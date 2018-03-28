Eagle Energy: Q4 2017 Results Reviewed

The investor takeaways are given at the end of the article.

But the waiting is believed to be worth it, especially considering the margin of safety accorded by the deep undervaluation of the company.

Another year of transition 2018 may turn out to be, with more sale of non-core assets, an uninspiring drilling program of two wells, and 20% production growth.

However, the excitement is in the yet-to-develop North Texas play, where tapping into the inventory of 218 drilling locations can unleash incredible growth.

Eagle booked slightly more reserves than in the previous year and, with the sale of Salt Flat, production will fall.

What

On March 20, 2018, Eagle Energy Inc. (OTC:EGRGF)(EGL.TSX) reported its 4Q 2017 financial and operating results, along with the reserves information for the year ended December 31, 2017. Wayne Wisniewski, President and CEO of the company, said:

“Eagle closed out 2017 with strong reserve metrics, production and monthly operating costs within its guidance range and capital expenditures as planned, resulting in an increase to funds flow from operations excluding risk management gains (losses) by 49% year-over-year. In addition, we improved the reserves replacement ratio this year from 1.8 times to 2.3 times. We are pleased to report that Eagle’s first horizontal well in North Texas continues to perform above expectations. At present, we are moving a drilling rig to a second horizontal location over 10 miles from the first horizontal well. Success on this second well would prove up additional leased acreage in the area. A third horizontal well is planned for late 2018.”

It is time to review the financial and operational results with the goal of updating the investment thesis, which I presented earlier:

"Eagle Energy: A Solid Portfolio Of Assets" (see here);

"An In-Depth Look At Eagle Energy's Operations, Production Outlook, And Profitability" (see here);

"Eagle Energy: This Deep Value Is Ripe For A Strong Buy" (see here).

So What

Reserves

Excluding the Salt Flat properties sold in February 2018 and as of end-2017, the net proven reserves of Eagle were 11.887 MMboe, of which 65% is PDP, 5% proven developed but non-producing, and 30% PUD; the proven and probable (2P) reserves were 17.022 MMboe, with 81% in oil, 5% in NGLs, and 14% in gas (Table 1).

Of the total Eagle 1P and 2P reserves, only 21% and 23% were from the North Texas acreage, respectively. The contribution to the reserve mix by North Texas, which is billed as where the future growth is, is expected to increase.

Table 1. The reserve data ex-Salt Flat as of end-2017. Source: here.

It can be noticed that the vast majority of the reserve additions resulted from "extensions and improved recovery" rather than from positive technical revisions or economic factors, which seems to highlight the quality of the reserve growth (Table 2).

For the Canadian operations, the 1P reserves increased by 13.8% yoy, from 9.311 MMboe to 10.593 MMboe, while 2P reserves were up 8.2% from 13.914 MMboe to 15.055 MMboe.

For the U.S. operations, this time Salt Flat inclusive, the 1P reserves increased by 7.9% yoy, from 4.864 MMboe to 5.248 MMboe, while 2P reserves were up 16.4% from 6.994 MMboe to 8.140 MMboe.

For the entire corporation, Salt Flat inclusive, the 1P reserves increased by 11.8% yoy, from 14.175 MMboe to 15.841 MMboe, while 2P reserves were up 10.9% from 20.910 MMboe to 23.195 MMboe.

Table 2. The reconciliation of Eagle’s gross reserves as at December 31, 2017. Source: here.

Eagle spent C$7.990 million in Canada and US$12.444 million in the U.S., drilling 6 development wells (Table 3; Table 4). How is the capital efficiency in the drilling?

Table 3. A summary of property acquisition costs, exploration costs and development costs for 2017 for Eagle, by country. Source: here.

Table 4. A summary of the number of gross and net development wells that were drilled by Eagle in 2017. Source: here.

The reserve metrics below may lend some clue:

Eagle replaced 230% of the 1P reserves and 278% of the 2P reserves in 2017. The reserve life was 12.3 years for 1P and 18.1 years for 2P reserves as of end-2017.

In 2017, the FD&A costs for 2P reserves were C$16.08/boe with future development costs included and C$6.80/boe with FDC excluded; in 2016, the FD&A costs for 2P reserves were C$7.16/boe with future development costs included and C$2.94/boe with FDC excluded (Table 5); in 2015, the FD&A costs for 2P reserves were C$14.02/boe with future development costs included and C$11.91/boe with FDC excluded (see here). For a small operator like Eagle, it is not unusual for the FD&A costs to vary wildly across years, but those FD&A costs are hardly exciting.

The recycle ratio for 2P reserves was 1.31 in 2017, 2.25 in 2016, and 1.38 in 2015. The recycle ratio is a measure of a company’s production efficiency based on its FD&A costs; it is calculated by dividing field netback per boe by FD&A costs including changes in FDC per boe (Table 5).

Table 5. The capital efficiency statistics of Eagle. Source: here.

Production, costs, and profitability

Eagle produced 1.159 MMbo, 0.054 MMbbl of NGLs, and 1,093 MMcf of natural gas, or at 3,821 boe/d (Table 6). Without Salt Flat, the company produced at 2,498 boe/d. The company needs to quickly replace the lost production resultant from the sale of Salt Flat to justify its already bloated corporate overhead.

Table 6. Eagle’s 2017 production volumes. Source: here.

The company anticipates the total production to increase by 20% to 2,917 boe/d in 2018 (Table 7). There is a lot to be done to make up for the production lost due to the Salt Flat sale.

Table 7. Production estimates for 2018, excluding the Salt Flat properties. Source: here.

The company realized C$40.66/boe on average in Canada and US$47.69/boe on average in the U.S. (Table 8), generating a revenue of C$55.569 million net of royalties. It lost C$17.349 million or C$0.40 per share (Table 9).

Table 8. The quarterly operational details of the Canadian and U.S. operation. Source: here.

Table 9. Some selected information for Eagle’s fiscal years 2015, 2016, and 2017. Source: here.

Table 10. A summary of quarterly results. Source: here.

The accounting loss appears to have been mainly caused by expansion of the expenses, including Opex, transportation and marketing costs, G&A, and finance (Fig. 1). Although the company began to tackle its swollen G&A in earnest since mid-2017, the cost-cutting has proven inadequate so far. The savings from G&A seem to have been overwhelmed by increasing Opex and finance expenses.

Fig. 1. The quarterly revenue, net of royalties, versus expenses for Eagle Energy and its predecessor trust. Source: author's chart based on here.

Now What

Valuation

The 2P reserves in the North Texas project are estimated to have a before-tax NPV-10 of US$71.691 million. Adding that of the Dixonville and Twining properties to that, the entire 2P reserves of Eagle, ex-Salt Flat, are reckoned to have a before-tax NPV-10 of US$237.824 million (Table 11).

Eagle used a part of the net proceeds from the sale of Salt Flat to reduce its term loan by from US$58.2 million to US$38.5 million. Net of this debt, the net asset value comes to US$199.324 million or US$4.60 per share.

Table 11. A summary of the NPV of future net revenue before income taxes (excluding the Salt Flat properties). Source: here.

How does Eagle compare with its analogs in terms of enterprise value-adjusted reserves and production? I randomly chose Jones Energy (JONE), which has a large number of assets around the Hardeman Basin, Gastar (GST) in the nearby Anadarko Basin, Halcon Resources (HK), which operates in the nearby Delaware Basin, and two peers that operate far away from North Texas, i.e., GeoPark (GPRK) and Canacol (OTCQX:CNNEF), to calculate their EV/1P reserves ratios and PDP production value metrics. With the two highest removed (so as to err on the conservative side), the EV/1P ratios average US$10.06/boe, while the PDP production value metrics average US$40,790/(boe/d)(Table 12).

Table 12. A summary of selected analogs to Eagle, shown with 1P reserves, production, and enterprise value.

At US$10.06/boe, the 11.887 MMboe 1P reserves of Eagle give US$119.61 million, which, net of the debt of US$38.50 million (see here), leads to a NAV of US$81.11 million or US$1.87 per share.

At US$40,790/(boe/d), the 2,498 boe/d ex-Salt Flat production gives US$101.89 million, which, net of the debt of US$38.50 million, results in a NAV of US$63.39 million or US$1.46 per share.

In late January 2018, in a previous article (see here), I used a SOTP approach to arrive at a US$1.58 per share NAV; I also reckoned that, if the North Texas land price recovers to half of the pre-2015 level, Eagle would be worth US$4.70 per share.

All of these estimated NAVs converge to two focal points, one around US$1.64 per share, the other around US$4.65 per share. I think the former represents the empirical intrinsic value of the company that generally conforms to the overall pricing logic of the market, while the latter reflects the latent value that can be realized once Eagle's asset portfolio, particularly North Texas, is fully developed.

As compared with the current stock price of Eagle at US$0.29 as of March 21, 2018, the above-derived NAV estimates offer a margin of safety between 82% to 94%, making Eagle a bona fide deep value. In other words, should the stock price of Eagle reverse to the NAV estimates, it would deliver a return of 466-1,503%, or potentially a ten-bagger.

Liquidity

In 2017, Eagle spent C$24.15 million on reserve development (Table 5). In 2018, the company is leaning toward drilling two wells in North Texas, as stated in the MD&A released on March 20, 2018 (see here):

"Eagle remains focused on continuing to drill wells on its North Texas property due to its high netbacks and opportunities for meaningful growth. This light oil development asset has approximately 25,000 net acres under lease and is the site of Eagle’s first horizontal well in North Texas, which continues to perform above expectations. At present, Eagle is moving a drilling rig to a second horizontal location over 10 miles from the first horizontal well. Success on this second well would prove up additional leased acreage in the area. A third horizontal well is planned for late 2018."

These two wells may incur a cost of US$7 million or C$9.02 million because, according to the company (see here), each North Texas well costs around US$3.5 million. Such a Capex is in line with the future development costs reported by the company (Table 13).

Table 13. The future development costs, excluding Salt Flat. Source: here.

The sale of Salt Flat on February 8, 2018, generated C$33.3 million cash. The company spent part of the proceeds - US$19.7 million or around $25.4 million - reducing the term loan from US$58.2 million to US$38.5 million, with C$7.9 million or US$6.1 million left over for Capex. With cash at hand, this should be sufficient for the two-well drilling program, without even taking into consideration of the funds flow from operations, which was C$12.70 million in 2017 (see here). Therefore, Eagle appears to have sufficient liquidity to execute its 2018 capital program.

However, to fully implement its ambitious development plan of the North Texas acreage (Table 12), the company will need to come up with a lot more funds. Although the DrillCo approach may be possible in North Texas, I think a pursuit of it most likely will lead nowhere because the Hardeman Basin is hardly a mainstream play of scale in the eyes of the E&P companies and private equity funds.

Catalysts

To that end, Eagle has started to pursue a different route. According to its press release on March 20, 2017:

"To advise us on our plan, Eagle retained Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities – Canada, ULC to act as a financial advisor to Eagle’s board of directors. TPH is an independent investment bank with extensive financial and technical knowledge of the energy sector. Eagle’s Board and management are committed to acting in the best interests of Eagle and believe this will ultimately benefit Eagle. While all transaction alternatives will be evaluated, the Board and management are encouraged by the potential for the North Texas assets to deliver attractive returns to Eagle with continued development. Eagle intends to disclose developments with respect to specific transactions, if any, only when they are approved by the Board, unless disclosure is otherwise necessary or appropriate. Eagle does not intend to set a definite schedule to complete its plan and cautions that there are no assurances or guarantees that a specific transaction will result, or, if a transaction is undertaken, the terms or timing of such a transaction."

I think Eagle is probably mulling a sale of Dixonville and Twining. The divestiture of these Canadian non-core assets can generate between C$65.5 million of cash (see here). The sale of these Canadian assets may prompt the closing of the Calgary office. For the sake of efficiency improvement and tax advantage, the company may want to do just that to further reduce G&A costs. Such a move will prove to be a tonic to the stock price. As for cost reduction, the company has the following to say:

"In light of our view of the growth opportunities in our North Texas asset, Eagle is seeking to reduce debt and corporate costs, including interest costs, in order to better position itself to capitalize this opportunity."

As I discussed in a previous article (see here), additional positive news from the North Texas wells can potentially pique the imagination of investors.

Investor takeaways

Although the progress on cost-cutting made by Eagle in 2017 is commendable, the company has a long way to go to bring its costs to the average level of the industry. The company has reduced its debt by 34% following the sale of Salt Flat. If the divestiture of the Canadian assets, i.e., Dixonville and Twinning, goes as expected, it will not only be able to further relieve the debt load but also raise funds for deployment in North Texas, its new growth engine.

The next 12 months may turn out to be another year of transition, with the sale of non-core assets, an appraisal program of two wells, and a muted production growth at 20%. However, if these plans are executed well, Eagle will be well-positioned for accelerated growth in 2019 and beyond. During 2018, the stock may enter a fast lane driven by the aforementioned catalysts, or it may remain in limbo until the mist of uncertainty recedes.

The newly-released data confirm my previous conclusion that Eagle is a deep value. With such a deep undervaluation to serve as the margin of safety and with massive latent growth yet to be released from North Texas, it is certainly worth the waiting, although the company carries risks as I already enumerated in a previous article (see here).

Sign up for The Natural Resources Hub, gain access to archived articles and much more! The Natural Resources Hub provides timely commentary and insights, along with my best investing ideas, to help you become a more successful investor in the booming natural resources investor. My stock pick for 2017 ended up the best performer in the E&P space; GeoPark (GPRK) rose some 130% in the year. You could benefit from my new best ideas too by joining The Natural Resources Hub. Come and experience one of the top Marketplace services for two weeks for free. This is a limited-time offer so sign up for The Natural Resources Hub today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE TNRH MODEL PORTFOLIOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: For a full disclosure, please find: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/41325066-laurentian-research/5105418-disclosure-pertains-postings-laurentian-research

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.