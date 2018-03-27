Can Alberta's Shift From Coal To Gas Save Peyto?

But only if the increased demand is successful in raising the price of the local natural gas benchmark: AECO.

This will likely be a welcome relief to the low-cost natural gas producer in the WCSB: Peyto Exploration.

The transition by these two companies will result in an estimated increase in local natural gas demand of 15%-plus.

The stock of Canadian natural gas producer Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF) has had a terrible four-year run, dropping from a high of more than $38 to the recent $8.19 - a stunning drop of more than 75%. The root cause of the collapse was an oversupplied gas market in Western Canada due to a lack of local demand and the inability to get locally produced gas to market. Similar to the collapse of the Western Canadian Select ("WCS") crude benchmark due to exit capacity constraints, the bottom fell also fell out of the Canadian AECO natural gas benchmark - dropping from C$8/GJ to $2/GJ (75%) over the past four years:

As shown in the graphic above, the Alberta Energy Regulator suggests the potential for stronger prices going forward. However, I wouldn't bet on it. But there's a ray of light breaking through the dark clouds: Two major coal plant operators (ATCO and TransAlta) have announced plans to shut down their coal plants in Alberta by 2020 - 10 years ahead of the official Alberta government plan to phase out all pollution from coal plants by 2030.

ATCO operates two coal-fired plants in the province with an aggregate 1,469 MW of electricity. ATCO's chief strategy officer Siegfried Kiefer said the company’s conversion plans are motivated by the expiry of power-purchase contracts in 2020, not carbon taxes:

At today’s gas prices, it’s very competitive with coal and much lower emitting and we see it as a really neat way to transition off coal and still keep the reliability and flexibility that comes with big generating units to back up wind and solar as they come on and off the system.

TransAlta says it would save $1.5 billion by converting its wholly owned coal-fired generating stations to natural gas by 2022. TransAlta’s transition alone would result in a 10% increase in natural gas use in Alberta.

TransAlta has the following coal plants operating in Alberta:

As can be seen on the graphic above, TransAlta has two wholly owned plants - both fairly old - that combined account for 2,651 MW of capacity. If closing these two plants would result in a 10% increase in natural gas consumption in Alberta, that means switching ATCO's 1,469 MW of coal capacity in Alberta would mean another 5-6% increase in local natural gas demand, for a total increase in natural gas demand of 15%-plus.

This couldn't have come at a better time for long suffering Peyto shareholders:

In addition to the massive share price decline, the company's long-prized monthly dividend was slashed by a whopping 45.5% earlier this year to C$0.06/share (from C$0.11/share previously). While annual 2017 earnings of $177 million were up 55% per share compared to 2016, dividend payments of $1.32/share were $0.25/share higher than EPS of $1.07/share:

Source: Q4 EPS Report

Things would have been even worse had it not been for a 25% yoy increase in liquids production and a similar increase in liquids pricing. However, for the year natural gas sold for $2.89/mcf, the same as in 2016. And note that - despite the nice gain in liquids production last year, liquids only contribute about for ~9% of total production. Point being, Peyto is predominately a dry-gas producer and is levered (up or down ...) to the price of AECO.

Looking back at the AER graphic for expected AECO prices going forward, note the base case estimated AECO will reach $4/mcf by 2020, no doubt influenced by the extra demand from the coal plant closures discussed in this article. Assuming Peyto holds production flat through 2020, an extra $1/mcf on its gas production would boost revenue by an estimated $200 million and EPS by an estimated $1.10/share, or over $2/share annually. If that were all to come to fruition, Peyto shares could double. That said, shareholders are likely to say "I'll believe it when I see it." Very similar to the WCS thesis, one of two things needs to happen: Production needs to go down, or pipeline exit capacity needs to increase. Since there are no new large capacity natural gas pipelines scheduled to come online anytime soon in Western Canada, Peyto needs some help: Other producers need to cut way back on production, and the coal plants discussed in this article need to come online and help reduce the glut of gas in the region. Until then, Peyto will likely remain the low-cost producer in the region, but be dependent on other key factors for its success going forward.

