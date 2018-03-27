Aqua America: Buy On The Drop

Aqua America (WTR) is a utility providing water and water treatment. The current price has not dropped quite enough to make it a buy, so patience is in order.

What did I think last time?

Back on January 5th of 2017 I wrote about Aqua America. As its name and ticker implies, it's a utility that offers water instead of power. Based on how it was growing earnings and dividends I calculated a buy price of $31, which since it was trading at around $30, made it a buy.

What new information do we have now?

Since it has been over a year since I last wrote about WTR, my first interest is what happened to the dividend? Based on previous dividend growth I was looking for a 9.5% increase, but the dividend only went up 7%. Before everyone gets all discouraged by this, the last time I got a raise at work that was 7% or higher Y2K was the big concern. For those too young to remember it (okay I am dating myself a lot here), that was the concern that because a lot of computer software used only 2 digits for dates the year turning to 2000 would cause lots of problems. So, while the increase was less than I was looking for, it's still a pretty nice raise.

In the YChart above, I show three plots: revenues, EPS, and dividends. 3 of my 4 keys to identify dividend growth companies are growing revenues, growing earnings, and growing dividends. As can be seen, all 3 have been growing since 2000. The grey shaded areas are when the US experienced recessions, and still all three metrics continued their upward trend.

I do see an issue with TTM earnings in 2014 and 2016, but generally the trend in earnings is upwards. I want to see if these two drops were the result of a bad quarter or a more widespread issue, so I will look at the quarterly numbers rather than just the TTM numbers.

Looking at the YChart above, it can be seen that the quarterly EPS figures are quite volatile. The dip in 2014 seems to be a product of a quarter that produced results above the trend line (so pushing the 2013 figures up) and a quarter where results were below the trend in 2014 (thus pushing the TTM figures down for 2014). The dip in 2016 was caused by a very big drop below the trend line at the start of 2016, which then pushed all of 2016 figures down. This is of some concern because while the payout ratio is usually below 70%, that one quarter saw the payout ratio exceed 100%.

I was right to look into why the EPS figure was so off for the first quarter of 2016. It turns out, based on actual reports and the conference call that EPS that quarter was $0.29, not the $0.16 that appears in the YCharts plot above. Interestingly enough, if you add the last 3 quarters of EPS from the YChart plus the $0.29 reported by WTR, you get the number reported by YChart for the last quarter of 2016. This illustrates an important point. Data sources, even high quality ones like YCharts, do occasionally have bad data, so it pays to check original sources when something seems off.

Looking at the full year 2017 earnings presentation slide show, I want to look at some metrics management as management presented them.

The slide above shows how well the company did in lowering expenses in 2017 versus 2016. On way to grow the profits or cash generation potential of a business is to cut expenses. That can work even when revenues decline and works even better when revenues decline. There is however a limit to how much expenses can be reduced, and for the most part such reductions are not repeatable over long stretches of time. However, I like to see a slide like this, because to me it shows that management realizes that keeping expenses in check is important to growing the company.

I like that the increase in costs from 2016 are more than offset by decreases in the production and employee related costs. I note that the biggest cost reduction, which was for market-based activities, more than offsets the reduction in revenue from that area. So even though WTR did less business in that area, that business generate slightly more profits.

The slide above breaks down the net increase of 3 cents a share in EPS between 2016 and 2017. I like that WTR earned more money while doing less market-based activities. I don't think that utilities do all that well in such business, so if WTR can do less and earn more, all the better. I like that both changes to rates and regulated growth added to earnings. I don't see anything that looks like a red flag.

As the slide above shows, WTR had been able to get increases in rates to help it grow revenue. Already in 2018 it has gotten approval for rate changes that will add $11 million in revenues. Pending cases in VA and NJ could result in $16 million increase if request is granted. Price increases, which is what rate changes are, is one way to grow revenues. And provided that WTR keep expenses in check, the increase in revenues from these price increases goes straight to the bottom line.

The slide above shows the number of new connections added each year by Aqua. The numbers are broken down between new connections to existing systems and new customers acquired with new systems. I like that existing systems are adding new connections at a fairly stable (if slightly increasing) rate. Acquisitions are opportunity based and can be quite lumpy. Just look at 2017, where acquisition growth was quite small due to two acquisitions being delayed into 2018. Reliable dividend increases are much easier to do when there is reliable and predictable growth in customers and the prices they pay. As a utility, Aqua already has predictable prices, so organic growth gives them a predictable increase in revenues and ultimately profits.

The slide above provides management's guidance for 2018. Since EPS was $1.35 in 2017 even if EPS next year comes in at the bottom of this range, that is a 1.5% increase. If management hits the mid-point of guidance, that is a 3.3% increase over 2017. Between the additional revenue from rate cases and the additional customers from acquisitions, I think it should be relatively easy for management to get EPS above the mid-point of this range.

What does Simply Wall St say?

Simply Wall St has very nice plots (with data from S&P Capital IQ) that can be very helpful (to me at least I like pictures and graphs better than tables of numbers) to see how a company is doing. I particularly like the graph above because it lets me see both past and future trends in revenue, earnings and cash flow. What I see is that WTR has had fairly steady if somewhat slow growth in the past that will continue into the future. I think that 5.6% earnings growth backed by 6.5% revenue growth is just what I want in a utility and I will use this to help me calculate out a good price below.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see has increased its dividend each year since 1999. In that period there is the dot com bust and the financial crisis, so I like that WTR was not only able to maintain its dividend but increase it during both of those periods. And in fact WTR has increased its year dividend for some 25 years in a row.

To calculate the price I am willing to pay to get the dividend from WTR, I first start with what my expectations are for the dividend over the next 12 months. So far WTR has paid out 3 dividends at its current rate, with one more such payment before it raises the dividend. Estimating that the raise will be about a penny a quarter (the last 2 yearly increases have been less than that), that will result in a dividend of $0.85 collected over the next 12 months. I originally estimated that the dividend could increase at the rate of 9.5% a year, but given the last increase was only 7%, I will use that figure instead. Using the mid-point of 2018 guidance I calculate that the payout ratio for 2018 will be about 61%. For the next 12 months I predict the dividends to be $0.91 and EPS (based on the numbers from Simply Wall St.) to be about 62%. I think that makes my dividend growth rate supportable.

Given the parameters above, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $30.81 which makes my buy price anything under $31.

Looking at the 4 year average yield, I see that it is 2.29% versus the current yield of about 2.5%. While that does indicate that it is at a better value than it has been on average of the last 4 years, I think the $35 price this indicates is too high.

I see no reason to rush into buying WTR as there are plenty of factors that very well could push the price lower. With the current market price being close to $2 over the NPV of the dividends, I see no reason to rush. Even if the next dividend increase is twice the amount I predict (2 cents a quarter), that still won't make the current price a buy. I think patience is called for at this time.

Can options help?

One thing I do to get a better price is to write one or more option contracts instead of buying the shares outright. The idea is that the premium I get (the payment I collect to sell someone the right to buy my shares at an agreed upon price or the right to sell me shares at an agreed upon price) offsets enough of the price for me to get my buy price. However, do to the fact that while my buy price is $31, strike prices for option contracts on WTR are only available at multiples of $5. SO I can only write contracts with strike prices of $30 or $35. That the current market price is just about in the middle of those two prices makes it hard. So there is no real help from options at this time.

What to watch for going forward?

The next thing to watch for going forward is a dividend increase announcement I expect around August 1st or so. I first expect to hear in a month that the next dividend payment will be the same as the last and paid at the beginning of June.

Two acquisitions got pushed from 2017 to 2018, so I expect to hear they closed in the next earnings report. Several rate cases haven't yet been approved, so I want to see progress on those as well.

Conclusion

Aqua America is a water and waste water treatment utility. As such, while it has a lot in common with power utilities, it isn't so dependent on the cost of energy. That can allow an investor to get utility like predictability without the large exposure to energy. At its current price WTR is a bit expensive, but given the headwinds and share price pressures that utilities are currently experiencing I think a little patience will allow a dividend growth investor to pick up shares at a good price. If one is otherwise dripping dividends, I think the current price is good enough to continue dripping the dividends.

Simply Wall St provides me free access to its premium paid service so I can use data they provide to help support my investment thesis. I use their data and graphs when it supports my case. Much of the data that appears in their graphs and charts comes from Capital S&P IQ.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.