Carrols: Overpriced And Dilutive

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) is the largest Burger King franchisee in the United States, owning and operating about 807 Burger King restaurants, according to its recent 10:K/A. I believe it offers investors a subpar risk-return relationship, based on its history of share dilution, low profitability, and high valuation.

Share Dilution

One of the first things I look at when I analyze a company is its recent history of share dilution. As my readers certainly know, dilution mutes shareholder return. It harmful even when it's used to fund acquisitions; researchers have found that acquisitions funded with equity fare worse than those funded with cash (emphasis added):

In studies covering more than 1,200 major deals, researchers have consistently found that, at the time of announcement, shareholders of acquiring companies fare worse in stock transactions than they do in cash transactions. What’s more, the findings show that early performance differences between cash and stock transactions become greater — much greater — over time.

Obviously, when a company issues additional shares, an existing investor's proportional ownership in that company is reduced. And TAST has diluted its shares by over 95% over the last five years alone.

TAST Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Annual) data by YCharts

To illuminate how this impacts investor returns, let's say you buy 1,000 shares of TAST today at ~$11.10, when it has 36.53M million shares outstanding.

company features shares* 36,530,000.00 revenue (ttm)* 1,080,000,000.00 price* ~$11.10 shares owned 100.00 rev/share 29.56 price/rev 0.38 *data from Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's Work

Let's say, over the next five years, TAST doubles its revenue. And, let's say, that because TAST investors love to reward revenue, the stock price reflects that. Your risk has paid off!

But during that time, TAST has issued 95% more shares (as per the previous five years), so now there are 71.23m shares outstanding.

value (assuming growth conditions) starting investment value $1,110.00 new share count 71,233,500.00 new revenue $2,160,000,000.00 value after holding period (diluted) rev per share $30.32 stock price $11.38 assumed total value $1,138.46 value after holding period (undiluted) rev per share (undiluted) $59.13 stock price (undiluted) $22.20 total value (undiluted) $2,220.00

Source: Author's Work

Holding all else constant: instead of your shares being worth $22.20 per share, because of the dilution, they're now worth only $11.38 per share. Even though the company doubled its revenue in our thought experiment, it increased its share count by 95%. That means that revenue per share has increased from $29.56 to only $30.32, instead of $59.13. Instead of your share of ownership being worth $2,220, even though you made the correct directional call, now, simply because of management's decision to dilute those shares, they're only worth $1,138.46.

A revenue increase doesn't equal a share increase. We're rewarded on a per share basis. Because of dilution, your return is muted. Given all the risks facing investors - stock risk, company risk, interest rate risk, etc., this is one more risk investors don't need to take on.

Profitability

As we can see in the chart below, despite its revenue gains in the last several years, TAST has struggled to turn those gains into bottom line profitability.

TAST Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

If TAST can't translate five-year 78% revenue growth into earnings growth, what will it take for TAST to deliver bottom-line growth to investors? With operating and profit margins at a mere 2.71% and 0.66%, respectively, I don't suggest investors wait around to find out.

Valuation

Reviewing the quality of the company is half the battle; we also need to review the quality of the stock. On a valuation basis, TAST looks particular expensive when we compare it to its industry average. The 81 companies in the restaurant industry have an average P/E of 37.5. TAST's P/E - 92.5 - is nearly three times that, which seems expensive given its above lackluster profitability.

P/E may have fallen out of favor with investors, but the research suggests that price/earnings matter. As the Kansas City Fed finds (emphasis added):

... high price-earnings ratios have been followed by disappointing stock market performance in the short and long term. Specifically high price-earnings ratios have been followed by slow long-run growth in stock prices.

TAST's current P/E is also high by historical standards:

The P/E ratio varied mostly between 5 and 27 from 1872 to 1998, averaging only 14 for the entire 127-year period. The P/E ratio moved above 27 in mid-1998 and has since stayed above that level. In June 2000, the P/E ratio was slightly above 29. While this value was lower than a year earlier, when the ratio was close to 36, it was still high by historical standards.

Further, its earnings yield - 1.07% - is over a hundred bps lower than the risk-free rate. If a company's earnings yield is less than the risk-free rate, in my opinion, it's not worth the excess risk of its shares.

Conclusion

The point is this. Even granting the most charitable revenue growth assumptions imaginable, as I discussed above, investors should still be wary, due to TAST's dilutive history. Even assuming five years of amazing price-linked revenue growth, an investor's reward may very well be muted, if it continues diluting its shareholder base.

The dilutive situation discussed above is even worse when we consider that TAST has been unable to translate 78% of sales growth into equally impressive bottom line growth.

For all of this, TAST is priced at a premium--at more than double the industry average.

For certain companies - let's say, a new biotech, a junior minor, or even a stable blue-chip dividend stock, I would be willing to consider paying an earnings premium. In the case of TAST, I don't believe it offers investors enough reward for the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.