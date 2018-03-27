Another Look At Dillard's Vs. Its Peers

I think the best way to value any department stores company is a focus on the business as a going concern, rather than liquidation value.

In this article, I am going to discuss the attractiveness of Dillard's (DDS) using some key business metrics and a comparison with peers.

Context and Asset-Based Valuation

Every time they need to assess the attractiveness of a capital-intensive losing company, investors tend to look at factors such as the discount to book value to justify a long thesis on a certain stock they like, even when the company is showing clear signs of trouble in its operating business. As an investor, I have never liked pure asset-based approaches to value investing and I have seen too many investors fail to implement them profitably, most of the times due to external factors. Let's take a recent example.

Macy's (M) was picked as a great asset-based long by Starboard Value in the summer of 2015. At that time, the stock was on a good uptrend and was trading around $66 per share. According to Starboard Value, which surely doesn't lack the resources to conduct deep research on the value of Macy's properties, the stock was easily worth $125 per share. Later on, after the stock price halved during 2015-2016, Starboard issued a more detailed presentation where it mentioned that Macy's fair value was around $67 if a precise monetization strategy was implemented. The stock was trading in the thirties and it's still trading in that area after reaching a low of $17.

The monetization strategy for such assets was clear, described by what I consider a credible source which doesn't lack financial resources to conduct in-depth research. Nonetheless, the investment was a complete failure, as after three years the initial position is still losing 50%. The strategy was clear, probably feasible and could have been highly profitable based on the levels the stock was trading at, but the investment was a huge failure because the management couldn't care less about unlocking the hidden value in Macy's assets in such a fast and deep way. You can imagine how difficult it can be to profit from an asset-based long thesis when the monetization strategy is unclear or even absent. Other examples include J.C. Penney (JCP) and Sears (SHLD), which again confirm how difficult it is to rely on the value of a company's tangible assets to justify an investment, especially when it's not clear how the value of these assets is going to be monetized and, other times, when the management has absolutely no intention to monetize them.

The value of a company's assets is often used to indicate a conservative fair value for a company, and the consequent protection from further downside, assuming the management will liquidate the company if it's profitable and/or more convenient than running the business. The main problem I see in this approach is that the liquidation of a business or part of it faces many obstacles. One of them is related to the management's ambitions and performance-based compensation plans, and the fact that a liquidation would be in contrast with the management's mandate to run and improve a business's fundamentals over time. There could also be large shareholders who blame the incompetent management for the business' poor performance and who believe the business could be run better. I believe those shareholders would oppose an attempt to liquidate the business. Moreover, labor unions and public institutions may try to stop a liquidation in order to protect employment levels.

Even if we assume that all these problems don't exist, it's still difficult to assess whether Dillard's assets (or those of any other retailer) could be actually monetized for a profit. When the weakness in retail is so widespread, especially among similar companies in the department stores business, it makes sense to understand how a company's assets would be valued by a potential acquirer. After all, if every department store operator is showing similar problems, who would buy those assets to generate a profit for Dillard's shareholders? Dillard's assets were created to run a department stores business and the costs to adapt Dillard's assets for other uses are difficult to estimate for an outsider. How much money would you need to turn a Dillard's store into a cinema, a restaurant, or a gym? It's difficult to say.

The belief that real estate on the balance sheet, which is reported at cost, is currently worth more than the value reported on the balance sheet assumes that the problems affecting the overall department stores business are not strong enough to determine a significant decrease in the value of such assets, which might or might not be true. In the end, the successful monetization of such assets still depends on the value that a similar company can unlock using those assets more profitably than the analyzed company.

In addition to those problems, I doubt any retailer would buy out a retailer like DDS or similar peers, considering the general overcapacity in North American retail space and the recent tendency to reduce the number or size of physical stores, rather than expand them. A slow monetization of part of the store fleet, such as the one Macy's is implementing, has only the effect of growing on-time gains, which seem to be largely ignored by the vast majority of market participants who care more about adjusted numbers. Based on these premises, I think the only analysis that makes sense is the one that sees Dillard's (and its peers) as going concerns, rather than sums of assets that are worth more dead than alive. For this purpose, I think there is something interesting we should take into account when we assess the attractiveness of Dillard's stock.

Operating performance shows a below-average business

A comparison with three of its closest peers clearly shows that DDS doesn't trade below its peers. As I am writing this, the stock is actually trading at 14x NTM EPS, which is the highest multiple in the peers' group, even slightly above JWN's 13.5 NTM EPS multiple.

Source: Sentieo.com

DDS is not trading at a premium over peers only in terms of price/earnings, EV/EBITDA shows the same results:

Source: Sentieo.com

One of the most interesting things is that DDS' currently trades at the highest EV/EBITDA multiple in the peers' group, even though it's currently growing at below average rates. The chart below clearly shows that DDS has underperformed both Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in terms of revenue growth in the past two years:

Source: Sentieo.com

But we know that revenue growth doesn't necessarily translate into bottom-line growth, and a superior margin expansion may lead to an outperformance in terms EPS growth even if revenue continues to lag. That doesn't seem to be the case of DDS, since Dillard's EBIT margin has actually contracted much more sharply than peers for a while and remains well below the average level:

Source: Sentieo.com

This downtrend has resulted in a below-average efficiency, and Dillard's remains the least attractive business in the terms of ROIC in the peers' group. In order to calculate ROIC for retail businesses such as Dillard's, Macy's and the others, it's necessary to adjust invested capital for operating leases, which means adding the present value of such leases to financial debt and shareholders' equity. In my calculations, I used the interest payment on financial debt (interest payments/financial debt) as the discount rate for operating leases. Then I calculated Adj. NOPAT and the relative ROIC. This is the result:

Source: Author's calculations

DDS has the lowest ROIC in the peers' group, which raises further doubts on how the market is pricing these companies. Not only does Dillard's report lower growth rates and more negative margin trends, but it is also less efficient in terms of ROIC. I have also calculated the WACC for each of these companies, using the Capital Asset Pricing Model to determine the cost of equity. In the CAPM, I used the long-term return of the S&P500 as the Rm and the 10-year treasury bond yield of 2.8% as the risk-free rate. This is WACC based on my calculations:

Source: Author's calculations

Then I compared ROIC with WACC and this is the result:

Source: Author's calculations

Dillard's is by far the least efficient company in the group and the one with the highest WACC due to the low reliance on debt and leases. The low ROIC compared to the WACC shows the company is still destroying value with the current levels of profitability.

Conclusion

In the end, the low leverage might be the only reason to justify a premium over its peers, although I doubt it would be enough to offset the lower growth, the lower profitability and the lower efficiency. I am not against an investment in DDS per se, but I fail to see how this stock may be more attractive than any of its peers mentioned in this article. The stock could surely perform well in the long term, especially if the consumer spending environment in North America continued to improve along the lines of what happened in the recent past, but I can't justify a long when there are much better picks out there.

