Nissan Leaf Has Become The First Mainstream BEV Ahead Of Tesla Model 3

If Nissan Leaf outperforms Tesla Model 3, is Nissan worth more than it is? Or, is Tesla worth far less than it is?

Model 3, having gone in to production months before Leaf, is stills struggling to get past 1000 units a week - this while generating tremendous losses.

Nissan Leaf is already at over 8000 units a month and demand appears to be strong and increasing.

We have written in the past about how Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) may wipe out a significant part of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 demand worldwide. Data that is now starting to trickle in from Europe and Japan is suggesting that Leaf is a winner. After finding out that Leaf sold over 3,700 units in Japan in February, we find that Leaf sold even more units in Europe in February.

InsideEVs report, linked above, says that Leaf is in top 5 best selling Nissans in Europe. That is quite a significant feat for a new model in a nascent segment.

In the US, partly due to a later start, Leaf has only sold about 900 units in February. Despite this slow start, given the car’s respectable specs, we are certain the Leaf will see significant gains in the US market going forward.

Note that the combined February sales volume of Leaf in Japan, Europe, and the US is about 8,400 units. On a run rate basis, this translates to about 100,000 units per year. This volume level is far above what we have seen in the past with compliance BEVs and we would argue that this level of sales makes the Nissan Leaf 2.0 a mainstream car.

One could argue that the initial sales strength is due to pent up demand. There is certainly some merit to this argument. Even if so, given the car’s attractive specs, we may only see a slight slow down and then a pickup in demand soon thereafter. For example, in Japan, sales started strongly in the first month due to pent up demand before dropping off in the second month and picking back up subsequently (image below).

We could see a similar scenario in Europe although preliminary indicators are that Leaf Europe demand is strong and there may be no slowdown from the February levels. Especially, in Norway, where Tesla has been struggling this quarter, Nissan Leaf sales are on a tear (see image below)

Leaf may sell about 2000 units in March in Norway alone! This is around two times the combined volume of Model S and Model X. As such, we would not be surprised in Leaf is taking some of Model S and Model X business even though these cars do not belong in the same class. For example, taxi companies may find the Leaf more cost effective to operate than Teslas.

Note that these strong demand numbers are in spite of Leaf currently not being offered in the longer range 60 kWh version. Nissan has announced that it will introduce the longer range 60 kWh model later this year. It is unclear when the production volumes of this longer range model will become available in various geographies. However, a late 2018 or early 2019 volume availability appears likely.

We will not be surprised if Nissan Leaf deliveries exceed 100,000 units in 2018 and grow significantly in 2019.

Comparison With Model 3

Note that, in spite of entering production much later than Tesla Model 3, Leaf has already reached a production level of around 8,000 units per month. That is roughly 2,000 unit per week.

We would not be surprised if Leaf production ramps to 10 to 12 thousand units per month in the first half of 2018. This implies a production level of roughly 2,500 to 3,000 unit per week.

On the other hand, 9 months after Mr. Elon Musk proclaimed production, Tesla, in spite of the stepped exponential S-curve ramp promised by Mr. Musk, seems to barely have gotten to a production level of about 1,000 units per week.

The difference is that, being a competent manufacturer, Nissan does not release beta cars or start production on half-baked production lines. At Nissan, there is no production hell.

As time goes on, it is becoming increasingly clear that Tesla story rings hollow. The absurdity of Tesla valuation also becomes clear when one considers that Tesla, with all its presumed leadership only has about 8% share of the tiny worldwide BEV market.

Just about the only way Tesla stands out in the group above is that the Company has been losing money hand over fist even while selling in to the premium segment of the market.

The insanity of Tesla’s valuation is mind boggling when an old line company such as Nissan can outproduce, and outsell the much touted Model 3 with minimum of hype and fuss. And, unlike at Tesla, Nissan likely makes profit on each Leaf that it sells.

If Tesla, which cannot figure out how to manufacture a car with quality or with profitably, is worth $50B, then what is Nissan worth? Especially considering that the Leaf is only going to be a tiny part of Nissan’s revenue and profitability in 2018?

The answer is not that Nissan is worth far more but that Tesla is worth far less.

Prognosis

In spite of tremendous hype at Tesla that promoted Model 3 as the first mass market car, it is Nissan that first reached the mass market BEV milestone with the Leaf.

At likely shipment volume of 100,000 or more for 2018, we are hard pressed to see Tesla being able to keep up with the leaf. We predict that Nissan Leaf will outsell Tesla Model 3 in 2018 even as Nissan makes money and Tesla loses money.

Scales will tilt further in Nissan’s favor once Nissan offers longer range version of the Leaf. Given that Leaf is likely to outperform Model 3 in 2018 and 2019, it makes little sense to attribute premium valuation to Tesla.

We submit that there is no rational basis for current Tesla valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.