Blue Apron's Market Woes And Potential Buyout Price

A Blue Apron acquisition can be a potential win for Costco, if they can get it at the right price.

Blue Apron (APRN) is a failing company largely due to the stunning incompetence of its management and slightly askew brand market fit. However, Blue Apron has a recognizable brand and sophisticated distribution facilities. In this article, we will discuss some of the short falls of Blue Apron and what we think the realignment of the market should look like and why, if purchased at the right price, they could make an excellent addition to the Costco (COST) family.

The Woes of Blue Apron

With giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) all offering meal kits consumers can prepare at home, the future of Blue Apron's meal prep kit delivery service seems uncertain. The company's stock has fallen dramatically since it's IPO in June of last year when the stock traded for $10. As of this writing, the stock trades for less than $2. Today Blue Apron's market capitalization is $375 million. At its peak evaluation the company was worth as much as $2 billion. At its current burn rate, it has roughly one year of operations left before inevitable capital raise or bankruptcy.

(Blue Apron meal kit with fresh produce and pre-portioned ingredients in bags. Source: Blue Apron)

The Blue Apron business model works like this: Customers can subscribe to receive one box per week for a group of 2 or 4 people with enough ingredients for 3 unique recipes. All ingredients are sent in a large chilled box in pre-portioned bags and detailed instructions, a.k.a. recipes, are included for how to assemble the different recipes. Benefits derived from this service focus on convenience allowing customers to save time and money by avoiding a trip to the grocery store and not wasting ingredients, all while eating a high quality home cooked meal. The company has many happy and satisfied customers, but there are also many inherent weaknesses with the company's business model. Here are just some of them:

First, customers do not have to commit to a lengthy subscription. They may cancel anytime. As a result, the company never makes up for the cost of acquiring a new customer if the customer quits the subscription too early. In addition, customers who try the service and like the recipes may simply copy the recipes. They can shop for the ingredients and recreate the same meals.

Secondly, let's talk about the food. Many picky eaters find the Blue Apron recipes exotic and as a result quit the service almost immediately. And while vegetarian options are available, vegan options are still not offered. And as far as portion sizes go, just how are they selected? A 200 pound man may require a different portion size than a 140 pound woman or a 60 pound child. This can be a frustrating aspect of the service to many customers who try the service and quit it as a result of feeling calorie restricted.

Thirdly, it turns out that Blue Apron's meal prep may not be as convenient as one might imagine. By many accounts, it takes a long time (90 minutes according to some) to produce a meal for two and the amount of dirty dishes produced is staggering. As a result, many quit the service. Of course, there are many happy clients who enjoy the process of cooking.

Finally, the price. Blue Apron meals cost $10 per person per meal. At $10 per meal, it is prohibitively expensive for less affluent consumers.

The Wrong Market

Most of Blue Apron's customers are 25-34 year old urbanites seeking interesting experiences. As a result, Blue Apron is more an entertaining experience than a reliable supplier of meals. We think this is a considerable mistake. If people view your service as an entertainment or a novel experience they may use it once or twice and then tell all of their friends at their latest party how they cooked the latest couscous with duck fat. However, this also makes Blue Apron a service that is very easy for people to quit. After all, they did not get it for the convenience, the price savings, or out of a necessity to eat. They got it because it was an interesting experience and now that experience is over.

Instead, from day one, Blue Apron should have positioned itself as an indispensable partner in the fulfillment of a person's basic need, eating. By concentrating their efforts on becoming the sole provider of the groceries required for dinners for a family Blue Apron could have deeply ingrained themselves into the family's routine thus making themselves a necessity, not just a fun optional experience.

The ideal Blue Apron service would allow a person to choose the number of family members that they are cooking for, approximate caloric requirements of each family member, and a monthly budget. Then the Blue Apron software would suggest a set of recipes that would accommodate all of those goals and send the family a box with enough ingredients for 5 - 7 complete meals, depending on customer preference, once a week. The reason why you want to make sure that customers sign up for at least 5 meals per week is to ingrain your service into their weekly routine.

The recipes must be easier to prepare. Boxes should be shipped with partially prepped items to simplify preparation, save customers' time, and reduce packaging costs. Recipes should be designed to be batch cooked where for instance, things like side dishes, could be cooked in a large batch in the beginning of the week and reused throughout the week.

By adjusting to this target market Blue Apron would shift from a premium-ish product designed to delight and entertain their customers to a delightful and entertaining product that is designed to feed an entire family for the week on a given budget.

(Source: Costco)

The Costco Fit

Now let's look at a typical Costco customer. While it's common to think of a typical Costco customer as someone who is looking for the lowest price on bulk items, this is far from the case. Costco provides and Costco customers seek out, above all else, value. Remember the old saying, cost is what you pay and value is what you get. Costco customers want to get a high quality product at a reasonable price. Not necessarily the cheapest product or the trendiest ones.

By realigning the Blue Apron brand with the market described in the section above, there could be an excellent customer match for the existing Costco customer.

Costco's company stock has performed well even as Amazon and others threaten to change the landscape of the grocery business and Costco's technological efforts are seemingly minimal. The company's stock is currently trading for approximately $184 with a market capitalization of $81 billion. But Costco needs to keep innovating and seeking new avenues for providing value to their members. Providing a meal kit that can be ingrained in families' lifestyle could allow them to add further lock-in for their membership service. And, at the same time delight their customers with a new product offering.

Costco can drive down component costs for the food items. The meal kits could be bought in any of the Costco warehouses or distributed through a grocery pick-up service. Consequently, Costco can synergistically offer delivery of other Costco items with the meal kits thus entering in competition with Amazon while offering their customers a high quality product.

To acquaint customers with Blue Apron's meals Costco would simply do what they do best! Set up a demo and give out free samples. Interested customers would be able to pick up a box in store, or have it delivered to their home. This would capture customers who may have never heard of the service or who don't live in an area where home delivery is possible or convenient. This, at the same time, would significantly drive down customer acquisition costs for Blue Apron.

The Acquisition Price

So now that we've discussed how Costco would benefit from adding their own meal kit prep service and how a slightly shifted Blue Apron target market could fit perfectly with Costco customers, we now have to decide how much should Costco pay for Blue Apron. This is a difficult question to answer. Blue Apron does have $228 million in quickly dwindling cash, $289 million worth of warehouses, equipment and technology, and roughly $294 million in debt. This gives them a total shareholder value of approximately $224 million.

At $224 million we believe Blue Apron would be a good purchase. However, that would mean roughly $1.75 per share purchase price, a deal that is unlikely to be struck with shareholders at this point. However, in a few months that could look like a pretty good deal indeed as the stock continues to plummet. Rather than a dollar for a dollar purchase and all share purchase might be a better alternative. Costco can exchange their stock for current Blue Apron stock at an equivalent exchange rate which might be a good deal for many Blue Apron shareholders. Rather than owning shares in a company that is continuing to plummet they would own shares in a solid company with good earnings that still has the Blue Apron brand as one of its constituent parts.

Of course, if Costco can't make the deal in the $224 - $250 million range they can always pick up what is left of Blue Apron at the eventual bankruptcy sale. The only threat there is that somebody might beat them to the punch.

Investor Takeaway

The future of Blue Apron looks uncertain. Their inability to acquire customers in a cost effective way and retain those customers is a huge problem. A problem that needs a solution, fast. The company has $228 million in cash which will allow them to carry out operations for just over a year at a burn rate of $210 million per year. In hopes to turn the company around, late in November of 2017 they got a new CEO, Brad Dickerson, who had been serving as chief financial officer. It remains to be seen whether Mr. Dickerson will focus on squeezing out every penny out of their existing customer base or make some other unexpected move.

Costco, on the other hand, with a forward earnings value at 27 is historically valued very high. They are not a tech company that's poised for incredible growth. However, just because they've performed well over the recent past it does not mean they should become complacent. They need to think about the future. With their customer-centric culture, Blue Apron would be a value proposition for their existing customer base and a way to bring a bit of the future to their customers. Of course, historically Costco executives are tough, no-nonsense negotiators so this deal would all depend on whether Blue Apron shareholders want to make a deal.

We believe, currently, Blue Apron does not present a favorable investment proposition. Similarly, Costco's P/E is quite stretched at the moment removing the possibility of significant future upside. However, the two companies working together could offer a significant synergistic opportunity and could bolster the technological prowess of Costco.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.