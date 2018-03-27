Daily State Of The Markets: The Indicators Tell Us

And the indicators tell us to continue to give the bulls the benefit of any doubt.

As I opined yesterday morning, I believe stocks are in the midst of what is called a "bad news panic." Typically, such environments take hold when players are focused on a single event (or, in this case, a potential event) that appears to be negative. The bottom line is the situation creates fear and uncertainty. And if there is anything the stock market hates, it is fear and uncertainty.

The reason I preempted my weekly review of the indicators yesterday morning was I thought this was important information. I also wanted to point out that while stocks had been tanking on a daily, basis, some "good news" was bound to crop up eventually.

Right on cue, we got word that China and the U.S. are currently negotiating on trade. To be sure, this is good news since as long as both sides are talking, a "war" on trade is unlikely to take hold. And this was the reason for the Dow's 669 point gain, which, for the record, was the third biggest daily point gain in history (and no, this doesn't mean nearly as much today as it 20 years ago!).

Although my time is short this morning, I'd also like to point out that one-day does not a trend reverse and that a fair amount of technical damage has been done. Therefore, we should probably expect more "testing" and more volatility in the coming weeks.

In reviewing the market models and indicators, I came away with a familiar message this week and three key points. First, we need to remember that this is not a low risk environment. Second, the stars are starting to align for the bulls to make a meaningful rebound attempt. And third, the fundamental backdrop looks to be in pretty good shape.

Therefore, I continue to believe that the dips should be bought, that this remains an emotional market environment, and that the bulls deserve the benefit of the doubt from a big-picture perspective.

Publishing Note: I am vacationing the rest of the week and will publish reports only as needed.

