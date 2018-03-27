The Main Reason Why I Like Dropbox

I will continue to keep a finger on the pulse of this new tech stock and report back to the Seeking Alpha audience with additional findings.

I project that the company could generate enough earnings to justify today's share price at a P/E multiple of about 28x to 29x by 2020.

Dropbox (DBX) has gone public, and the stock seems to be off to the races already. The cloud-based productivity company has yet to produce a GAAP op profit over its 11 years of existence, but still I see one main compelling reason for betting on this name.

Credit: Cloud Pro

It's all about recurring, predictable revenues

The chart below illustrates what I am referring to. Each colored band represents the subscription sales generated by new paying users captured each quarter, starting in 2013 through the end of 2017. Notice the smooth, consistent rate of growth of the company's revenues over the past five years.

Dropbox's revenue growth comes primarily in two different forms:

Extra spending by each existing paying subscriber (in the graph below, this piece is represented by the widening of each colored band over time).

Additional paying subscribers added to the user base each quarter (in the graph below, this is illustrated by a new band added each quarter and stacked over the existing bands from previous periods).

Source: company's S-1 filing

Regarding the first bullet point above, SEC filings have disclosed that "the monthly subscription amount generated by (existing paying members added to the user base since early 2015) doubled in less than three years after signup." This is at least a 25% annual, "organic" growth rate that I find very encouraging and that will likely continue to be supported by upsell efforts and potential price hikes.

Better yet, the growth trend seems to be improving. The company has suggested that, as a result of "innovative and optimized go-to-market strategy," it was able to double the average monthly subscription amount generated from new users in 2017 (using January 2015 as the base) in as little as 10 months compared to about 22 months in 2016 and 26 months in 2015. See graph below for a visual representation.

Source: Company's S-1 filing

Regarding the second bullet, I believe Dropbox's free service offering to individual users (and even the inexpensive $12.50/month entry level business package) will continue to serve as an effective top-of-the-funnel tool to support new signups. The company already has captured half a billion registered users to date, a 67% increase from early 2014 levels (about 14% annualized). Yet, only about 2% of those users (11 million) are paying customers, which I believe represents a significant, "in-house" revenue growth opportunity.

In my opinion, the combination of robust "organic" (i.e. more subscription revenues generated per existing user) and "inorganic" (i.e. additional paying subscribers added to the user base) growth will produce a very compelling solid top-line increase in the foreseeable future that will likely be "sticky" due to the nature of the recurring revenue model. Even though Dropbox has been unable to turn a profit in over a decade, scale should allow it to do so rather quickly. By 2020, I estimate that the company will generate enough earnings to justify today's $29.70 share price at a P/E multiple of about 28x to 29x (non-GAAP basis that excludes share-based compensation) coupled with what I expect will be a very robust, high double-digit bottom-line growth rate by then.

Source: DM Martins Research

Last few words

Dropbox is still a very young public company, and much more could be said about owning its shares. Although I make a bullish case above, I recognize that the risks associated with this stock are not immaterial. On the business side, Dropbox could face fierce competition not only from direct peers like Box (BOX), but also from the mega tech players like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL). On the stock side, valuations are still rich today in anticipation for a promising future. Should Dropbox fail to deliver on the expectations, the optimism priced into the shares could very well fizzle out.

Yet, my first impression on DBX is largely favorable. I will continue to keep a finger on the pulse of this new tech stock and report back to the Seeking Alpha audience with additional findings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.