Aphria Inc.: Down It Goes

I received a diverse manner of comments when I published my last article on Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) stating that I still wasn't feeling a good re-entry point. Put simply, the stock is still really pricey compared to the size of the actual projected market. Granted, Canada is kind of the guinea pig testing ground for what a recreational cannabis market will actually look like. So they could be really underestimating the actual potential.

Either way, Aphria is still usually trading around 100 times earnings. That's just plain expensive when the legislation for legalization isn't even done yet. Today, the stock is down over 5% at the time of writing. Driven below $10 for the third time since I exited my position at around $18 a share, it is pushing below short term resistance levels, and pretty much doing exactly what I said it would over a month ago.

I loved this stock prior to the announcement of their Nuuvera Inc. (OTC:NUUVF) purchase. My fear is that the over $800 million being spent on a company with relatively little actual income to speak of, could have been better spent facilitating organic growth. Making the most of that high valued stock price should have involved raising capital for the war chest, and allowing their own expansion projects to continue. Instead, the company decided to a premium for a company that is already overvalued.

If the story revolving around Nuuvera's ability to gain access to foreign medical markets is true, then the investment itself isn't a bad idea. What I don't care for is the crazy price that it is going to cost. Since most of that acquisition will be done with stock, the deal will drastically dilute my investment, driving P/E ratios higher on an already expensive stock. This creates downward pressure on the share price, which we can currently see happening.

There are other factors also weighing Aphria down. The market has been curtailed a bit by the pullback in tech. More important for Aphria, the Canadian government is predictably having a harder time working out the issues and questions associated with creating a new marketplace for a previously frowned upon product. Because of this, the actual date of possible sales is seemingly getting pushed back. This lowers the revenue potential for the Canadian producers for 2018; making it harder for Aphria to justify its price to earnings.

On the positive front, Aphria has continued its push for international markets by recently signing a supply agreement with an Argentinian importer for medical marijuana. While it's positive to see these things occurring, the details of the agreement is still not entirely known. Furthermore, I question how much value the South American market will hold in the near term considering how much many illicit sources are in the mix.

The stock price

Long term, Aphria remains a good play as long as it remains profitable. In the short term, all of this drama is going to weigh on things. Let's face it. The stock price became way too speculative. When I first invested in the company, I expected to keep my position all the way through 2018. I never thought that things would heat up so much that the stock would be $19 a share before July. The multiples just didn't add up, and I had to sell. When I did, many gave me grief saying that I'd never see the stock below $10 again. Well, it has happened more than once. Even at $10 the stock is trading at like 80 times what the company can actually deliver in earnings.

Obviously moving forward we will likely see that divide shrinking through increased sales growth. But that hasn't happened yet. They don't even have a legal market to make it happen in yet. Couple in the stock dilution from the Nuuvera purchase, and the earnings growth will need to grow even more robustly to justify valuations. Because of this I remain bearish on the stock price.

Until the company can reap the sales benefits of its increased production capacity, I don't see how this floor will hold. Because of that, I will continue looking for a reentry point in Aphria below $10 a share. There has been more and more chatter lately about the actual earnings potential of these producers, with more estimates pointing to lower eps expectations for Aphria. I'll admit that I myself am becoming a little bit more skeptical of management's analysis of acquisitions.

If you reference my past article, Aphria's Broken Coast buyout cost $230 million for a mere increase in capacity of 10,500 kilograms. Aphria has spent less money increasing its own production facilities. And those organic build outs have yielded much higher increases in total production capabilities. I have to question whether the firm saw its purchasing power through its increased market capital, and jumped the gun a bit.

As traders and investors settle down from the "high" and start to really look at what these businesses can produce, I think you'll continue to see these prices move toward more realistic valuations. That is when I would like to buy back the stock. I'm not saying that small swing moves won't catch my attention. You can make a nice 3% swing if you really watch things and time it right. I may very well jump in with a small stake to see if I can catch a bounce. But that's not what I like to advocate to my readers. The real money will go to the ones that time that perfect moment to take a long position prior to legalization.

Right now you're buying a stock that absolutely cannot justify its valuation. Furthermore, the dilution of shares through the Nuuvera deal will hurt those valuations even more. Because of this, I think the smartest thing is to let the acquisition take place, and then see where the dust settles. I have a feeling that the increase in outstanding shares will put a damper on the stocks next quarterly earnings in terms of a diluted per share basis.

