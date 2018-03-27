Shareholders Can Still Act On Micron Technologies

Investment Thesis

My previous Micron Technology (MU) article back in January 2018 argued that 'Investors Still Have Time To Act', and although the stock has rallied quite a bit since January and is up more than 25% (in spite of the last week's drop), I continue to believe that there is long-term investment to be made by buying Micron Technologies at a $64 billion mcap. In spite of specializing in deep value, I can nevertheless recognize a strong opportunity when I see one, even if it is not in the distressed equity playing field.

AI Is Reliant On High Performance Memory

New record sales for SSDs are seeing the fastest growth through DRAM memory at large-scale cloud computing and hyper scale datacenters.

Furthermore, high performance memory together with fast storage are laying the foundation upon which AI can live. Although AI is still an embryonic technology, discussions from AI-leading companies have demonstrated that AI outperforms the accuracy with which humans can perform similar functions.

Moving on, there are different avenues where Micron's high performance memory will be a key player. Currently, its strongest opportunity is present in cloud computing but over the next 2 to 3 years, it will not only be cloud computing, but phone DRAM's memory, as well as a strong potential is present for Micron's to be used in the auto industry.

Having said that, it is important to be mindful that with strong potential comes intense competition (addressed later in the article).

Recent Results

Its Q2 2018, results were indeed exceptional and have caused many in the investment community to argue that this level of growth is unsustainable - which is undoubtedly true. With revenue up 58% YoY, strong cost controls allowing its adj. EPS line to rocket from $0.90 (in Q2 2017) all the way up to $2.82, with strong free cash flow also percolating through - going from negative $200 million in Q2 2017 (using GAAP operating cash flows, not adjusted for Inotera purchase) to $2.2 billion in Q2 2018 - yet the market was largely unimpressed.

Moreover, there is just so much pervasive fear that Micron's secular tailwinds can slow down and contemplations surrounding what impact this slowdown can have on its financial performance and the multiples for which investors could ultimately be willing to pay for Micron that its stock price for now remains depressed.

Investment Risks

As per its strategy, whereas Micron has historically focused mostly on being a cost-effective player, it now has diversified its portfolio and also offers high performance DRAMs and SSDs as part of its of products. Although, there is obviously the pervasive concern that its NAND pricing power continues to consistently decline and this may affect Micron's consolidated profitability.

To wit I concede that this is an obvious but very realistic concern, and part of the reason why the stock is cheap. I could argue that its NAND revenue currently accounts for just 25% of its consolidated revenue. And that Micron's SSD product portfolio has a high attach rate. Incidentally, that Micron has been successful in significantly raising its ASP for its SSD products. On the other hand, presently, these price hikes have not been enough to offset the overall role that the NAND price declines had and its sequential revenue ended down slightly on its Storage Business Unit.

Valuation

The above valuation table does not do justice to Micron Technologies, as it does not go far enough to show just how big its margin of safety is at a $64 billion mcap.

During the Q3 2017 earnings call, CFO Ernie Maddock stated:

[...] at the appropriate time I think we are very open to thinking about broader uses of cash including shareholder return programs

Realistically, I do not believe that these types of programs, such as share repurchases, are in the near term are likely to transpire but something aimed more at long-term investors, but this type of investor is the one who will truly benefit in investing and who really becomes wealthy over time.

Takeaway

Micron Technology's past financial performance has been quite volatile, and there is little reason to believe that its future will be any different. However, it is worth remembering that Micron's management is very much aligned with Micron’s shareholders through their compensation package - with half of management's compensation package being tied to Micron achieving targeted levels of net income.

Moreover, when many in the investment community are unduly concerned about a company's outlook that is generally the best time to invest in its stock. Furthermore, many would superficially gaze at Micron’s share price chart and assume that because it has been trending up that they have already missed Micron's opportunity, but hopefully, after reading this article one will be at least aware that its current price chart does not fully reflect Micron’s near to medium-term prospects.

