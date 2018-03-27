Value Funds/ETFs Have Disappointed: Hold Or Fold?

One way to understand the performance of a given fund is to examine which of the 11 stock sectors it typically invests and in what proportions.

Value funds, that is, funds that focus on stocks that are thought to be undervalued, have been the worst performing major fund category over recent years. On the other hand, Growth funds, funds that are expected to show a high degree of capital appreciation, have been the best performing category.

Digging deeper, we see that Large Cap (LC) Growth funds have outperformed Large Cap Value funds over the last 10 years with the gap particularly stark over the last 5 years. Thus, according to Morningstar.com, the difference between the average annualized return for the two fund categories has been about 2.5% per year over 10 years and close to 4% over 5 years (data as of 3-23). To further rub salt in the eyes of LC Value investors, the difference has soared to over 12.5% over the last 12 months.

So what is behind this continuing underperformance of LC Value funds and does this mean if you own one of more of them, you should reconsider their place in your portfolio?

One way to understand the performance of a given fund is to examine in which of the 11 stock sectors it typically invests and in what proportions. Often, LC Value funds tend to have their largest holdings in financial, healthcare, and technology shares in that order. LC Growth funds also hold technology shares but almost always as their largest holding, in far greater proportion than any other sector and most LC Value funds. Their second largest holding is usually in consumer discretionary shares. They tend to have about the same proportion of healthcare shares as Value funds, but much less in financial stocks. Another relatively big difference is that LC Value funds tend to hold some energy stocks while LC Growth funds hardly do.

When we look at which sectors have done best over the last 10 years, we see that technology and consumer discretionary stocks do indeed top the charts, helping to explain the LC Growth outperformance. Energy shares have by far the worst, even negative, performance. We see similar results over the last 5 years, with the outperformance by technology stocks particularly large. On the other hand, financial stocks, relatively subpar performers over 10 years, have done quite well over the last 5 years. And finally, one year performances have also featured similar results with even greater technology outperformance, while funds with allocations to energy shares have paid a performance price.

All told then, the composition of LC Growth funds has favored them over LC Value funds, with the exception that financial stocks have comparatively given more of a boost to Value funds than Growth funds, but not nearly enough to counteract the above sector composition advantages manifested by Growth funds.

Funds with biggest allocations to technology stocks have therefore left most funds with smaller allocations to such stocks in the dust. Given the extremely long economic expansion we've been in, it's not surprising that consumers and corporations have had the wherewithal to spend on technology and also on products and services that, while not essential, add to the feeling of well-being of purchasers, that is, consumer discretionary stocks. Such are quite different than products that are considered necessities or staples for everyone, such as food and soap.

It is interesting to note that some LC Value funds have been able to capitalize on owning the best performing sectors to a larger extent than most Value competitors. For example, the Dodge and Cox Stock Fund (MUTF:DODGX), currently owns approaching double the proportion of technology shares as the average Value fund. It also has an outsized representation in healthcare and financials. This is why Morningstar.com shows both the investment category and the "investment style" for stock funds, the latter which represents how the fund is actually positioned currently vs. its long-standing category orientation; when the two differ, this is sometimes referred to as "style drift." Thus, in the case of DODGX, the fund may actually be closer right now and several years back to a Large Blend fund than a Large Value fund according to Morningstar analysis.

Looking forward, it would appear that if LC Growth funds are to continue to be the place to be rather than LC Value, the economic expansion will likely have to continue further and technology shares will need to continue to excel. But the current expansion is already one of the longest on record. And technology shares, already overvalued, will need to defy those extreme valuations, helping to keep Growth funds aloft. But historical data shows that if we are in the late stages of this extremely long expansion, both technology and consumer technology shares may finally start to fall off their perch.

Readers may find it helpful to examine the chart here which shows graphically which sectors have performed the best in the past and which the worst depending on where in the expansion-contraction cycle we now find ourselves. Most economists might agree that we are in the late stages of the cycle where interest rates and inflation are starting to pick up.

For Value funds to gain a comparative advantage, it would seem that financial stocks would need to be more of the place to be than technology shares. However, financial stocks aren't consistently at their strongest in the late stages of an expansion, historically speaking. On the other hand, energy shares could start to turn around, given historical patterns, and because they are the most undervalued of all the stock sectors suggesting a turnaround may happen sooner rather than later.

From an historical perspective, then, it would appear the typical LC Value fund, composed as described above, has a good chance of having the mix of stock sectors that can outperform the typical LC Growth fund. Of course, no one can guarantee that will happen. In fact, Value funds have seemed ripe to outperform for several years now without that happening. But, in my opinion, as soon as the mass of stock investors start to become disenchanted with technology and consumer discretionary stocks, and if and when the next, as of now, unexpected recession hits, Value stocks should again start to enhance your portfolio rather than detract from it. Since no one can predict exactly if and when that will happen, and since stock prices often move in anticipation of actual events, investors may want to still maintain a healthy allocation to these current severe underperformers.

