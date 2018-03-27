It's Always The Selling That Is Irrational

It is the selling that is irrational. But not in the way you might think.

Behavioral finance helps explain many of the comments, but there is a way to insulate yourself a bit from the volatility.

The market is barely 10% below its bubble high. The market remains historically expensive.

The stream of hyperbolic comments elicited from the recent market pullback indicates a lack of perspective.

Despite Alan Greenspan’s renowned quip, irrational exuberance, depicting overvalued market conditions in the 1990s, the term ‘irrational’ is bandied about in financial circles mostly when the share price of a security or the market at large drops.

You’ve seen it: The selling is insane! Overdone. Market manipulators up to their dirty tricks again, etc. I digested a generous portion of these sentiments late last week when indexes finished down, which happens about as frequently as a solar eclipse these days.

Sifting through comments on the modest decline would lead a market neophyte to believe we’ve entered a bear market rivaling the Great Recession 10 years ago. Take a look at a smattering of comments posted in the last few days, as indexes finally receded from bubble territory:

How much more I can take… for real?

Lest I remind you, we just barely inched past a 10% correction.

Have we become so accustomed to gains that they’re assumed and banal? And the result is we project unbridled optimism and euphoria at every turn and any selling whatsoever elicits hyperbole and fear?:

Right. Maybe if you started contributing yesterday.

And for the record, these posts were lifted from a prolific market outlet, Seeking Alpha. Can you imagine what Joe the Plumber is thinking?

I could regale you with words to paint a picture of how absurd these perspectives really are, but it’s clearer to cut straight to Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) charts. And that’s where vantage point really plays an integral part in assessing just how carried away the market got and why this fledgling pullback is healthy - kind of like your annual physical.

The Sky Is Falling

Let’s begin with an easy one, the one that’s elicited the comments above:

Charts below from Charles Schwab

Admittedly, not pretty. But zoom out 9 months and this dip looks much tamer. Zoom out another 12 months to that prehistoric era of 2016 and this descent is hardly perceptible.

But let me see if I’m understanding the zeitgeist accurately. Here’s a parabolic chart showing a nearly decade-long ascent:

But now this, this is most assuredly irrational:

Did I capture it correctly?

Market Psychology And Behavioral Finance

Is it truly better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all? That’s the question I keep coming back to as I reflect on the charts above. Why can’t we put selloffs in perspective? Why does the pain seem so disproportionate compared to happiness of making money? In other words, why is it that losing money or a market dip feels so much worse than the commensurate high from market gains?

Why, why, why!?!

Alas, there is a neurological theory that may help explain this:

Political theorists have long espoused that fear is a great motivator, but the science of psychology has leant it greater credibility. Psychology Today reports:

This theory is most commonly associated with loss aversion. “Loss aversion refers to people’s tendency to prefer avoiding losses to acquiring equivalent gains: it is better to not lose $5 than to find $5.” To summarize, the boost from appreciation will never overcome the agony of losing money.

And yet we know if we take even a cursory view of the history of world markets, the trend is indubitably positive. We will make money simply by doing nothing but dollar-cost-averaging over the course of our lifetimes. But there’s a four-letter expletive that gets in the way and impedes that practically automated wealth.

It’s not the word you think. It’s… sell.

Take Sell Off The Table

The notion of selling into market highs or even in a panic at market lows is truly the friction that impedes the average market participant from maximizing their likelihood for success. If you eradicate the word from your vocabulary and arsenal then you become less susceptible to the market psychology discussed above. Ironically, it’s a liberating feeling to have the ‘right to sell’ stripped away. Just ask Buyandhold 2012.

Never-sellers know that when the market dips, reinvested shares buy more at a lower cost boosting yield and lowering cost basis in one swoop. It’s fantastic. Fear a market selloff, heck we embrace it!

But I certainly understand the allure of selling. The internet is replete with stories of successful traders who have timed the market and accumulated millions of dollars. Television shows sensationalize it. Buy low, sell high is indoctrinated into us as soon as we learn what the word security refers to. Tune into CNBC for trading floor updates to see minute-by-minute excitement.

What you don’t often read is that fewer than 1% of mutual fund managers persistently beat the market.

Yet that doesn’t stop us from trying.

Moreover, why impose selling restrictions on yourself? Aren’t more options better than none? Taking selling away is 50% of the equation, right?

Wrong. Again, take a look at the empirical evidence above. How will you best insulate yourself from stomach-churning volatility when selling is a quotidian part of your strategy? Selling leads to regrets when the security/market goes higher, and even more regrets when you realize losses from temporary corrections and bear markets. And yes, they are always temporary with the right vantage point.

If we were to just keep perspective, stay collected, and never sell, we mitigate the effects of loss aversion and losing money.

I suppose the title of this post that selling is always what’s irrational, truly is a double entendre.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.