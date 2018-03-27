KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Acquisition, Share Buyback Drives 20% Upside

Technology is the hottest sector of 2018 (one of only two in the green), but that strength has unfortunately not necessarily carried over to chip/semiconductor firms and their suppliers. Readers might recall that TTM Technologies (TTMI) is one of my favorite picks in the printed circuit board market (great upside potential remains by the way, north of 25%), but pushing the options in this market a bit further into industry suppliers, KLA-Tencor (KLAC) has a great runway to share price growth as well. Investors often miss that in many instances, suppliers have less cyclical business models than the market giants within the industries they serve. As a prior example, automotive supplier Lear Corporation (LEA) was once one of my largest core holdings. In contrast to the capital-intensive automaker customers it supplied such as Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF), General Motors (GM), or Ford (F) that have been awful places to put money to work (equity valuations there are flat to down for the most part on a three-year lookback), Lear Corporation has nearly doubled in that time frame. That's a major difference in performance for companies exposed to the same trend: global new car sales growth.

Such cases exist in the chip/semiconductor space as well. Traditionally, a segment of the market that experiences heavy annual spending in both capital expenditures (multi-year investment such as new plant equipment) and research and development (research into developing new technology to maintain an edge), KLA-Tencor is a bit of a stand-out. While it is a material spender on research and development (15% of revenue last year), this is a lower rate than most chipmakers themselves (Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) at 21% of revenue of last year, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) at 22%). Where the big difference exists, however, is the difference between spending on equipment. Completely unlike these large companies that spend billions annually on capital expenditures, KLA-Tencor has light annual capex needs, averaging just $52mm in spending over the past five years. This light investment in equipment has come at the same time as a near doubling of GAAP net income (from $543mm to $926mm).

At the end of the most recent quarter, the company was running a net cash position, so leverage remains a non-issue. Free cash flow yield, not surprisingly, is quite healthy at KLA-Tencor. On the net, what at first appears like a full valuation (11x next year's EBITDA estimate) actually understates the fair value of this company in my opinion. As a catalyst to drive the company higher, KLA-Tencor is finally putting its retained cash to work, spending $3,200mm to acquire a peer operating in adjacent markets. The guidance of a new multi-billion dollar share buyback authorization is just gravy on top. My estimate of fair value is $130.00/share, or 20% upside, with the potential for more if deal integration goes as expected.

Legacy Business

KLA-Tencor designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for semiconductor and nanoelectronics industries. Exposure primarily relates to companies in chip manufacturing, wafer manufacturing, microelectromechanical systems ("MEMs"), and data storage. Technology includes environment monitoring (temporal and spatial temperature information), layer alignment/pattern confirmation, and high-definition surface topography imaging. All of these processes are getting more intensive. 64 layer products are just only beginning to reach full mainstream market production, but 128 layer products are on the way, driven by new technology on the way such as virtual or augmented reality. New technology always comes with poor initial yields, and KLA-Tencor is right there with its own new technology (such as Gen 5) to identify and track issues. This means higher yield and less downtime, which naturally creates higher margins on the production line. As an underappreciated tailwind, the service business, built off of the existing installed base of customers, continues to grow. Service revenue, which is extremely high margin, is now on a near $900mm per year revenue run-rate, and management expects 8% annual revenue growth for this business for the foreseeable future.

Margins continue to hit all-time highs, with gross margins now up more than 800bps since bottoming in 2015. Most of the operating leverage is found further down the line: selling, general, and administrative expense will be roughly the same in fiscal 2018 as it was in fiscal 2013; similar case for R&D expense. Revenue (assuming 6% growth in the legacy business in fiscal 2018) will have increased 30% over that five-year period. Incremental margin from new sales has been extraordinarily high as a result: 40% EBITDA margin even excluding the gains in gross margin that have taken place. The good news doesn't stop there. Bolstering pre-tax income conversion, management believes that the new tax reform laws will push world-wide blended tax rates down to 15%; 500bps lower than before.

Strength is likely to continue in my opinion, as KLA-Tencor has been a stand-out in this business for some time. It holds industry-leading positions in many of its core markets (>50% in process control) and has been growing that share incrementally for years. Business execution has been solid, cash flow generation even through prior cyclical downturns has been commendable, and the balance sheet remains impeccable - perhaps too impeccable. At the end of the company's fiscal Q2, the company held $2,761mm in cash on the balance sheet, giving the firm a net cash position of $275mm. Net cash positions are exceedingly rare to find these days, especially given the low working capital needs present. There is absolutely no reason for the firm to hold billions of dollars on balance sheet given the opportunity costs. Luckily, management has fixed this via the Orbotech deal.

Orbotech Acquisition, Current Capital Structure

Less than one week ago, KLA-Tencor announced the acquisition of Orbotech (ORBK) for $38.86/share in cash and 0.25 KLA-Tencor shares per Orbotech share. Total offering value was $69.02/share at the time of the deal announcement, or roughly $3,400mm. This is nearly 50/50 split between use of the company's existing balance sheet cash ($1,700mm net of Orbotech cash used to fund the deal) and equity funding ($1,500mm). While the deal wasn't cheap as Orbotech was forecast to earn $235mm in 2018 (sell-side consensus), that figure would pop to $285mm assuming full synergy realization. On that measure, a touch over 11x EBITDA multiple is not outlandish in this space. Overall market reaction, both from small investors and sell-side analysts, was positive. Echoing most of consensus thoughts, Orbotech should increase the company's consolidated growth prospects, as well as being immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow. Sending shareholders for a tizzy with more good news, management also announced concurrently with the deal news of their intention to implement a new $2,000mm share repurchase program. That buyback will have immediate impact given guidance of twelve to eighteen months for completion. That will be good enough to take out 10% of the combined market cap of the two companies in short order.

The deal being accretive is not surprising given it's majority-funded with cash; cash that was earning basically nothing prior to this deal. Leverage looks solid (perhaps obvious given there is no debt funding directly associated with this deal). Looking forward, KLA-Tencor does have to deal with a rather large tax repatriation liability ($340mm by my math) and it will tap debt markets to fund part of the buyback (likely around $1,000mm). Pro-forma gross debt/EBITDA leverage will be around 2x when all is said and done. Further deal activity in key spaces (5G, virtual reality, automotive) is likely; they've got the room to do so. However, they are rather unproven in this regard. CEO Richard Wallace has been at the helm for more than a decade now, but this is his first major acquisition. Deal integration is a pretty real risk here.

Getting back on track, what exactly is Orbotech? Founded in the '80s and headquartered in Israel, Orbotech supplies solutions to inspect, test, and measure printed circuit boards ("PCBs"), flat panel displays ("FPDs"), and semiconductor devices to the global electronics manufacturing industry. This is all about enhancing yield at manufacturers (reducing waste, improving margin) and smoothing existing processes. Nearly all of these businesses have seen strength in recent years with strong growth outlook because of a fundamental shift in technological complexity. The proliferation of mobile (smartphones, tablets, virtual reality) and increasing electronification of vehicles. Buzzwords like "5G" and "Internet of Things ("IOT")" exist for a reason: high single digit growth opportunities (or more) with a long tail are hard to find in a world with where low single digit growth is the norm. Orbotech has an innovative product offering slate - nearly half of revenue is generated from products less than two years old - and a heavy install base across a lot of end markets, particularly FPDs. For instance, Orbotech has a lot of exposure to LCD, OLED, and flexible displays, as well as vehicle displays (infotainment, navigation). KLA-Tencor believes it can grow the top line at Orbotech under its wing at 12% annually through 2020; not many business end markets are offering that kind of growth these days.

While at a high level both KLA-Tencor and Orbotech do the "same thing" (process control/yield management in the semiconductor industry), there is little overlap in the markets they serve. Orbotech is serving the Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), LG Display (LPL), and Osram (OTC:OSAGY) of the world while KLA-Tencor is more of the old guard: Micron (MU), Intel, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY). This can be viewed positively or negatively: there is little overlap (facilities consolidation) or cross-selling opportunities, but it also works as a solid diversifier. I like to take the glass half full approach, particularly since the rest of the company looks pretty darn attractive. Overall, the deal extends KLA-Tencor's market reach within electronics, increases its exposure to growth markets, and expands the company's total addressable market.

Takeaway

Is there execution risk here? Sure, but the balance sheet at least protects the firm from any major downside, and a lack of potential covenant violations minimizes risk in a space often characterized by leverage. Beyond that, management forecasts on margins and growth appear in line with the rest of the sector (if not conservative). Record backlogs and strong demand point towards little immediate-term risk towards a contraction in earnings power. I'm not the only one with a rosy outlook; the sell-side is starting to come around to KLA-Tencor after leaning bearish for quite some time. Even long-running bear Susquehanna just capitulated and moved to a neutral rating. Analyst earnings consensus, which does not include contribution from Orbotech, has moved up from $7.16/share at the start of 2018 to $7.73/share today. Getting even better, fiscal year 2019 with Orbotech included could see levels in excess of $9.00/share in non-GAAP earnings even after the effects of dilution. That's big, and a fact that is being fairly unappreciated by the market at the moment. A 14.5x multiple on my estimate of $8.96/share in fiscal 2019 earnings justifies the $130.00/share price target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KLAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.