ETF Month #7: An Ultra Low-Cost Healthcare ETF

What are the advantages and disadvantages of ETFs (exchange traded funds) versus CEFs (closed end funds)?

Most ETFs are passively managed. The advantage of this is lower fees compared to CEFs, which are actively managed. The disadvantage is that a passive fund will simply buy everything in the index, indiscriminately.

ETFs with nearly always trade close to their net asset value (NAV). The advantage of this is that one does not have to worry about premiums or discounts. The disadvantage is that one does not have the opportunity to buy funds at a discount, nor to exploit the concept of premium/discount mean reversion.

ETFs usually do not employ a managed distribution policy, in other words, they pay out as dividends what they receive as income from their underlying investments. The advantage is that one doesn't have to worry about an ETF overpaying from its earnings, leading to destructive ROC. The disadvantage is that ETFs are generally lower yielding than CEFs.

ETF Month #7: Vanguard Health Care ETF

Conventional wisdom is that healthcare stocks should benefit from both socioeconomic and demographic trends in America. Ten thousand baby boomer retire every day, and the proportion of over-65's is expected to reach 20% of the population by 2030, which should lead to increased demand for care and medical services. Meanwhile, the younger generation is driving strong interest in nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

One way to play the healthcare trend, without requiring knowledge of individual healthcare stocks, is through broad healthcare ETFs such as Vanguard Health care ETF (VHT). Basic details on VHT, as well as the largest healthcare ETF on the market, Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV), is shown in the table below.

Fund VHT XLV Yield [ttm] 1.41% 1.45% Expense ratio 0.10% 0.13% Inception Jan. 2004 Dec. 1998 AUM $7.38b $16.33b Avg. Volume 194k 7.5m Morningstar rating **** *** No. holdings 362 61 Annual turnover 4% 4% Investment mandate Seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index. XLV seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to performance of the Health Care Select Sector Index. SA followers 12,279 21,476

(Source: Morningstar)

We can see from the data above that VHT is a fairly large ETF, with $7.38 billion in assets. In fact it is the second-largest broad healthcare ETF out there, trailing only XLV at $16.33 billion in AUM. However, volume-wise VHT is about 40 times less active than XLV, with 194k shares changing hands daily vs. 7.5 million for XLV. Again, that's probably "first-mover" advantage for XLV being the healthcare ETF incepted out there, and as such it is XLV, rather than VHT, that is being used in most sector rotation strategies, or as a hedge, etc.

VHT charges a ultra-low expense of 0.10%, making it 3 bps cheaper than XLV which charges 0.13%.

VHT tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index while XLV tracks the Health Care Select Sector Index.

Portfolio

Top holdings

According to Vanguard's VHT website, the healthcare stocks included in the ETF's portfolio include:

Stocks of companies involved in providing medical or health care products, services, technology, or equipment.

The top 10 holdings of VHT make up 45.0% of the fund, led by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Medtronic (MDT), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

(Source: Vanguard)

As the table below shows, the top 3 sub-sectors in VHT are pharmaceuticals (28.90%), biotechnology (23.80%) and health care equipment (18.90%).

(Source: Vanguard)

VHT vs. XLV

Let's now take a look take at holdings of VHT versus XLV. As the data below shows, the two funds have 61 overlapping constituents. 17% of VHT's 359 holdings are in XLV, while 100% of XLV's 61 holdings are in VHT. The shared weight is 86%. The two ETFs also have the same top 10 holdings, and in the same order, but there is greater weighting allocated to those holdings in XLV compared to VHT.

(Source: ETF Research Center)

These differences can be easily explained by the nature of the indices tracked by each ETF. VHT tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, which aims to cover 99% of the market capitalization of the market of the U.S. health care sector. In contrast, XLV tracks the Health Care Select Sector Index, which draws exclusively from the S&P 500. This means that XLV will both have fewer holdings than VHT, also be geared more towards large-cap stocks compared to VHT.

The size distribution data below shows this clearly, with VHT having more weight in medium and small-cap stocks compared to XLV, but less weight in giant and large-cap stocks.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

In terms of value metrics, the two healthcare ETFs are cheaper than the broader S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) on the basis of P/E and P/S, but more expensive by P/B and P/CF. VHT and XLV have very similar valuation metrics.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar. Data are forward looking.)

Performance

Let's take a look now at the performance of VHT and XLV. Since January 2004 (inception of VHT), VHT has had the best total return performance of +288.1%. Both VHT and XLV (+246.5%) has beat SPY (+215.0%) over the same time frame.

VHT Total Return Price data by YCharts

The 1, 3, 5 and 10-year returns of VHT, XLV and SPY are shown in the chart below. VHT and XLV have lagged SPY over the more recent 1 and 3-year time periods, but outperform over 5 and 10-year periods. Interestingly, VHT has outperformed XLV over every single time period, suggesting that a strategy that focuses on all healthcare stocks has been superior than one focusing on only the large-caps. Why might this be? It could be that the smaller-cap segment of the healthcare sector contains the more innovative biotech and disruptive companies that have delivered strong returns over recent history.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

When we surveyed consumer staples ETFs in "ETF Month #5: Getting Defensive With Consumer Staples ETFs" we made the point that consumer staples stocks tended to be more defensive than the broader market, and outperformed during down markets. Is the same true for healthcare?

The answer is yes! Both VHT and XLV have lower annualized volatility, beta, daily variation and maximum drawdown compared to SPY. Specifically, VHT and XLV have betas of 0.75 and 0.70 respectively, compared to 1.00 for SPY. Also, VHT and XLV have maximum drawdowns of -39.1% and -39.2% respectively compared to -55.2% for SPY. (However, for those interested VHT and XLV are less defensive than the consumer staples ETFs we looked at previously).

Ticker Annualized Volatility Beta Daily VaR (99%) Max Drawdown Total Return VHT 16.3% 0.75 2.4% -39.1% 290.1% XLV 16.0% 0.70 2.3% -39.2% 248.7% SPY 18.4% 1.00 2.7% -55.2% 221.7%

(Source: InvestSpy. Data from January 30, 2004 to March 16, 2018.)

If we only consider XLV and SPY we can extend the chart back to December 1998. Here we see that XLV (+365.2%) has greatly outperformed SPY (+235.7%).

XLV Total Return Price data by YCharts

Distribution

Although healthcare stocks showed defensive behavior compared to the broader market, the healthcare ETFs, VHT and XLV, actually yield less than SPY. VHT yields 1.41% on a ttm basis, four bps points less than XLV at 1.45%. In contrast, SPY yields 1.77%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

What VHT lacks in yield it makes up for in dividend growth. VHT has a 1-year dividend growth rate (DGR) of 10.05%, compared to 5.80% for SPY. It has 3, 5 and 10-year DGRs of 9.72%, 8.68% and 7.87% respectively.

VHT pays a quarterly distribution, with ex-dates in March, June, September and December. The distribution amount has been in a steady uptrend since inception. The chart below shows the distribution history of VHT since inception. The most recent payout of $0.330546 is the highest in the life of this ETF.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Vanguard)

Summary

This article looked at two U.S. healthcare ETFs, Vanguard's VHT and SPDR's XLV. We observed that XLV is both the larger and more active ETF, but VHT charges a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.10% (versus 0.13% for XLV). The daily volume of VHT, at 194k shares, should still be adequate for the vast majority of investors, although active traders may still prefer XLV, particularly when trading options.

Both healthcare ETFs protected against drawdowns in bear markets, but also retained much of the upside of the broader markets in bull markets. This allowed the healthcare ETFs to obtain both higher absolute returns than SPY, and to an even greater extent, higher risk-adjusted returns.

Compared to the consumer staples ETFs we profiled previously, the healthcare ETFs showed comparatively less downside protection in broad markets. However, one important advance of healthcare stocks is that they are less "bond-like" than consumer staples stocks, and so VHT and XLV should be less sensitive to rising interest rates.

VHT also showed excellent dividend growth rates, which were superior to SPY for all time periods except 5-year returns, although its starting yield (as well as that of XLV) are lower than for SPY.

Overall, if I had to choose between VHT and XLV, I would have to go with VHT. Not only does VHT offer a slightly lower expense ratio than XLV, but its performance over all time frames has been superior, which could be due to VHT's all-cap focus compared to XLV, which only comprises S&P 500 healthcare stocks.

In a nutshell, VHT could be suitable as a satellite holding for those looking for additional healthcare equities exposure.

Do you own VHT, XLV or any individual healthcare stocks? Share in the comments section below!

