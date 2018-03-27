An Intrinsic Value Estimate For JPMorgan

The key to higher values appears to be the expected returns on their loan book and the execution risks over the longer term.

This is the second article in a 4-part series on the US Diversified Banking sector. In the first article, I set the scene by reviewing the key banking sector metrics. Now it's time to do some valuation work. In this article, I am going to develop an intrinsic value for JPMorgan (JPM).

Intrinsic Value Approach

I will use a Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) approach to value the equity in the bank where I assume that the excess cash is eventually returned to shareholders in the form of dividends. I will use a 3-stage model with high and constant growth in the first stage, followed by declining growth in the second stage and finally a mature, constant growth terminal stage.

In order to calculate the bank's intrinsic value I need to estimate:

The cash that will be generated by future operations.

How much needs to be reinvested back into the business to support growth.

How long it will take to reach stable growth.

The risks associated with the strategy so that I can apply an appropriate discount to the cash flows.

I think that the Financial sector is one of the more challenging to value using an intrinsic value approach. There are many ways to derive the inputs - I like to focus on the bank's loan book and the returns on the loan book. In my opinion, for traditional banks, the loan book is the major source of revenues. So in this approach, I will estimate the:

Growth of the gross loan book.

Pre-tax return on the loan book.

Amount of reinvestment required to fund the growth.

Price of risk (or the bank's cost of equity) to discount the future cash flows.

Forecast Growth

I will use the data from my first article in this series to help me establish a scenario for this valuation.

The 2 major segments which US banks lend into are the Consumer segment (which includes home mortgages, personal loans, car loans, credit cards, etc) and the Corporate segment (business and public sector). The table below was constructed using data from the US Federal Reserve and date from JPMorgan's 10-K filings. It shows the total level of bank lending over the last 5 years and the rolling 5-year compound annual growth rate in total lending. I have also placed JPMorgan's total gross loan 5-year CAGR alongside for comparison.

The data is indicating that the market rate of loan growth has potentially peaked and although still growing, it is now growing at a slower rate. I think that the market can continue to grow well above the long-term trend for the next 2 years before slowing down to about GDP growth by year 5. It can be seen that although the market growth has peaked, JPMorgan's growth is still accelerating.

My market loan growth forecast is:

I think that JPMorgan will grow their loan book at the same rate as the market and therefore, maintain its current market share.

Loan Book Profitability

I next have to estimate what returns JPMorgan will make on their loan book. In this instance, I am going to use JPMorgan's total tangible assets as a proxy for its loan book and I am going to use the total profit before tax in the numerator.

From my first article, I established the returns from the 50 largest global banks by market capitalization. I have broken the data down into a distribution:

JPMorgan's pre-tax return on tangible assets performance has the following history:

Last year (2017) = 1.45%

The median for the last 5 years (2013 to 2017) = 1.34%

The median for the last 10 years (2008 to 2017) = 1.22%

JPMorgan's pre-tax return on tangible assets has been increasing since 2013 in line with the improving environment for banks (higher loan growth with lower levels of defaults). It is important to keep in mind that this metric is inclusive of the level of loan defaults experienced by the bank.

I forecast that for JPMorgan, the long-term level for this metric over an entire economic cycle is 1.36± 0.1%. This is a significant improvement over the last economic cycle and it also places JPM in the highest returning quartile for the largest banks in the world. I think that this appropriately reflects the bank's strategic positioning and the skill of the current management team (the strength of the company's moat).

Required Reinvestment to Support Growth

I now have to think about the amount of reinvestment that JPMorgan will need to make in order to grow its loan book.

The investment required to grow an industrial company is new capital to be invested in items such as plant and equipment, research and development, etc plus any increases in working capital. However, for a bank, it is quite different.

In order to grow, a bank doesn't generally require additional traditional assets whilst changes in working capital look like raw materials to a bank. Thus to grow, a bank needs more capital - most of which is recycled to customers as new loans.

The Financial sector regulator insists that all banks hold a level of equity commensurate with the size of its asset base. Unfortunately, we need to go through some technical stuff here.

The regulator specifies that some equity components are discounted (due to the riskiness of some assets), whilst at the same time the total value of some assets are also discounted because they have very low risk. The result is called the Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio. It is defined as Common Tier 1 Equity divided by the value of Risk Weighted Assets. If you want to understand more about this requirement, here is a link to a paper written by Capgemini Consulting.

Thus, in order to grow, a bank needs to hold more equity. The question is - how much additional equity is required?

In my first article, I created a distribution of the 50 largest banks' Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) Ratio:

JPMorgan's latest 10-K reported that its CET1 ratio is currently 12.2%.

Although the US Federal Reserve has not set a long-term target for the ratio, many other regulators around the world have. There is a conservative view that a potential target could be the current 75th percentile of the largest banks (here is a link to a paper issued by the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority).

Consequently, I have forecast that JPMorgan, within 5 years, will need to have a CET 1 Ratio of 13.75± 0.5%. This determines the amount of reinvestment required by the bank.

Risk Discount

We are almost there. I need to think about what is an appropriate cost of equity for the Financial sector. The inputs into the calculation are:

Sector leveraged beta for US Banks = 1.22 (this was the average levered beta from my sector screen for US-based banks - note that surprisingly the non-US banks have lower levered betas).

US 10-year risk-free rate = 2.883% (this was the rate at the date of valuation).

Equity Risk Premium = 4.96% (data from Professor Damodaran).

In summary, I think that JPMorgan's current cost of equity is 8.93%.

Over the long term, it should be expected that levered beta should drift to the market beta of 1.0. Give that this is the case, I expect that the cost of equity in the mature phase will be 7.84% ± 0.25%.

Tax, Executive Options, Warrants, and Preference Share Dividends

There is still a lit bit of tidying up to do before I am ready to crunch the model.

I have used the tax rate forecast by JPMorgan at their 2017 earnings presentation of 19%.

I need to estimate the value of the Executive options, outstanding share Warrants, and I also need to estimate the future annual Preference Share dividend.

Using a Black-Scholes model with the information from JPMorgan's 10-K:

I valued the Executive options at $1,373 M.

I valued the outstanding warrants at $1,108 M.

I have also estimated that the future total Preference Share dividend schedule based on the schedule in the last 10-K to be:

Valuation Model Output

Alright, we are now ready to crunch the model as we have everything that we need to be able to complete the valuation.

Now, you will have noticed that in all of the key inputs to the model I have estimated a range of values. My ability to forecast a single point estimate is probably not very good, but I think that I have a much greater chance of being correct if I can forecast a range of values. In my model, I have estimated that any outcome within the range is equally likely.

The model looks like:

This modelling approach allows me to use a Monte Carlo simulation with 20,000 iterations to estimate JPMorgan's intrinsic value. The result from my model has the following range:

The power of the Monte Carlo simulation is in helping us to understand which variables drive the variation (or spread) in the valuation. In this particular model, it is most sensitive to changes in the pre-tax return on intangible assets (it accounts for almost 50% of the spread in the expected value) and the stable cost of equity (it accounts for almost 25% of the spread). The other 2 variables - CET1 Ratio and expected growth in tangible assets have a much smaller impact.

For me, this is the power of the Discounted Cash Flow analysis. It forces us to think deeply about the key variables which drive the business being valued.

At the time of writing, the share price for JPMorgan was $109.95, and based on my estimates, I think that the stock is currently fairly priced. I am a long-term holder of JPMorgan shares, and I am currently happy to HOLD. I would be comfortable adding to my portfolio anywhere under $100.

Please look out for the next 2 articles in this series where I value Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Until next time.

