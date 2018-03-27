2 Oversold Small Biotechs To Buy Here

We take a look at both stocks in the paragraphs below.

Both look like they are currently oversold, have attractive risk/reward profiles and have picked up positive analyst mentions in recent days.

Today we look at a couple of promising small biotech/biopharma stocks that have sold off lately.

It was nice see equities bounce back so strongly from the carnage in the market last week on Monday. Hopefully this was will turn out to be just another 'hiccup' for investors, much like the brutal but quick sell-off in early February on worries about increasing interest rates and accelerating inflation.

Maintaining that optimism, we look at two small biotech/biopharma names that appear to have gotten somewhat oversold in the last few months and have attractive longer term risk/reward profiles. They both also have garnered some positive mentions from analysts recently.

Company Overview:

Radius Health (RDUS) is a Waltham, Mass.-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses its energies on three main areas: oncology, endocrine, and osteoporosis. The company was founded in 2003 and had its first drug approved Tymlos last year in the United States to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. The company currently sports a ~$1.5 billion market cap and trades for around $35.00 a share.

Product Portfolio and Pipeline:

Tymlos, also known as abaloparatide-sc, is an anabolic medication for treating osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, which is administered via a subcutaneous injection. The drug was approved for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk of fracture in April of 2017 and launched in the United States in late May of 2017. Most osteoporosis therapeutics are antiresorptives that slow down bone loss, but Tymlos is designed to boost the process that builds new bones.

This market is large and currently represents a $7 billion opportunity and is only growing given the aging demographics of the U.S. Furthermore, the drug certainly has a solid value proposition. Tymlos has fewer side effects than its competitors; it doesn't require refrigeration; and its cheaper, at $1,600 a month, than its main competitor Teriparatide which goes for $3,600 a month. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Tymlos did $7.7 million in revenue and continues to expand access to various commercial insurance and medicare plans.

Source: Company Presentation

As can be seen above, the company is working to expand the indications Tymlos is approved for and has some earlier stage compounds in the pipeline. Radius had a bit of a setback yesterday on the Tymlos from when it was announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) decide adopt a negative opinion against recommending approval for abaloparatide-SC for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at increased risk of fracture

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Analyst commentary on Radius is mixed but has improved this week. The current median analyst price target on RDUS is $48.00. Almost four weeks ago both Cowen & Co. and Jefferies issued Hold ratings on the stock. However, this week Cantor Fitzgerald ($58 price target) reiterated their Buy rating on the stock last Thursday. Morgan Stanley ($59 price target) reissued their own Buy rating on Radius this morning. Both of these ratings came after the CHMP decision, which is encouraging.

Source: Company Presentation

The company ended 2017 with some $430 million in cash and marketable securities. As can be seen above, it has a manageable burn rate and should not have to come back to the markets for additional funding in the near future.

Verdict:

The company has one approved product on the market that addresses a large market. Sales should continue to ramp up as coverage expands, recurring scripts increase and new indications are approved. Radius also has a few additional "shots on goal" in the pipeline, which we did not address within this quick analysis. Overall this Tier 3 seems to have a favorable longer term risk/reward profile and is well funded.

Company Overview:

Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) is a small Kansas City-based pet therapeutics company. The stock has a market capitalization of approximately $175 million and the shares go for just over $4.00 a share. It is one of the few pure plays in this consistent growing space.

Source: Company Website

Product Portfolio:

Aratana has had three drugs recently approved by the FDA. GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs, which is marketed and distributed by Elanco. Elanco is the animal health division of Eli Lilly (LLY). NOCITA which is a wholly owned post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs and hit the market late in 2016. The company plans to file for marketing approval for NOCITA for the use with cats in the second quarter of this year. Its most important drug is ENTYCE which is a wholly owned compound for appetite stimulation in dogs. This drug just started to be fully rolled out this quarter.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Since the company posted Q4 results that easily beat revenue expectations on March 13th, it has received a litany of positive analyst mentions. Right after fourth quarter numbers came out, C.L. King upgraded Aratana to a Buy with a $7.50 price target. Last week, H.C. Wainwright reissued its own Buy rating and $10.00 price target. This morning Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PETX to a Buy with a $8 price target as did B. Riley FBR. Stifel's analyst raised his price target from $6 within his upgrade. He believes Entyce should show good traction in 2018 and that Aratana remains a solid M&A target despite its collaboration deal with Elanco.

As of the end of 2017, Aratana had approximately $68.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments. In January 2018, Aratana received net proceeds from its at-the-market sales agreement of just under $12 million.

Verdict:

2017 was a transition year for Aratana as it ramped up NOCITA sales trajectory and more importantly got ENTYCE to market. With three approved products now on the market, the narrative on Aratana should shift to focus on rapid revenue growth. With strong analyst support and the potential as an attractive buyout target, the shares seem significantly undervalued at current levels and offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

I think either of these names is a solid accumulate on dips in the overall market. For those comfortable with simple option strategies, a buy-write option strategy also seems a prudent way to gain exposure to these concerns as well.

According to management on its statement around fourth quarter earnings, the company "expects approximately $35.0 million of cash to be used for on-going operations in 2018, as well as $17.3 million of cash to cover its existing debt principal obligations during the year." They have guided that this is enough cash runway through at least the first quarter of 2019.

