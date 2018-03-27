Valero Energy: Great Total Return And Capital Growth

Valero Energy cash flow is good and will allow the dividend to be increased and still have cash left over for new development.

Valero Energy three-year forward CAGR of 35% (S&P CFRA) is great and will give you good growth as the United States and foreign economies grow.

Valero Energy Has increased its dividend for 9 of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 3.5% which is above average.

Valero Energy total return over-performed the DOW average for my 50.0 month test period by 62.60%, which is great for this industrial oil giant.

Valero Energy (VLO) is a petroleum refiner and ethanol producer and is a buy for the dividend growth and total return growth investor. The management of VLO is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to Increase the dividend and add to their refining capacity. Valero Energy is being considered for The Good Business Portfolio being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Valero Energy has a good chart going up and to the right in a bumpy and growth pattern over the past five years. The present downturn in the market creates a buying opportunity to buy Valero Energy 7% above the company target price, paying a small premium to get good dividend growth and total return long term.

VLO data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Valero Energy will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Valero Energy passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a moderate score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Valero Energy does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with nine of the last ten years of increasing dividends and a 3.5% yield. Valero Energy is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The recent five-year average payout ratio is low at 27%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by adding capacity and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. VLO passes this guideline. VLO is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $40 Billion. Valero Energy 2018 projected cash flow at $4 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 35% easily meets my guideline requirement. This future growth for Valero Energy can continue its uptrend benefiting from the growth of the United States economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. VLO passes this guideline since the total return is 105.75%, more than the Dow's total return of 43.15%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $27,100 today. This makes Valero Energy a great investment for the total return investor looking back. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes which will increase earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. VLO's S&P CFRA rating is two stars or sell with a target price of $85, failing the guideline. VLO's price is presently 7% above the target. VLO is over the target price at present and has a low PE of 13, making VLO overpriced at this entry point. If you are an investor that wants an above average increasing dividend and total return that beats the DOW, you may want to nibble on VLO. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is great, and the above average yield makes VLO a good business to own for income growth long term. At the present entry price, waiting for a better entry price might be prudent. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes VLO interesting is the potential long-term growth as the increases in the United States and world economy continues.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Valero Energy over-performs against the Dow baseline in my 50.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 50.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 105.75% makes Valero Energy a great investment for the total return investor and also has a steady increasing income. VLO has an above average dividend yield of 3.5% and has had increases for nine of the past ten years making VLO a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was just increased in January 2018 to $0.80/Qtr. from $0.70/Qtr. or a 14% increase.

DOW's 50.0 month total return baseline is 43.15%

Company Name 50.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Valero Energy +105.75% +62.60% 3.5%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on February 2, 2018, Valero Energy reported earnings that beat expected by $0.08 at $1.16 and compared to last year at $0.81. Total revenue was higher at $26.4 Billion more than a year ago by 27.5% year over year and beat expected revenue by $4.66 Billion. This was a good report with the bottom line and top line beating expected values and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in April 2018 and is expected to be $1.09 compared to last year at $0.68, a good gain.

Business Overview

Valero Energy is a large oil refiner in the United States, providing refined oil products to the world.

As per Reuters

Valero Energy, incorporated on June 8, 1981, is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company's segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP. The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. The Company owns logistics assets (crude oil pipelines, refined petroleum product pipelines, terminals, tanks, marine docks, truck rack bays and other assets) that support its refining operations. Some of these assets are owned by VLP, which is a midstream master limited partnership owned by the Company. VLP's assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipeline and terminal systems in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions. The Company's refineries produce conventional gasoline's, premium gasoline's, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel, low-sulfur diesel, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants and other refined petroleum products."

Overall Valero Energy is a good business with 35% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand from a good world economy. The good earnings and revenue growth provides VLO the capability to continue its growth by expanding across the United States.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered, earnings of the Valero Energy business earnings should increase going forward.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21 they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

The graphic below shows a typical Valero refining plant

Source: Valero web site

From February 1, 2018, earnings call Joe Gorder (CEO, chairman and president) said

Well, 2017 was certainly a tale of two halves. In the first half of the year, we saw a gradual but steady improvement in margins from the low levels of 2016. The return of global economic growth created strong product demand and, on the supply side, our flexibility allowed us to optimize our system away from the OPEC supply constraint in crudes to capture more margin available on Canadian and domestic crude supply. In fact, we processed a record 1.4 million barrels per day of light crude during the fourth quarter. In the second half of the year, catastrophic weather-related events accelerated the decline in industry product inventories to below five-year averages, brought national attention to the complexity and inefficiency of the U.S. fuel supply chain and a renewed appreciation for the critical role that products play in the lives of families and communities. In December, to the delight of many, our nation's lawmakers passed unprecedented tax reform. We believe tax reform further strengthens the competitive position of the U.S. refining industry versus our global competition through greater tax efficiency and increased earnings power and cash flow generation. We were glad to see this positive step change for American manufacturing businesses and for American families. Now looking ahead, we expect a significant reduction in our taxes and effective tax rate versus pretax reform levels. And Valero's net cash provided by operating activities should also benefit significantly. Incremental discretionary cash flow resulting from tax reform would need to compete with other discretionary uses, including growth investments, M&A, and cash returns."

The quote above shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Valero Energy refining business and shareholder return with growth in future earnings and dividends.

I think the economic growth worldwide will increase demand in the energy sector with increasing consumer demand. Also, the recent income tax reduction plan puts more money in both consumer's pockets and the cash flow of Valero Energy. Giving VLO strong growth in revenue, earnings, and dividends justifying the companies being slightly above the target price.

Takeaways

Valero Energy is a good investment choice for the dividend growth and total return investor with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for nine of the last ten years. Valero Energy will be considered at a better entry price for The Good Business Portfolio. Also at this time, there is not an open slot in the portfolio since the portfolio is limited to 25 positions. If you want a stable, growing dividend income and good total return potential, VLO may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On March 26 reduced position of L Brands (LB) to 1.5% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next month.

On March 23 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan to 2.2% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 reduced position of L Brands to 1.8% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 16 increased position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 14 reduced position of L Brands to 2% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 9 reduced position of LB to 2.2% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 6 reduced position of LB to 3% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 1 increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On February 21 decreased position in LB to 3.9% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off the position over the next three months and sell covered calls along the way to get a better price.

On January 31 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 6.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 13.1% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Reality Trust and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.





Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.