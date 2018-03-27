As LIBOR Lashes Out

While the world sighs with relief, after yesterday's rise in equity prices, there is another, and perhaps far more important event unfolding. Almost no one is paying attention to it, but it is there, just the same. I refer specifically to the rise in LIBOR.

Commercial paper and LIBOR spreads have soared recently. to their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis. The difference between LIBOR and OIS, a popular gauge of distress in the banking sector, has widened to 0.57% from 0.10% just four months ago. The trillion dollar question is whether the stress is technical in nature, in which case short-term rates will eventually normalize, or is this spike in credit a harbinger of some radical change that has gone unnoticed.

There is no question that LIBOR is in the process of being phased out and there are several good replacements on the table coming out of Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. In the U.S., the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, (SOFR), is a reference rate that is going to be introduced next week. It has been formulated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in cooperation with the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Financial Research. The debut of SOFR is a critical step to wean more than $350 trillion of securities off LIBOR.

Where Libor relied on the expectations of bankers, SOFR is based on real transactions from a swath of firms including broker-dealers, money-market funds, asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds. It's different from Libor in that it's a secured rate, since the repo rates it's derived from are collateralized, or backed by assets. It's an overnight rate, based specifically on overnight loans. LIBOR, by contrast, covered loan maturities ranging from one day to one year and is specified in seven different currencies.

One program, I suspect, will win out in the end, but I do not believe that this is the reason for LIBOR's meaningful spike in yield.

I think the real issue is the "Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax" (BEAT). This is part of the new U.S. tax code. The recently enacted 2017 tax reform act added section 59A to the Code, which imposes a new "base erosion" minimum tax on large corporations.

The "Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax" is generally defined as 10 percent of modified taxable income less the regular tax liability, generally reduced by certain tax credits. The tax rate is 5 percent for 2018 as a sort of phase-in of the new regime, and eventually increases to 12.5 percent beginning in 2025 as one of several quantitative adjustments made by the legislation, as time passes, in order to meet revenue targets. These rates are increased by one percent for certain banks and securities dealers.

It's complicated, but in a nutshell, the new tax is expected to have multiple effects that are mitigated for deductible amounts paid, or accrued to a related foreign person, generally include payments for services, interest, rents and royalties. If a deduction for interest is limited by section 163(j), the reduction in the amount of deductible interest is allocated first entirely to interest on loans from unrelated persons.

An exception is provided for services that are eligible for the application of the services cost method under the section 482 regulations, without regard to the requirement under those regulations that the services not contribute significantly to the fundamental risks of business success or failure. This is limited to the extent that the amount in question constitutes total services costs, with no mark-up component.

In many cases, in my view, it may be possible to bifurcate service fees into cost and mark-up components, with the BEAT applying only to the mark-up component. Another exception is provided for certain qualified derivative payments. In other words, the effect is quite complicated.

Under certain circumstances, it may be desirable to conduct the foreign operations as a branch of a U.S. corporation to avoid adding such payments in calculating modified taxable income. Other ramifications of a branch structure would also need to be considered. These would include the continued imposition of current-basis U.S. tax on branch operations, and the establishment of a separate foreign tax credit basket, for branch operations under the new legislation.

Of course no one can be sure how the new taxes will play out but our current view is that they may be leading us to higher short term interest rates which could cause dislocations in the fixed income markets. None of this is meant to be considered tax advice and if you have questions on the new tax code, I would urge you to contact a competent tax advisor.

So, I would contend, that between the potential effects of the "Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax" and the instability surrounding LIBOR now, that rates have climbed as uncertainty prevails. With everything from student loans to mortgages to Floating Rate Notes currently tied to LIBOR there is also plenty of legal risk if LIBOR is removed and anything else is put in its place. The legality of the change will be litigated in many, many cases in my opinion. Some of this could go on for years.

To exemplify just what is happening I point to the one year LIBOR rate. On September 8, 2017 it stood at 1.69511 and this morning it is at 2.66638. That is an increase of 36.5% during that time period. Just imagine the effects for that type of increase. Also, the spread of the London interbank offered rate for dollars, compared with the overnight indexed swap rate, known as Libor-OIS, has more than doubled this year, to its widest since 2009.

Then if you consider this, with the Fed's current policy of raising interest rates, it is no wonder the funding costs are on the rise in a "squared" fashion with no let-up in sight. All of this may be flying under the radar for most people, but I continue to point out just how problematical this situation is becoming, and it could get worse.

The flip side may be the purchase of longed LIBOR based Floating Rate Notes. They could shine brightly in the days and months ahead.