Investor, Know Thyself: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Could you stand to shed a few pounds – or gain a few dollars? Is there a relationship between dieting and investing? That is the intriguing question Cullen Roche asks on the basis of a New York Times report of a comprehensive Stanford University study comparing low-fat vs. low-carb diets.

I read the Times report to which he links and found it disappointing. Despite the high number of people studied and length of time (an entire year) they were followed, the group lost about a pound a month, with no meaningful differences between the two styles of diet that were compared. I quote the Times:

"In fact, when you look at how every single participant in this study fared on the diet to which he or she was assigned, it’s remarkable how both diets yielded an almost identical, curving range of responses — from lots of weight lost to a little gained.”

Roche applies this underwhelming conclusion to the field of investing and concedes that the plan you follow matters less than the fact that you have a plan – and commit to it. As he puts it:

"You just need a plan that will instill discipline in you so that you stick with it. That's the only diet that works and it's the only investment strategy that works.”

He is undoubtedly correct about that. And yet how disappointing this must be to the idealists among us. I’m sure the Stanford researchers were crushed not to find a clear winner among the diets they tested, and I know investors are always trying to find a “best” strategy.

As an incurable idealist myself, I believe there is a best way – though it may remain to be discovered. The inconclusive findings in the Stanford study may lie in the limitations of the study itself – not because these scientists don’t know how to design a survey but because the crude level of our knowledge today may inhibit meaningful research. The current paradigm in Western medical thought is that everyone is alike, so that if we perform a double-blind test of different methodologies, we will locate the better one. But what if people differ in their health proclivities? Would the health of the Japanese improve if they started eating the vaunted Mediterranean diet, accompanied by a bottle of Bordeaux? Would rice, fish, teriyaki sauce and sake better suit the French and Italians? Can Samoans withstand McDonald’s in the same way Americans can? Science is only recently beginning to explore these concepts. The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel is a leader in this field of investigation.

But until such time as we can all get our lists of which foods are good for us individually, we’re stuck with Roche’s conceit that we need to follow the approach that works for us. And yet my investment idealism tells me that this best investing approach is discoverable, and it consists of two components. The first is general, in that it applies to everyone. Just as any physician or nutritionist will presumably tell a patient not to overeat – regardless of what they consume – so too it seems safe to surmise that the “do no harm” first principle of finance is not to overspend. That is to say, the investor who puts everything into stocks and the investor who shuns stocks and puts it all in the mattress are both likely to have long-term financial results superior to someone who lives off his credit cards.

The second component of best investing would be an approach tailored to each individual, deeply rooted in his or her personality. Indeed, people are hard-wired differently. Some people are active, others passive; some are thrill-seekers, others risk-averse; some are cool, others panic. Ultimately, it takes tremendous self-knowledge – or a third party advisor’s objective knowledge of his client – to help fashion decisions that will optimize each individual’s results. We can observe on others, if not ourselves, that some respond out of all proportion to triggers of minimal significance, while others do nothing at all when a situation demands action.

One day, we can hope for more advanced knowledge of both dietary and investment regimes for ourselves. Until then, we can follow Benjamin Franklin’s advice, given in Poor Richard’s Almanack, and suitable for those who wish to graduate from poverty to wealth:

"There are three things extremely hard: steel, a diamond, and to know oneself."

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, below please find links to other advisor-related content on today's Seeking Alpha. Also, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.

For more content geared to FAs, visit the Financial Advisor Center.