capital reserve requirements for health insurance is determined by the ACA and the Federal Insurance Office (NYSE:FIO), which the Trump Administration and Republican Congress are threatening to dismantle. Capital Reserve Deregulation: The ACA and FIO provide guidance for capital reserve requirements and reinsurance, which determine how much capital Anthem is able to invest. This amount was $4.3 billion in 2016 and $3.9 billion in 2015. Investment Deregulation: The ACA and FIO also provide guidance for how Anthem can invest its capital to seek returns. Anthem's 2016 10-K states it is barred from investing in "…below-investment-grade fixed maturity securities, mortgage loans, real estate and equity investments, which could generate higher returns on investments." The annual report also says, "Current and long-term available-for-sale investment securities were $19.19 billion at December 31, 2016 and represented 29.5% of our total consolidated." Of these investments, $17.69 billion are fixed maturity securities, while only $1.5 billion were equities. This investment mix generated net investment income of $779.5 million in 2016, a 15% increase from 2015.

3. Profitable Market Position:

Anthem does a lot of things well and seems to have leveraged its experience in small group underwriting to become the most profitable public exchange player and has established a leading position in the Medicaid market via its acquisition of Amerigroup. Still a good commercial insurer, Anthem has experienced weakness in the Medicare Advantage market, but it appears management is tackling this as a priority for improvement. Below is a breakdown of 2016 figures for consideration.

Source: Anthem 10-Q

Most compelling is Anthem's ability to remain profitable in public exchanges, which has left it the "last man standing" in many areas of the US that competitors have withdrawn from. Recent projections suggest that Anthem is the only insurer for at least 250,000 Americans, as illustrated below. With the threat of abandoning these markets, Anthem may be able to leverage its market position to effect legislation in its favor. If unsuccessful, Anthem can pull out of these exchanges on a year-to-year basis. Like its competitors, withdrawal from unprofitable, high-risk contracts will present long-term upside for the company, should it thereby reallocate capital with more favorable metrics.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

However, despite its profitability, Anthem's biggest operating improvement would be lowering its Medical Loss Ratio, which lags behind its peers. Efficiencies were clearly sought in its proposed merger with Cigna, which is a market leader in this metric. There is much improvement to be done on this front.

Source: Centene; Cigna; Humana; UHC; WellCare

4. Active Management:

Anthem's management seems keen on maintaining a conservative balance sheet, which will prove useful as interest rates increase. Management has demonstrated willingness to rework its existing agreements to lower medical loss ratios and improve performance, which we see by its move to improve or eliminate its relationship with its PBM, Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Anthem's financial performance presents a middling picture, but this reflects its relatively conservative management approach that will drive value in long term. As per below, Anthem is less aggressive using debt than United Healthcare (UNH) and Aetna, but the margins reflect this. As interest rates go up, Anthem will benefit from this approach.

Anthem's net change in cash and equivalents increased in 2016 and almost all of that increase was placed into its reserves which is market-leading with the exception of Aetna which did a capital raise for failed merger with Humana (HUM). This suggests that management is focusing less on maximizing current period profits, unlike United Healthcare which decreased balance reserves in preparation for public exchange withdrawals. While the investment shown below margins are lower than competitors, Anthem's conservatism and reluctance to engage growth drivers imply potential its competitors have already tapped.

Selected Balance Sheet Data

Source: Centene; Cigna; Humana; UHC; WellCare

Investment Income Analysis, FY 2016.

5. Untapped Levers for Growth:

Anthem has a number of levers to pull that may further unlock value in the near and long term. These include the following, some of which have been used by competitors noted.

Withdrawal from exchanges: Done by all competitors except Anthem, this would improve operating and profit margins and allow for lower liquidity requirements. This would improve operating performance, but would likely be negatively received by public. Leverage membership: Anthem has yet to leverage its membership with the federal government, largely because the ACA has yet to be repealed. It may wish to do so should the outcome be out of favor. Invest more aggressively: With $17.14 billion in long-term investments and $4.08 billion in reserves, Anthem seems to invest more conservatively than peers.

De-lever balance sheet: Anthem has a large debt-to-equity ratio which becomes less attractive as interest rates increase. Exploit Reinsurance Market: Like Cigna's massive Cigna Global Reinsurance Company and Aetna's engagement of Vitality Re V, Anthem may wish to improve its non-operating performance by increasing liquidity and investability of capital through risk transfer to a reinsurer.

6. Risk Factors/Variant Perception:

With a depressed valuation, Mr. Market must be pricing in risks that detract from the price target expressed in this paper. These include the following concerns.

Regulatory Uncertainties: Replacement of the ACA and taxation guidelines presents a meaningful risk to Anthem, especially in connection to its exposure to Medicare and Medicaid. While the corporate tax rate appears to be reduced to 15%, there is no telling what net impact this will have. Additionally, if significant changes happen in connection with the ACA, Anthem could be left "holding the bag." President Trump seems to have a pro-business, deregulatory perspective, but risks remain to business model which has been built on assumptions on existing regulation. Disease State Risk: The risk of an epidemic poses a contained but significant risk to Anthem since its actuarial model is based on the past. Should a pervasive and unexpected disease (like HIV/AIDS) or a virulent flu strain present, Anthem's 40 million members may make the MLR skyrocket destroying profit margins despite reinsurance or other safeguards. Pricing Pressure: With such a wide member base, pricing pressure and public outcry related to insurance premiums may present. While insurance is based on actuarial guidance, it is also a proxy that could be targeted. This may provide an upside, however, as pricing pressure on drugs and PBMs might drive down costs. Stalling Growth: Due to the ACA, membership in may have artificially ballooned in 2017 and may stall or decrease as the market is tapped out. Reinsurance Risk: The Trump presidency may deregulate reinsurance, which may lower state sponsorship and increase usage of private reinsurance. Since reinsurance transfers risk from insurer, it decreases the capital ratio requirements, allowing for more funds available for investment and less liquidity. Paired with the compounding of risk exposure from insurer to reinsurer, this presents a misaligned incentive that skews the risk-reward ratio for seeking coverage. We see this happening already, with Cigna's burgeoning reinsurance company and Aetna's engagement of Vital Re VII, which has boosted its return on investment. This may have dangerous effects in long-term stability of the US financial markets.

Conclusion:

While there is much uncertainty in the industry, Anthem is well prepared to succeed in the near and long term. However, as shown in below graph, insurance companies are barreling forward and, as the above investment thesis suggests, for good reason.

Market Concentration (Source):

