Zalando Building Up The Infrastructure To Be More Than Just Another Online Retailer

Zalando isn't cheap on DCF, and the risk of investors growing impatient with years of margin-depressing reinvestment is real, but the growth can support a higher share price.

Amazon is a meaningful threat, but remains more of a price/discount-driven generalist, while other retailers lack the infrastructure and logistics to compete on delivery/return terms.

Zalando is emerging as a disruptive force in online fashion retailing in Europe, but the infrastructure it is building may be the real long-term source of value.

There’s a lot about Zalando (OTCPK:ZLNDY) that will look familiar to experienced investors – namely that tension between disruptive long-term growth and the fair price to pay today for that growth potential. Zalando has definitely made a mark in fashion e-commerce in Germany, and there is ample room to expand throughout Europe and into higher-margin services, but Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) looms large as a threat and more value-conscious investors may fret about how long it will take the company to earn attractive returns on the considerable sums it is putting into market and infrastructure development.

With the shares already seemingly discounting close to high teens long-term revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF margins, I would say that expectations are already high and that this won’t appeal to many value-driven investors. On the other hand, the company continues to deliver strong growth metrics and the valuation isn’t absurd relative to what high-growth companies often get.

A Familiar Idea, With Some Important Twists

There’s nothing especially new about e-commerce or online retailing at this point. Amazon and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) go back to the mid-1990’s and Zappo’s, which I believe was the first pure online apparel retailer (footwear, in this case), started in 1999. But just because ideas have been around a while doesn’t mean they can’t be improved upon, and that is where Zalando comes in.

Zalando sees itself as a combination online retailer and technology company (and I can already hear some eyerolls at that, but stick with me…). The company’s primary focus is to be the go-to site for Europeans looking to buy brand-name clothes online. To that end, the company now offers more than 300,000 SKUs from over 2,000 brands and sells in 15 primary markets, with the German-speaking countries of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland as its traditional core.

Zalando seeks to distinguish itself on many fronts. First, it wants to be the best online retailer for fashion. Where Amazon is primarily a generalist that sells clothes, Zalando has built itself around online fashion retailing. Even with such a high SKU count, Zalando claims to offer carefully curated collections and Zalando estimates that it has only about 20% to 25% overlap with Amazon.

In fact, many brands don’t want to sell to/through Amazon because of its image (not exactly fashion-forward) and its practice of discounting. About 90% of Zalando’s assortment is in-season (much higher than Amazon’s) and private label is only around 10% to 15% of the mix, versus upwards of 40% at fast fashion-focused ASOS.

Perhaps more important for the long-term story, Zalando is seeking to differentiate itself on the basis of technology and logistics. Zalando offers unconditional free delivery (no minimums) in two to three days for most markets, with same-day delivery available to about 20% of Europe. Zalando also offers a no-hassle 100-day return policy that management claims “brings the fitting room home to consumers,” and the company is increasingly adding convenience to returns (including drop-off/pick-up locations).

Zalando has a staff of over 1,500 people working in tech/IT, including functions like app development, platform development, pricing algorithms, personalization, inventory management, and other logistics functions. Those investments have supported fully localized websites that offer country-specific assortments, local pricing, and other local/regional touches that drive consumer loyalty.

The logistics investments also open the door to some expanded long-term opportunities, including marketplace/fulfillment partnerships and service-oriented offerings to brands/manufacturers.

Grow The Business

Zalando’s foremost opportunity to grow is in gaining more share in the EUR 400 billion-plus European apparel and footwear market. Judging by the third-party research I could find, Zalando has about 6% share of the European online apparel market and around 1% to 2% of the overall European apparel market – trailing the likes of H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) and Zara (Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY)) at around 5% and 3%, respectively. Zalando has had more success in its home market of Germany, where its 12% online share puts it second to Amazon and just ahead of Otto, but quite a bit further ahead of others like Bonprix and H&M.

For now, Zalando remains focused on adding active customers (up 16% from Q4’16 to Q4’17) and getting more visits and orders out of those customers. To that end, Zalando continues to work to add brands and products – the company adds more than 1,300 SKUs a day and recently added brands from H&M and Inditex to its offerings. Zalando is also expanding its platform, recently launching new beauty offerings with brands like L’Oreal and Maybelline.

There’s not much about this process that is magical or unique – Zalando is trying to assemble an assortment of brands that people want to buy and then support it with a strong shopping experience. Between optimizing the experience for mobile customers, offering curated collections and recommendations, improving the logistics, and so on, this is basically just solid core merchandising. It may be “just” solid merchandising, but it is working and customers seem to like the conveniences of no-minimum free delivery and no-hassle returns.

Expand The Business

Growing Zalando’s business beyond its current core constituency is the next big phase of growth I expect to see. With 2017’s results, Zalando saw its sales percentage from primarily German-speaking countries drop below 50%. Regrettably, Zalando doesn’t give much granularity on its geographic breakouts, but digging around leads me to believe that France, Scandinavia (especially Sweden), the Netherlands, and Italy are also significant markets for Zalando.

Looking ahead, building its share across Europe is a major opportunity, and I believe especially in those countries that are still under-penetrated in terms of online retailing. While more than 20% of German apparel shopping is done online, fewer than 5% of Italian apparel spending is online, and Spain and Turkey likewise are seriously under-penetrated.

Turkey and Russia are most likely longer-term opportunities (for reasons of distribution if nothing else), but Zalando has been adding warehouses strategically across Europe to support this growth, and should have a logistics footprint capable of supporting EUR 11B/year in revenue and 2-day service to 90% to 95% of Europeans (excluding Russia and Turkey) in 2021.

I expect Zalando to grow to double-digit market share in markets like France and Italy over time, but I’m less certain about the U.K. This has been a more challenging market for Zalando, with many sell-side shopper surveys suggesting only low-single-digit percentages of respondents having shopped with Zalando.

Some of this is likely due to logistics, but also due to the fact Zalando hasn’t dedicated the same efforts to building its brand in the U.K. Given the size of the market (about 15% larger than Germany, and close to EUR 50B/year), I believe a more focused strategy on the U.K. is a “when, not if” proposition, but probably not for a couple more years.

Expanding the business also means generating more revenue outside of its core online retailing operation. Zalando is looking to expand its Partner Programme, which is basically a marketplace business that offers other companies “use of the hall” (the opportunity to sell through Zalando’s website), as well as the option to have Zalando handle fulfillment. In either case, Zalando collects an attractive high-margin fee on these sales. Why would companies want to partner with Zalando this way?

Some companies don’t want (or can’t afford) to make the necessary investments in logistics that it would take to serve a large online customer base, so they “piggyback” on Zalando’s investments and pay a fee for the privilege. And as for the commission model on third-party fulfillment, it gives clients/customers the opportunity to leverage a well-established website while giving Zalando a chance to target expansion opportunities without investing in fixed assets (in other words, sales outside of its core footprint).

Zalando is also looking to grow its Media Solutions business – a business that basically leverages the existing customer base and Zalando’s extensive database to help brands craft advertising campaigns and/or gain insights into targeted customer demographics. Many clothing/brand companies don’t have the resources to invest in significant Big Data/analytics capabilities, and here again there is an opportunity for Zalando to monetize its assets/infrastructure to generate attractive fees without compromising its own core business.

Build The Walls

The good news/bad news about the Zalando story for at least the next five years (if not the next 10 years or more) is that the company will be pouring a very large percentage of its earnings back into the business. When the company reported fourth quarter earnings, for instance, it disappointed the sell-side with weaker margin guidance tied to ongoing investments into fulfillment and said that EBIT margins likely wouldn’t expand again until 2020.

How is this good news? I think of it in terms of building up the walls (or the moat, if you prefer) around this business. Logistics is a key driver in e-commerce success; an attractive and functional website with good merchandise at good prices brings customers in, but you have to get the merchandise to them, in good condition and on a timely basis, to keep them. That takes a lot of investment in warehouses and supply chain assets, and it only gets more complicated when you try to increase the availability of same-day or next-day delivery and more convenient returns.

As I said before, a lot of the value in Zalando’s Partner Programme will come from essentially offering to rent its logistics chain to other retailers – retailers that cannot afford to replicate what Zalando, ASOS, and Amazon have built (and continue to expand).

So as Zalando continues to invest in IT and logistics, not only do I believe it will attract more customers (and more re-orders from existing customers), but it will make it increasingly difficult for the next entrant to compete. This isn’t exactly The Highlander (“in the end there can be only one”), but I do believe that building and operating an efficient Europe-wide logistics network will be a very valuable asset for Zalando over the long term.

The Opportunity

Although I don’t take Amazon lightly as a competitive threat, I think there’s room enough for both, and I think Zalando’s decision to focus away from price (and instead upon assortment, convenience, the overall shopping experience, and so on) will serve it well. I believe long-term revenue growth in the high teens is possible, with annualized growth over 20% over the next five years. Ongoing share gains in core markets like Germany is an important part of the story, but so too is building up share in non-German markets like France, Italy, Spain, and so on.

Margins are unquestionably a sticking point. I think operating margins of 10% or higher are possible down the line, but I think FCF margins are likely to be in the low single digits for at least the next five years and likely in the mid-single-digits or below for most of the next 10-15 years.

As I said, I believe this will come about as a result of ongoing reinvestments in infrastructure aimed at supporting even greater growth (and making life more difficult for new market entrants) down the line; Zalando likely could become more profitable more quickly if management had to, but I believe Zalando will turn FCF positive in 2019/2020 even with its current high-spending plan.

All of this makes for a difficult call on valuation. Zalando is already a pretty strong e-commerce player – it has good share in Germany and it scores well in customer surveys in many countries outside of Germany – but I still see operational risks from competing with the likes of Amazon, ASOS, H&M, and so on, not to mention the risk that they will all compete themselves down to bare-bones margins.

Given those risks, I’d personally insist on a double-digit annual expected return, but it looks like you have to push the long-term annualized revenue growth target closer to 20% (and/or boost the FCF margin target) to support that today. The most bullish sell-side estimates out there would get you to 20% revenue growth and a FCF margin around 6.5% in 2027 (versus my 5.5% estimate), but that doesn’t leave much room for disappointment.

The Bottom Line

I’m not going to say “valuation doesn’t matter”; Zalando is not a cheap stock by what I consider to be conventional approaches. But I also openly acknowledge that the performance of high-growth stocks often decouples from traditional fundamental valuation metrics during that high-growth phase. That often means nasty pullbacks if/when that growth outlook appears threatened, but there are many well-established companies today that looked expensive (if not very expensive) during their growth phase and yet still rewarded investors (Amazon certainly comes to mind as an example).

As 2.0x to 2.5x looks like a historically reasonable forward EV/revenue ratio for a growth company like this, I could see another 25% or so in potential upside, but this definitely isn’t a stock for risk-averse investors, nor those who wish to stick to conservative DCF-based valuation approaches.

