Roche Is On A Positive Data Spree For Patients With Advanced Lung Cancer

It was a good day on Monday for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) who reported positive phase 3 data from its IMpower150 study. This was for the treatment of patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). I believe that Roche is on to something good with this combo, and it is highly possible it could even challenge Merck (MRK), but that will depend on later data. The trial will need to conclude to confirm the findings, but Roche's combo is quite strong for this patient population. That's why I believe Roche is a good buy.

Phase 3 Interim Analysis Data

The phase 3 study known as IMpower150 was pitting Roche's combo of TECENTRIQ and Avastin, along with chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) against Avastin and chemotherapy combo. As you can see, this trial added TECENTRIQ into the mix to see if it could boost survival in patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It was noted that Roche's new combo met the co-primary endpoint of an improvement of overall survival compared to the old combo therapy. The actual overall survival data has yet to be revealed though. That will be released when the trial is completed. It is good to see that this new combo treatment was able to beat out the old combo. What I like the most is that this might give hope to become a new treatment option for patients in the first-line setting. First-line meaning patients who have not yet been treated with any other drug. There was something that I really liked out of the interim analysis that was achieved. This was the fact that there was a survival benefit observed across key subgroups. There was also a survival benefit in patients with a limited level of a protein known as PD-L1. Why is that important? That's because this new combo cocktail by Roche can treat patients with advanced NSCLC regardless of PD-L1 expression. In other words, this new treatment could target a wide range of NSCLC groups and not just those with a specific biomarker. In my opinion, that could become a substantial advantage over other competitors.

Competitor

This newly reported data from Roche just might give it the edge over Merck. That's because Merck has already received FDA approval for both monotherapy and combination therapy with chemo in patients with advanced lung cancer who have had no prior treatments. It is too early to tell how strong Roche's data matches up with Merck's lung cancer data. That's because the results just reported by Roche for its IMpower150 study was just an interim analysis. Once the final data is revealed there will be a clearer picture between which combo is stronger. The good news is that Roche also reported positive lung cancer data a week ago in another phase 3 study known as IMpower131 which treated patients with advanced squamous NSCLC. In this study, TECENTRIQ plus chemotherapy (carboplatin and Abraxane) reduced the risk of death (progression-free survival) in this patient population compared to this chemotherapy combo. This means that the co-primary endpoint of PFS was met. All this data is highly positive, but there is something else of importance to state. There is another batch of results from other lung cancer studies set to be reported. Roche has three more phase 3 studies that are going to be reported this year. That means there is still a lot more opportunity for Roche to prove itself in the lung cancer space.

Conclusion

Roche has some good data on hand for its TECENTRIQ combo being a potential competitor to Merck's KEYTRUDA. Thus far, the data is comparable in terms of progression-free survival, but the overall survival comparison can't be made yet. The good news is that Roche has three more trial readouts this year, which should shed more light on its combo treatments for lung cancer. The risk here is that the remaining trials may end up not succeeding. Another risk is that the final data from the IMpower150 study might not be as robust as the interim analysis. For now, we must rely on the progression-free survival data which was substantially good. I believe that Roche stands a good chance at potentially going toe to toe with Merck.

