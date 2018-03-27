Eaton: Well Positioned For The Future And Trading At Fair Value

Continuing my series on the best of the best industrial companies, today I want to look at Eaton (ETN), another 100+ year old diversified industrial that has done well adapting itself into the 21st century. I've been researching some of the top-performing industrials from a qualitative perspective and comparing them on a few key metrics. Industrials on the whole are not cheap today, but I am building a watchlist to help keep a clear head during sell-offs and just buy as much of the companies I have on my list as possible. When the companies are performing well is the best time to get an idea of which companies are the top performers and get the list prepared, so that when the industrial cycle bottoms out again, I will know what I want regardless of any news or extraneous opinions. So far, I have taken a look at 3M (MMM), Parker Hannifin (PH), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW). If you want to go back and read them, you can find those articles here, here and here.

Eaton started out in 1911 with Joseph Eaton inventing a gear-driven truck axle, and it has moved on to become a large-cap diversified industrial that is effectively unrecognizable today. A huge shift for the company came in 2012 with the acquisition of Cooper Industries, which led to Eaton shifting its headquarters for taxes to Ireland and its sales mix becoming predominantly electrical. This rebranding has led Eaton to call itself a power management company, which could be good news for its investors in the long run. The vehicle, hydraulics and aerospace segments of the company add up to about 1/3 of sales now, so the company's fortunes generally rise and fall with its electrical systems and products.

Eaton has made a lot of changes to its overall business portfolio over the years, which is likely a necessity for a century old company to stay relevant. I think it's important to note that management has keyed in on some important overall market trends in its portfolio development that may have positioned them very well down the line. Revenues this last quarter were up 7% YOY, 5% of which was organic. This is around the high end of the organic growth seen across the industrial sector, showing that Eaton is in a pretty good spot. Automotive looked solid with 12% growth, and aerospace had orders tick up by 9% on top of 2% sales growth. Electrical systems finally turned positive after 3 years of stagnant or declining sales, and hydraulics came in at 17% organic sales growth on a recovery from the slump in 2016. All in all, Eaton is benefiting well from the recovery in the industrial sector and is showing strong organic sales growth across its divisions.

Like I mentioned above, Eaton has shifted itself into being a primarily power management company. The company has come to specialize in power management and analysis of large-scale electrical systems, which have gotten more and more complex over time. Specifically, Eaton continues to innovate on its switchgear, smart sensors, and other components that lead to a more energy efficient and safer electrical distribution system for its customers. Its sensors play into the IoT trend that Wall Street is very fond of, with improving connectivity allowing for its customers to have better control over their systems. Through partnership with key tech companies, Eaton is able to use data analytics to take hundreds of thousands of inputs from across a factory to improve efficiency and reduce costs. This is invaluable for other industrials and the analytical abilities will only get better with time as technology improves.

Additionally, Eaton is working on energy storage systems, which it has begun to sell in key countries in Europe. These countries deal with higher energy costs and are therefore more energy conscious, making them ideal to be the test markets for these products. The company is marketing industrial/commercial and residential systems which tie in with solar panels and main-line power to store solar energy and reduce power consumption. So far, things look good and I expect to see this as a strong growth avenue for Eaton, considering the renewable trend seems to be gaining traction over time.

The shift to LED lighting has made a lot of work for electrical companies as the bulbs and fixtures shift to being more energy efficient. This should be a good source of revenue for Eaton, although it isn't a great business to be in compared to some of its others. It's very possible that the light bulb manufacturers and companies like General Electric (GE) will be in the market for the same fixtures and housings which will drive down margins for Eaton through increased competition. Additionally, there is really no aftermarket or recurring revenue for these products. Once they are replaced, there is not a great deal of maintenance or parts required to keep them running.

Something to be much more excited for is the company's growth prospects in cars moving forward. Being a power management company as cars get more and more complex and EV's become more mainstream is a good place to be, and Eaton is setting itself up to take advantage of the trend. The company is already a leader in automated manual transmissions and has a joint venture with Cummins (CMI) for Endurant transmissions that have a 750,000 mile warranty for line-haul trucks. This team up with one of the leaders in the heavy duty truck space makes sense, and should provide a good growth avenue moving forward. The company's e-mobility initiative is pushing to take advantage of the huge opportunity for Eaton to improve its content per vehicle on EV's. The company projects that it will be able to sell 8-10X more per vehicle for an EV than a traditional car, and winning in this market will be a big deal for Eaton in the future. It is in a good spot to win here as it continues to spend heavily on R&D ($50-100M per year) specifically on EV's, and it falls right in the company's wheelhouse.

Although Eaton still derives 58% of its revenue from America, it did redomicile to Ireland in 2012, and thus pays some of the lowest taxes of its peers. Regardless of personal feelings, it looks like it was a smart business move as the company pays ~15% per year, and it won't receive any benefit from American tax reform. The tariffs could affect the company, however. Management projects that if a 25% steel and 10% aluminum tariff were to be passed, the company would lose ~$50M. With FCF of $2B last year, the company could absorb it, but it would impact margins negatively.

Compared to its peers, Eaton is in a good spot in terms of its R&D expenditures, at 3% of sales. The company expects to continue that investment moving forward, and spend ~2.5-3% on capital expenditures to reinvest in manufacturing and processes. It's important for industrials to continue to innovate and drive efficiencies when considering the cycles and raw material cost fluctuations the companies have to deal with. Management has also discussed wanting to do more M&A in the future. The plan is to set aside ~20% of net income specifically to look for bolt-on acquisitions in core competencies to improve the company's overall offerings.

The company projects EPS growth of 11-12% going forward, with 4% organic growth, 4% restructuring, 2% from share buybacks, and 1-2% from acquisitions. With the dividend yield of over 3%, that would yield 14-15% total returns which is the highest projected returns of the companies I have written about so far. We will see what the valuation looks like at the end of the article.

Turning to recession resistance, Eaton saw earnings per share drop precipitously by 74% from 2008 to 2009 before recovering to a new all-time high in 2011. The business has definitely changed since then but I think this shows that Eaton is among the industrials more affected by economic downturns rather than less.

Companies mentioned in the following graphic to compare with Eaton are: United Technologies (UTX), Eaton, Emerson Electric (EMR), Dover (DOV), Cummins (CMI), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Parker-Hannifin, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Honeywell (HON), 3M (MMM), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

Eaton falls right in the middle of the pack in terms of its returns on invested capital. It has maintained above its cost of capital, signaling shareholder value creation vice destruction, and it has moved up over time, which is good to see. Although Eaton isn't a clear leader here, ROIC's near 15% would be sufficient to signal a narrow moat and average to above average capital allocation.

Eaton is also right in the middle in terms of its profitability. Honestly, it hasn't used almost any debt financing signaled by its declining long-term debt load through this time period. This places the company at a disadvantage in returns on equity when compared to companies issuing debt to improve profitability. However, Eaton is driving ~18% returns on equity, which is a solid figure.

Looking at margins, Eaton started at the bottom and has definitely improved over time. Looking below, the company has managed to streamline its operations and improve efficiency to expand its margins. This will definitely pay dividends during the next economic downturn and drives greater profitability on future sales from acquisitions.

When compared to its peers, Eaton looks to be around the average, although it has been improving its margins and likely has further to go. I wouldn't say the company was best-in-class, but it has shown the ability to improve and has the opportunity to drive outsized gains if it continues to do well expanding its margins.

Eaton has worked hard to centralize procurement, which reduced overall suppliers by 40% and dropped costs by 5%. Additionally, the company has consolidated 21 manufacturing locations, reduced 6000 employees, and reduced its overall SKU count significantly resulting in $518M in cost savings off its most recent 3 year restructuring. The company is now investing heavily in increasing its production capacity in higher growth regions, to include 3 new facilities in the emerging markets, which will likely pay dividends down the line for the company's growth.

ETN Total Dividends Paid (Annual) data by YCharts

Eaton is one of the few companies I've looked at recently that is actually reducing its debt over time, which is good to see following its debt onload for the Cooper Industries acquisition. Long-term debt sitting at <4X FCF is a pretty good spot to be compared to its peers, and the dividend is well covered at ~50% FCF. The pension is underfunded by $376M, which isn't terrible, all things considered, and is easily coverable by the company's cash flows. One area that the company doesn't compare too favorably on is its dividend increase streak, which doesn't change the company's metrics but does show its ability to ride out cycles and continue delivering for its shareholders. The company only has a 9 year streak, which is obviously weak compared to the last few companies we've looked at - PH, ITW, and MMM. However, Eaton's yield is significantly more generous at 3.4% and its payout ratio is lower at 35.70% owing to its significantly lower valuation on an absolute basis than most of its peers. The company's dividend growth rate hasn't been outstanding, but it announced a 10% hike this year, which may very well be a return to form from its longer term dividend increases. As the debt continues to trend down and the company has plenty of room to keep hiking the dividend, I hope to see closer to double digit growth as the norm moving forward.

Looking at the recent valuation graph, Eaton looks to be trading at about fair value, if maybe a little above. It has trended with the valuation curve very closely over time, and its yield has consistently been in the 3%+ range over the last few years except for when it popped above 4% on the massive industrial sell-off in the beginning of 2016.

Looking at a longer term graph, it's easy to notice the huge earnings dip in 2009 and the sell-off that preceded it in 2008. However, the company bounced back, and it appears to have grown earnings and its share price well over time. It looks to be at about fair value based on this graph.

Looking at analyst estimates for earnings growth and a return to the 15X P/E ratio that Eaton has averaged over the long term, an investment in the company today could yield ~10% total returns. That being said, management projections are much higher, and some of the businesses that Eaton is moving in to appear to be setting it up for a pretty solid amount of growth. Therefore, Eaton is by far the most attractive current investment of the industrials I have covered so far, and I am rating it as a BUY for my long-term DGI portfolio.

