Eldorado Gold: The Capital Shortfall

Before reading this piece, please visit the Eldorado Gold (EGO) website to acquaint yourself with the company.

Eldorado Gold's price to book is presently 19.4%. There are very few shares in any market that stand at this level of discount to asset value. The share price, however, has been falling for 18 months and fell over 10% on the latest news. The question is, therefore - do they offer compelling value or not? I think that they do with 3 caveats.

I have read several articles (example) stating that the latest share price fall is due to the company missing analysts' estimates of earnings and reducing reserves. This may be part of the reason but is not the main cause. I think that the share price is presently so distressed that the only metric that is of value is the future production figures and the capital that is required to get to those levels of production. It is the company's total lack of guidance on this point that is holding back the shares (along with the delays at the Skouries project in Greece). In the conference call, Mr. Burns, the CEO, was asked several times how the company would raise the capital needed to develop over the next 3 years. His only response was that the company would be able to finance all of the capital needs without stressing the balance sheet or diluting shareholders. This article tries to shed some light on the capital shortfall and the accuracy of Mr. Burns' claim. Below is my estimate of the cash position (that is available for capital projects) of the company from now to the end of 2020.

Start of year CapEx Cash flow from operations End of year 2018 535,000,000(*1) (275,000,000) 62,180,860 322,180,860 2019 322,180,860 (310,000,000) 71,424,860 83,605,720 2020 83,605,720 (450,000,000) 75,003,360 (291,390,920)



*1 This includes the $250m revolving credit facility.

Please see the footnotes below on how I compiled these estimates.

In 2020, the company will need to raise approximately $300m to complete the development of Kisladag and Lamaque and cover the capital requirements of Skouries until the end of 2020. The company's retail bond of $600m also becomes due on the 15/12/20. Eldorado will also have to refinance this bond. The total debt level at the end of 2020 will, therefore, be $1,150m ($600m refinanced bond, $250m revolving finance, and $300m raised in 2020). With total assets of $5bln, the debt ratio would be around 23%, which is not at all burdensome. It would appear that Mr. Burns' claim that finance would be available without diluting shareholders or stressing the balance sheet is a perfectly reasonable claim.

Conclusion

The arbitration process outcome for the Skouries project is due by the 6th April and this is very important for the company. A positive judgement along with the grant of permits for Skouries may well prove a catalyst for higher share prices. So what about my 3 caveats to a higher share price. Here they are:

1. A positive outcome to the Skouries arbitration process due in the next two weeks.

2. All of the projections that I have made are based on the midpoints of the company's guidance for the next 3 years. The company has had a poor record of hitting its guidance over the last 18 months. The management needs to start hitting their guidance.

3. It is my opinion that the management is doing a poor job of conveying the capital requirements of the company and how they will be fulfilled. The market presently believes that the company is going to be very short of capital in the future. The results of the cash flow for the next 3 years (above) show that this is not true. I think it would be very good for the share price if Eldorado were to release a detailed cash flow and capital requirements projection for the next 3 years. It would also show (if my figures are anywhere near correct) that the company will not have to sell assets in a fire sale to raise cash to fund its development.

Gold production for 2018, 2019, and 2020 is almost flat and that is a negative. Shareholders will need to wait 3 years until gold production ramps up appreciably. In the meantime, cash flow from operations is positive and contributing to the development costs at Kisladag and Lamaque. The company's projections (above table) show that gold production almost doubles in 2021 and this is without any contribution from Skouries, which should be its best project. It also appears that the company will be able to finance all of its present projects without shareholder dilution and with a reasonably healthy balance sheet. Valuation of the company on an earnings basis for 2018-2020 is not encouraging. However, the development potential is huge. At a discount to assets of over 80%, the shares look cheap. If the company can perform in line with its estimates, they should be headed much higher. Technically, the shares need to break their downtrend line (presently at $1.04) and the Skouries arbitration ruling could provide the catalyst. Risk adverse investors should await the ruling and the break of the downtrend before considering purchases.

Footnotes

All figures in the following analysis are based on the midpoint of the forward guidance produced in the company's latest release, the technical studies, and the latest financial results. I have estimated average gold prices as follows to compile the cash flow.

2018 - $1,325

2019 - $1,350

2020 - $1,375

To find the cash position of the company going forward and therefore, the amount of capital that the company needs to raise, we need to take several steps.

1. At 2017 year end, the company had $485m of cash equivalents and an undrawn line of credit of $250m. A company of this size will need to keep some cash for day to day activities so cannot use all of this cash. Let us estimate that the company needs to keep $200m in cash at all times to be able to operate. This means that the company has 485+250-200=$535m available to develop its projects.

In the conference call, the management made the following estimates of capital expenditure:

2018 - $275m

2019 - $310m

2020 - $450m

This capital is needed to fully develop 2 projects, Lamaque and the Kisladag extension and to partially develop Skouries.

2. The next step is to estimate cash flow from operations for the years 2018-2020 to get the capital shortfall in the years 2018-2020. To avoid considerable financial analysis, I am going to take some shortcuts, so that I can get a ballpark figure of capital requirements. In 2017, the company accounts show that the company produced cash flow from operations of $66,621,000 on gold ounces produced of 292,971 at a realized gold price of $1,262 and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $922.

So gross profit was:

292,971 x (1262-922)=99,621,140.

This resulted in cash flow from operations of $66,621,000 (please note I have excluded currency effects to get to this figure). If we assume that all costs other than AISC remain constant, we can estimate the cash flow from operations for 2018-2020 using the above relationship. Cash flow from operations in the years following 2017 will be the 2017 cash flow figure plus or minus the difference in gold production revenue minus AISC. This requires an estimate of production (3 below) and AISC (4 below) for the years 2018-2020.

3. The company has produced estimates of production for their mines for the period. These estimates show that all mines other than Kisladag and Lamaque will produce reasonably constant levels over the period. The company's estimate (midpoint) for 2018 is 310,000 ounces. Using the projections in the technical studies and the conference call, the following picture emerges for Kisladag and Lamaque and leads to the total gold production in the table below.

Kisladag Production Lamaque Production calculation '000 ounces total 2018 127,500 30,000 310,000 2019 45,000 117,000 310-82.5+87(*1) 314,500 2020 30,000 (*2) 120,000 314.5-15+3 302,500 2021 270,000 135,000 302.5+240+15 557,500



*1 - Take the company's estimate for 2018 and add/subtract the differences of Lamaque and Kisladag to get the total (as all other mine production is reasonably constant).

*2 - In the conference call, Mr. Burns said that production is at present estimated at zero for 2020 but that they would be looking at ways of getting some production for the year. I have assumed that they find a way of producing 30,000 ounces.

4. Now to calculate AISC for 2018-2020. AISC for 2017 was $922. The company has only given guidance for cash costs for 2018 at $580-630 (midpoint of 605). As cash costs in 2017 of $509 led to AISC of $922, we can assume that AISC for 2018 will be 922+605-509=1018. I will use this figure for 2018-2020, assuming that it remains constant throughout the period. This is a broad assumption, but we are after ballpark figures of the capital shortfall, not exact estimates.

5. The cash flow from operations for 2018-2020 is, therefore:

Production ounces profit/ounce gold price est.-AISC gross profit Cash Flow cash flow for 2017 of 66,621,000 +/- the difference in gross profit 2017 293,000 1262-922=340 99,610,140 66,621,000 2018 310,000 1325-1018=307 95,170,000 62,180.860 2019 314,500 1350-1018=332 104,414,000 71,424,860 2020 302,500 1375-1018=357 107,992,500 75,003,360



6. We can now estimate the cash position for the company for the years 2018-2020 which is shown above.

Start of year CapEx Cash flow from operations End of year 2018 535,000,000 (275,000,000) 62,180,860 322,180,860 2019 322,180,860 (310,000,000) 71,424,860 83,605,720 2020 83,605,720 (450,000,000) 75,003,360 (291,390,920)



Disclaimer - This article is not intended as investment advice. Before taking any action, please do your own research. Do not rely on any opinions or facts included in this article for decision making.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.