Abercrombie & Fitch's Recovery

This stock could go as high as $30 over the next few months.

Abercrombie was able to grow same-store sales in the second half of its FY2017.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is back from the dead. The stock is recovering nicely along with its fundamentals. At this point, it looks like the stock is going to rally further toward its 2016 highs at $30 per share.

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch

Q4 Was Not Bad At All

Abercrombie is operating in one of the most cyclical industries on the market. Not only is the company highly depending on customer spending in general, the company also is in an extremely competitive environment.

The macro environment is supported by rock solid consumer confidence and strengthening retail manager sentiment which is close to an all-time high as I discussed in this article.

It is therefore no surprise that Abercrombie just revealed a very strong fourth quarter. Total sales increased 15.1% while gross profit added 13.3%. Net income soared 54% to a little over $74 million while net income margins increased 1.5 points.

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch Q4/2017 Earnings Presentation (March 2018)

The bigger picture shows that we are finally seeing a recovery after the economy started improving in 2016. Total sales are currently back at 2016 levels after bottoming during the summer of 2017.

ANF data by YCharts

One of the reasons (besides the strengthening economy) is Abercrombie's loyalty program which leads to both a higher shopping frequency and higher spending per customer. Measures like member-only items and special offers are a huge driver behind this loyalty program.

And a key to that change has been the rollout of our loyalty programs. We've seen terrific engagement across both brands on our loyalty programs globally. And now, we have that platform globally and we'll continue to leverage that. But we see as response from our customers both online and in­stores to our loyalty programs. - Q4/2017 Earnings Transcript

Comparable Store Sales Are Strengthening

Not only are sales strengthening, we see a strong comparable sales growth trend. The first two quarters of the financial year 2017 saw declines, while both the third and fourth quarter were able erase these declines and push full-year comps up 3%. Especially the fourth quarter has shown strength with 9% comparable store sales growth.

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch Q4/2017 Earnings Presentation (March 2018)

The total trend shows that Abercrombie joined the Hollister brand in the fourth quarter with more than 5% comps growth. However, the most important thing to mention is that the comps trend perfectly follows the economic growth trend.

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch Q4/2017 Earnings Presentation (March 2018)

Store Openings and Renovation

The total store count dropped to 868 at the end of 2017 vs. 898 at the start of the same year. This year, the company is planning to open 21 new stores, 13 of which will be Hollister stores along with four A&F and four stores for kids.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Statista)

Moreover, the company is planning to downsize seven A&F stores and three kids stores. Additionally, 40 Hollister stores will be remodeled while six of those are going to be downsized. In addition to all these changes we will see another 60 closings in 2018 which will once again lower the total store count.

Margins Are Bottoming

While gross margins dropped 130 basis points to their lowest level since 2012 it seems that profit and operating margins are bottoming. Profit margins are displaying the company's streamlining and could eventually go as high as 4% if the current trend continues. On the other hand, it is highly unlikely that gross margins are rising given that the company is mentioning the tough environment which is still seeing a lot of pressure from promotions.

Takeaway and Final Graph

Abercrombie & Fitch is showing real improvements for the first time since 2011. 2017 has been a year of returning same-store sales growth supported by an accelerating economy and company measures like loyalty programs, omni-channel sales and store closings/renovations.

The chart looks extremely good. The stock did not sell-off unlike the stock market. The down days did not even have significantly higher volume. Add to that the possibility that we might break the most recent highs this week.

In terms of valuation we see that this company is highly depending on the current growth trend. The stock is trading at 66 times earnings and 26 times next year's earnings. The PEG ratio is at 5.3. This does not mean that you should ignore the stock, it only explains that the stakes are extremely high.

That being said, I like this company and think it is a great tool to track the apparel customer all the way to $30 per share over the next few months.

... Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.